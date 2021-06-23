Vehicles are getting pricier every year, making it more difficult to find a new, well-equipped car or SUV for under $20,000.

Here is Edmunds’ Top 10 list of used vehicles that won’t break the bank. This guide highlights good deals on used cars and SUVs for under $20K, based primarily on an average list price. We also showcase the average mileage of each and account for sought-after features, such as Bluetooth phone connectivity and a rearview camera. Don’t forget to read our reviews prior to making your purchase, so you can make a more-informed decision.