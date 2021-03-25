Testing Tesla's Range Anxiety

This Tesla Model Y's range buffer when going 65 mph — 10.3 miles — was a bit more than the ID.4's. But after it dropped below 65 mph, there was a steady decline in speed over 2.3 miles to a full stop at 12.6 miles, 0.3 mile less overall than the VW. There were a few warnings during the final mile, including one indicating the larger rear motor was disabled, likely to conserve energy.

The Model 3 Standard Range Plus had a bigger buffer than the Mach-E, ID.4 and Model Y. After reaching an indicated zero range, we made it 12.6 miles traveling at 65 mph. The car gradually slowed down from 65 mph over the next 5 miles. It stopped after a total of 17.6 miles past an indicated zero with a handful of low-charge notifications on the way. Just before halting, a final warning popped up that said "Battery charge level too low" and the car was unable to drive.

Armed with its higher-capacity battery, the Model 3 Long Range had the most buffer range in reserve. It went 22 miles at 65 mph after an indicated zero range and notched a final distance of 25.9 miles. The Model 3 issued a series of warnings when its indicated range reached zero miles and then fell silent as it continued to cruise. When the vehicle began to gradually slow, however, alerts returned in a flurry — at one point they popped up too quickly to read while simultaneously guiding a hampered vehicle off the road safely.

"It's important to communicate that the range remaining is a software estimation of energy left in the pack; there's obviously no float-based fuel gauge like there is in a gas tank," said Tesla's engineers about the buffer on all of the automaker's cars. "We do this estimate conservatively so there's always some energy left to help get drivers to the next charging point when needed."

Validating Tesla's challenge on real-world roads

With our new fresh findings on battery buffers, we figured we needed to give the Teslas another run on our official Edmunds EV range loop. This was our control test, to validate what we discovered at the test track.

We drove on our standardized test route with the Tesla-owned Model 3 Long Range and the Edmunds-owned Model Y Performance. We charged their batteries to 100% and spent the entire day running them down to the end of their battery life. The average ambient temperature between our test day at the proving ground and the day on our EV range loop differed by just 1 degree.

Our Model Y went the exact same distance of 263 miles (measuring at our usual cutoff) as it did during its previous test in December of 2020. This was a satisfying confirmation of the validity of our real-world EV test methodology.

Our assumption was that the buffer range we saw at the proving ground would be the minimum we'd have in the bank since most electric vehicles are less efficient at highway speeds than in the city. But as we neared those target numbers, we started receiving "low-battery/charge soon" warnings earlier than expected.