Skip to main content

Best Cars for Seniors

Crossovers, small SUVs and minivans are ideal choices for seniors

  • written by
    Correspondent
    Dan spent many years covering the go-fast, look-good, get-loud corners of the automotive universe. First, he served as editor of enthusiast magazines AutoSound and Honda Tuning, then as executive editor at SEMA News, the publishing arm of the trade group that produces the annual SEMA Show (yes, that show). As a contributor to Edmunds, he now likes to keep the volume low and the speed limit legal, providing expert car-shopping advice to drivers looking for the perfect match.
    edited by
    Correspondent
    Growing up in a family obsessed with the automobile and as the son of an engineer, Jeremy Korzeniewski has spent his entire life surrounded by cars and trucks. Over the last couple of decades, he has written more than 8,000 articles and reviews covering cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles, with a focus on environmental technologies and their impact on the future of transportation. He loves the chance to put the right person in the perfect car, and when he's not busy writing, he spends his time honing his cooking skills and watching anything and everything that features Gordon Ramsay.

The best cars for seniors are easy to get in and out of, offer plenty of passenger and cargo space, and prioritize useful safety features over complicated technology or performance. According to the AARP, formerly the American Association of Retired Persons, seniors like a variety of cars, ranging from minivans to compact EVs, and they look for a broad range of features including head-up displays and active safety aids.

Our top picks for senior drivers
Accessibility, convenience and safety made easy
Saving money is always a good strategy

Our top picks for senior drivers

Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

The Pacifica is our top-rated minivan and not only because it's a plug-in hybrid. Chrysler also makes a regular gas version, but we recommend the plug-in not only for its ability to travel up to 32 miles only on electric power but also for its extra power and acceleration. But why recommend a minivan for seniors when it's better suited to young, active families? 

Minivans like the Pacifica offer the dual advantage of a low step-in height — both in the front seats and in the rear — but also a tall seat. They're one of the easiest cars to get in and out of and offer roomy and expansive seating options and typically excellent visibility. For seniors with grandkids, a minivan offers an easy way to take the generations on the road. The Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid comes with standard safety features such as blind-spot warning and rear parking sensors but also conveniences such as a power liftgate and power-sliding side doors, heated front seats, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 

Subaru Forester

See Edmunds pricing data

Has Your Car's Value Changed?

Used car values are constantly changing. Edmunds lets you track your vehicle's value over time so you can decide when to sell or trade in.

Price history graph example
See pricing history
2025 Subaru Forester

The Forester is one of our top-ranked small SUVs for its combination of driver aids, value and off-road ability. Even if seniors don't care about the latter, the Forester remains an excellent choice for wet climates thanks to its all-wheel-drive capability. Its tall ride height means it can handle snowdrifts without dragging its belly, but it also places its seats comfortably around hip height for average-size drivers. A tall roof also means less stooping when you're stepping in or out.  

The Forester also comes with a simple, intuitive infotainment system, an optional large touchscreen (11.6 inches), and wireless Apple and Android compatibility. Driver safety has always been one of Subaru's calling cards and the Forester comes with plenty of features, including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance, while blind-spot warning and evasive steering assistance — a handy feature that can help maintain control if you suddenly need to swerve to avoid a collision — are optional. The Forester also gets up to 29 mpg combined, making it one of the most fuel-efficient small SUVs. And with a starting price around $30,000, it's also one of the most value-packed. 

Kia Telluride

2024 Kia Telluride SX-Prestige X-Pro

For seniors who prefer a larger SUV with minivan-like size and utility, the Kia Telluride is among the best. It's our top-rated midsize three-row SUV for its expert blend of quiet, upscale interior furnishings, a smooth ride, ample features and roomy third row. Its tall roof offers plenty of headroom, making for an airy cabin feel but also easier entry and exit. The third row is also among the roomiest in the segment, so even seniors who aren't driving grandkids around all the time still get plenty of room, and easy access, to the back row for adult friends and family. 

The Telluride similarly comes with several safety features, including blind-spot warning, lane keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control. An optional blind-spot monitor takes it a step further by projecting a camera view of the blind spot on the driver's gauges display — potentially reducing the need to turn your head and take your eyes off the road to make a safe lane change. 

Honda Accord

2023 Honda Accord front 3/4

Not all seniors may be interested in a minivan or SUV. Despite the taller ride height and relative ease of slipping behind the wheel, some will prefer a sedan's lower driving position and enhanced handling courtesy of a lower center of gravity. Sedans also tend to get better fuel economy compared to SUVs, and the best options offer a large trunk. 

