How to Use Edmunds to Buy a Used Car

Edmunds offers a wide range of resources for you if you're shopping for a used car, from the early stages of figuring out what cars to consider and how much you can afford to finding those cars and getting the best price. Here's an overview of the Edmunds articles, data and used-car resources that can help you.

Where to Start? 10 Steps to Buying a Used Car

This article is a good place to start. It breaks down buying a used car into 10 steps, from figuring out how much you can afford to outlining how to close the deal.

What Can I Afford? Car Affordability Calculator

When buying a car, be it new or used, it's vital to know how much you can afford. There's no point in getting excited about this model or that one if you discover late in the process that it will empty your bank account. The Edmunds Car Affordability Calculator asks for some basic information, including your target monthly payment and cash down payment, to give you an idea of the price range you should consider. You can also use this calculator for new cars.