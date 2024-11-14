Best Cars for Seniors

Seniors looking to leave the gas pump experience behind can turn to an EV like the Mustang Mach-E. Shaped like an SUV but with a slightly lower height, the Mach-E hits the sweet spot between being sporty and efficient. And while senior drivers don't typically prioritize handling, the Mach-E has several other traits that seniors will appreciate, including ample cargo space, convenient electric range (spanning 230-320 miles, depending on battery and trim level) and upscale interior design highlighted by a huge 15.5-inch infotainment touchscreen.

The Mach-E also comes with a generous bundle of driver aids, such as blind-spot warning, a 360-degree surround-view camera for safer parking maneuvers, adaptive cruise control with lane centering, and even Ford's hands-free BlueCruise driving system. A hands-free power liftgate is offered on the higher Premium trim level, but even the base Mach-E comes nicely equipped. It's also one of the most affordable EVs among our top-rated picks.

Accessibility, convenience and safety made easy

Cars with wide door openings and high hip points — seats located just below standing level, for example — are ideal for seniors with limited mobility or decreasing leg, back and torso strength. Because of these characteristics, cars like crossovers, small SUVs and minivans ideal choices for seniors.

Specific convenience features such as power liftgates, especially those that open hands-free, can make a big difference for seniors with reduced reach or upper-body strength. These typically work by swiping a foot under a bumper sensor. Some liftgates even open as you near the back of the car, or stand near the door for a few seconds with a key in your pocket or bag. Similarly, keyless entry and push-button start are nice features that allow you to open doors and start the car without needing to fumble for a key.

In-car technology features also play a big role for seniors and cars, with the best options offering large, easy-to-read touchscreens, smartphone mirroring like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and even intuitive voice assistants that enable functions like text-to-speech. But more vital tech comes in the form of active safety features that lend a helping hand and allow senior drivers to concentrate on driving. Automatic emergency braking is among the most common driver assistance features included on most new cars, and it can give seniors an advantage, especially those with diminished sight or slowing reflexes.

Blind-spot warning is another useful feature, especially for seniors dealing with neck mobility or rotation issues. A quick glance at a side mirror to see an illuminated alert light can help avoid a sideswipe without the need to turn around for a glance over the shoulder.

Saving money is always a good strategy

While everyone likes to save money by avoiding the gas pump, seniors and retirees who live on fixed incomes are even more attuned to this reality. Crossovers, SUVs and minivans tend to be the best choices for accessibility and space, but they aren't always the most fuel-efficient compared to comparable sedans. For many seniors, the trade-off will be worth it for better accessibility, but it's still possible to find SUVs with good fuel economy, especially if you don't mind plugging in.