The Honda Accord remains one of the standouts in the midsize sedan class, with ample front and rear legroom and an impressive bundle of standard safety features. These include automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control, but higher trim levels also include a blind-spot warning system and a head-up display to keep important driving information, such as speed and navigation instructions, in the driver's line of sight. The Accord also gets up to 32 mpg combined, or up to 48 mpg combined from the hybrid model. A few other sedans are also worth checking out, such as the Kia K5 and Toyota Camry. But for price, performance and efficiency, the Accord is an ideal pick for seniors looking for a more traditional passenger car. 

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium

Seniors looking to leave the gas pump experience behind can turn to an EV like the Mustang Mach-E. Shaped like an SUV but with a slightly lower height, the Mach-E hits the sweet spot between being sporty and efficient. And while senior drivers don't typically prioritize handling, the Mach-E has several other traits that seniors will appreciate, including ample cargo space, convenient electric range (spanning 230-320 miles, depending on battery and trim level) and upscale interior design highlighted by a huge 15.5-inch infotainment touchscreen. 

The Mach-E also comes with a generous bundle of driver aids, such as blind-spot warning, a 360-degree surround-view camera for safer parking maneuvers, adaptive cruise control with lane centering, and even Ford's hands-free BlueCruise driving system. A hands-free power liftgate is offered on the higher Premium trim level, but even the base Mach-E comes nicely equipped. It's also one of the most affordable EVs among our top-rated picks.

Accessibility, convenience and safety made easy

Cars with wide door openings and high hip points — seats located just below standing level, for example — are ideal for seniors with limited mobility or decreasing leg, back and torso strength. Because of these characteristics, cars like crossovers, small SUVs and minivans ideal choices for seniors. 

Specific convenience features such as power liftgates, especially those that open hands-free, can make a big difference for seniors with reduced reach or upper-body strength. These typically work by swiping a foot under a bumper sensor. Some liftgates even open as you near the back of the car, or stand near the door for a few seconds with a key in your pocket or bag. Similarly, keyless entry and push-button start are nice features that allow you to open doors and start the car without needing to fumble for a key.

In-car technology features also play a big role for seniors and cars, with the best options offering large, easy-to-read touchscreens, smartphone mirroring like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and even intuitive voice assistants that enable functions like text-to-speech. But more vital tech comes in the form of active safety features that lend a helping hand and allow senior drivers to concentrate on driving. Automatic emergency braking is among the most common driver assistance features included on most new cars, and it can give seniors an advantage, especially those with diminished sight or slowing reflexes. 

Blind-spot warning is another useful feature, especially for seniors dealing with neck mobility or rotation issues. A quick glance at a side mirror to see an illuminated alert light can help avoid a sideswipe without the need to turn around for a glance over the shoulder. 

Saving money is always a good strategy

While everyone likes to save money by avoiding the gas pump, seniors and retirees who live on fixed incomes are even more attuned to this reality. Crossovers, SUVs and minivans tend to be the best choices for accessibility and space, but they aren't always the most fuel-efficient compared to comparable sedans. For many seniors, the trade-off will be worth it for better accessibility, but it's still possible to find SUVs with good fuel economy, especially if you don't mind plugging in.

Dan Frioby

Dan spent many years covering the go-fast, look-good, get-loud corners of the automotive universe. First, he served as editor of enthusiast magazines AutoSound and Honda Tuning, then as executive editor at SEMA News, the publishing arm of the trade group that produces the annual SEMA Show (yes, that show). As a contributor to Edmunds, he now likes to keep the volume low and the speed limit legal, providing expert car-shopping advice to drivers looking for the perfect match.

Jeremy Korzeniewskedited by

Growing up in a family obsessed with the automobile and as the son of an engineer, Jeremy Korzeniewski has spent his entire life surrounded by cars and trucks. Over the last couple of decades, he has written more than 8,000 articles and reviews covering cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles, with a focus on environmental technologies and their impact on the future of transportation. He loves the chance to put the right person in the perfect car, and when he's not busy writing, he spends his time honing his cooking skills and watching anything and everything that features Gordon Ramsay.

Other research topics

ResearchBuyingLeasingSell my carNewsMaintenanceAuto InsuranceSafetyFuel EconomyDriving TipsTechnologyHow To

MORE IN BUYING

What shoppers are searching for

    Back to Top
    Back to Top