10 Used Car Deals We Love Right Now - All Under $20K
Vehicles are getting pricier every year, making it more difficult to find a new, well-equipped car or SUV for under $20,000.
Here is Edmunds’ Top 10 list of used vehicles that won’t break the bank. This guide highlights good deals on used cars and SUVs for under $20K, based primarily on an average list price. We also showcase the average mileage of each and account for sought-after features, such as Bluetooth phone connectivity and a rearview camera. Don’t forget to read our reviews prior to making your purchase, so you can make a more-informed decision.
2017 Nissan Rogue
The Rogue is one of Nissan's best sellers. It has best-in-class front-seat comfort, which says a lot since it competes against the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5.
What we liked
- Comfortable ride
- Clever cargo management system
- Bluetooth connectivity
What we disliked
- Poor visibility, especially over the shoulder
- Weak acceleration into freeway speeds
- Advanced tech only on upper trims
Avg. list price: $19,430|Avg. mileage: 46,327 mi
2019 Toyota Corolla
Toyota's Corolla has been around for a long time. They are built to last, and the 2019 Corolla continues that tradition, as it comes with a lot of convenience and safety tech options.
What we liked
- Spacious interior
- Comfy seats even on long trips
- Bluetooth connectivity
What we disliked
- Interior materials feel cheap
- Less cargo space than competition
- Fuel economy is below average
Avg. list price: $18,325|Avg. mileage: 32,944 mi
2018 Hyundai Sonata
Hyundai is known for giving you more standard features at a lower price versus its rivals. It's one of the reasons for Hyundai's early success amongst a crowded, highly-competitive midsize sedan market.
What we liked
- Drives and rides well
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Android Auto and CarPlay integration
What we disliked
- Slightly less rear legroom
- So-so audio system
Avg. list price: $19,340|Avg. mileage: 29,028 mi
2017 Ford Escape
The Ford Escape is easy to drive and handles more like a car than an SUV.
What we liked
- Modern center console's tech interface
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Android Auto and CarPlay integration
What we disliked
- Dashboard design looks a little dated
- Regular non-turbo engine lacks power
- Less fuel efficient
Avg. list price: $18,906|Avg. mileage: 47,634 mi
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
It's surprising to find a newer car under $20K, yet here we have the 2019 Jetta. It's known to have ride comfort that is nearly on par with luxury cars. Plus, the Volkswagen Jetta is equipped with lots of interior nooks and crannies to store your phone, parking passes and sunglasses.
What we liked
- Spacious interior
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Android Auto and CarPlay integration
What we disliked
- Overly-plasticky cabin
- Odd steering wheel controls
- Grabby brakes
Avg. list price: $19,636|Avg. mileage: 23,266 mi
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
The Equinox may be listed as a compact SUV but it's a little larger than most of its competitors, so if you are looking for more passenger room and space, this may be your jam.
What we liked
- Seat comfort
- Spacious interior
- Quiet cabin
What we disliked
- The cargo room is average at best
- The interior also is filled with hard, plastic surfaces
- Slow freeway acceleration speeds
Avg. list price: $18,989|Avg. mileage: 55,049 mi
2018 Nissan Altima
The Nissan Altima is one of the more common sedans in the market. It's also a decent value, since it's midsized and has good fuel economy.
What we liked
- Seat comfort
- Overall visibility
- Cargo capacity
What we disliked
- Average interior design
- Harsh ride
Avg. list price: $19,003|Avg. mileage: 39,309 mi
2018 Subaru Impreza
Subaru is best known for its standard all-wheel-drive powertrain that provides secure traction and handling in even wet-weather conditions, making their vehicles a popular choice for cold, wintery days.
What we liked
- A quiet, comfortable interior cabin
- Surprisingly roomy for a compact car
- Handles well on various types of terrain
What we disliked
- Slow acceleration speeds
- Plasticky interior
- Transmission loud under hard acceleration
Avg. list price: $19,515|Avg. mileage: 29,508 mi
2018 Chevrolet Trax
This is one of the least expensive extra-small SUVs you can find and is ideal for those looking for decent passenger space and plenty of standard features.
What we liked
- Easy to drive and park
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Android Auto and Carplay integration
What we disliked
- Slow freeway acceleration speeds
- Less cargo space than competition
- Fuel economy is below average
Avg. list price: $17,622|Avg. mileage: 28,490 mi
2018 Buick Encore
The Buick Encore extra-small SUV shares its basic structure with the Chevy Trax. However, it uses more premium materials and is quieter inside than its Chevy counterpart. Like the Trax, it has decent passenger space and plenty of standard features for the price.
What we liked
- Easy to drive and park
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Android Auto and Carplay integration
What we disliked
- Slow freeway acceleration speeds
- Less cargo space than competition
- Fuel economy is below average
Avg. list price: $19,989|Avg. mileage: 26,612 mi