  1. Home
  2. Car Buying
  3. 10 Used Car Deals We Love Right Now - All Under $20K

10 Used Car Deals We Love Right Now - All Under $20K

Vehicles are getting pricier every year, making it more difficult to find a new, well-equipped car or SUV for under $20,000.

Rex Tokeshi-Torres
By Rex Tokeshi-Torres
July 24th, 2021

Here is Edmunds’ Top 10 list of used vehicles that won’t break the bank. This guide highlights good deals on used cars and SUVs for under $20K, based primarily on an average list price. We also showcase the average mileage of each and account for sought-after features, such as Bluetooth phone connectivity and a rearview camera. Don’t forget to read our reviews prior to making your purchase, so you can make a more-informed decision.

  • 2017 Nissan Rogue

    The Rogue is one of Nissan's best sellers. It has best-in-class front-seat comfort, which says a lot since it competes against the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5.

    2017 Nissan Rogue

    What we liked

    • Comfortable ride
    • Clever cargo management system
    • Bluetooth connectivity

    What we disliked

    • Poor visibility, especially over the shoulder
    • Weak acceleration into freeway speeds
    • Advanced tech only on upper trims

    Avg. list price: $19,430|Avg. mileage: 46,327 mi

  • 2019 Toyota Corolla

    Toyota's Corolla has been around for a long time. They are built to last, and the 2019 Corolla continues that tradition, as it comes with a lot of convenience and safety tech options.

    2019 Toyota Corolla

    What we liked

    • Spacious interior
    • Comfy seats even on long trips
    • Bluetooth connectivity

    What we disliked

    • Interior materials feel cheap
    • Less cargo space than competition
    • Fuel economy is below average

    Avg. list price: $18,325|Avg. mileage: 32,944 mi

  • 2018 Hyundai Sonata

    Hyundai is known for giving you more standard features at a lower price versus its rivals. It's one of the reasons for Hyundai's early success amongst a crowded, highly-competitive midsize sedan market.

    2018 Hyundai Sonata

    What we liked

    • Drives and rides well
    • Bluetooth connectivity
    • Android Auto and CarPlay integration

    What we disliked

    • Slightly less rear legroom
    • So-so audio system

    Avg. list price: $19,340|Avg. mileage: 29,028 mi

  • 2017 Ford Escape

    The Ford Escape is easy to drive and handles more like a car than an SUV.

    2017 Ford Escape

    What we liked

    • Modern center console's tech interface
    • Bluetooth connectivity
    • Android Auto and CarPlay integration

    What we disliked

    • Dashboard design looks a little dated
    • Regular non-turbo engine lacks power
    • Less fuel efficient

    Avg. list price: $18,906|Avg. mileage: 47,634 mi

  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta

    It's surprising to find a newer car under $20K, yet here we have the 2019 Jetta. It's known to have ride comfort that is nearly on par with luxury cars. Plus, the Volkswagen Jetta is equipped with lots of interior nooks and crannies to store your phone, parking passes and sunglasses.

    2019 Volkswagen Jetta

    What we liked

    • Spacious interior
    • Bluetooth connectivity
    • Android Auto and CarPlay integration

    What we disliked

    • Overly-plasticky cabin
    • Odd steering wheel controls
    • Grabby brakes

    Avg. list price: $19,636|Avg. mileage: 23,266 mi

  • 2017 Chevrolet Equinox

    The Equinox may be listed as a compact SUV but it's a little larger than most of its competitors, so if you are looking for more passenger room and space, this may be your jam.

    2017 Chevrolet Equinox

    What we liked

    • Seat comfort
    • Spacious interior
    • Quiet cabin

    What we disliked

    • The cargo room is average at best
    • The interior also is filled with hard, plastic surfaces
    • Slow freeway acceleration speeds

    Avg. list price: $18,989|Avg. mileage: 55,049 mi

  • 2018 Nissan Altima

    The Nissan Altima is one of the more common sedans in the market. It's also a decent value, since it's midsized and has good fuel economy.

    2018 Nissan Altima

    What we liked

    • Seat comfort
    • Overall visibility
    • Cargo capacity

    What we disliked

    • Average interior design
    • Harsh ride

    Avg. list price: $19,003|Avg. mileage: 39,309 mi

  • 2018 Subaru Impreza

    Subaru is best known for its standard all-wheel-drive powertrain that provides secure traction and handling in even wet-weather conditions, making their vehicles a popular choice for cold, wintery days.

    2018 Subaru Impreza

    What we liked

    • A quiet, comfortable interior cabin
    • Surprisingly roomy for a compact car
    • Handles well on various types of terrain

    What we disliked

    • Slow acceleration speeds
    • Plasticky interior
    • Transmission loud under hard acceleration

    Avg. list price: $19,515|Avg. mileage: 29,508 mi

  • 2018 Chevrolet Trax

    This is one of the least expensive extra-small SUVs you can find and is ideal for those looking for decent passenger space and plenty of standard features.

    2018 Chevrolet Trax

    What we liked

    • Easy to drive and park
    • Bluetooth connectivity
    • Android Auto and Carplay integration

    What we disliked

    • Slow freeway acceleration speeds
    • Less cargo space than competition
    • Fuel economy is below average

    Avg. list price: $17,622|Avg. mileage: 28,490 mi

  • 2018 Buick Encore

    The Buick Encore extra-small SUV shares its basic structure with the Chevy Trax. However, it uses more premium materials and is quieter inside than its Chevy counterpart. Like the Trax, it has decent passenger space and plenty of standard features for the price.

    2018 Buick Encore

    What we liked

    • Easy to drive and park
    • Bluetooth connectivity
    • Android Auto and Carplay integration

    What we disliked

    • Slow freeway acceleration speeds
    • Less cargo space than competition
    • Fuel economy is below average

    Avg. list price: $19,989|Avg. mileage: 26,612 mi

Rex Tokeshi-Torres
Rex Tokeshi-TorresVehicle Testing Technician

Related information

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Recommended