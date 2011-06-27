  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(41)
Appraise this car

1997 BMW 7 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Big car luxury, sports car performance.
  • Price.
List Price Estimate
$2,076 - $4,459
Used 7 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The big news for big Bimmer fans this year is the reintroduction of the regular wheelbase 740i. It seems that there are enough fans of the "little" 7-Series to justify its continued existence in the US. We agree; the cozy 5-Series is a wonderful car, but we think that rear seat passengers will appreciate the room afforded by the larger 740i. With the second coming of the 740i, the 7-Series offers a variety of models to compete not only with the gargantuan Mercedes and Jaguars, but also with the merely large Lexus LS 400 and Infiniti Q45.

Those who can't live without the finer things in life, will want to check out the amazingly appointed 750iL. Want a stereo that sounds better than symphony hall? Check. Want an anti-theft security system that can put Fort Knox to shame? Check. Want a heated steering wheel? Check. Want 41 inches of rear legroom? Check. There aren't many features in the automotive marketplace missing on this car.

Those on a budget, ha ha, should take a look at the 740i. Priced $33,000 less than its big brother, the 740i is geared toward buyers who are merely wealthy instead of obscenely rich. This car has almost everything one could want, but there are a few items on the option sheet that buyers may want to check.

Nestled snugly between the 750iL and the 740i is the 740iL. The 740iL offers all of the space of the 750iL, but leaves enough money in the checking account to send your pride and joy to Stanford for a year.

The 7-Series long list of standard and optional features includes an integrated cellular phone, all-season traction control, xenon headlights and extra-thick window glass. Personal safety features include double locked doors, coded driveaway protection, two-step unlocking and the elimination of the passenger door locks--with a car this fine you have to be prepared for some unwanted attention.

It is always difficult to choose the "best" in a class of outstanding competitors, with entries from Mercedes, Jaguar, Lexus and Infiniti. It seems flippant to say that one of these vehicles is totally superior to the others, but we know which one we would buy if we won Lotto. BMW has a tradition of improving on excellence; the 1997 7-Series is no exception. If you have the money and need an impressive set of wheels, this is the car for you.

1997 Highlights

BMW reintroduces the regular length 740i after the uproar caused over its cancellation for the 1996 model year. Like the rest of the 7 Series, the 740i has a standard equipment list that will leave the Sultan of Brunei drooling with desire.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 BMW 7 Series.

5(61%)
4(27%)
3(7%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.4
41 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 41 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Seriously Amazing car. I love this car <3
gdwhip,04/17/2015
740i 4dr Sedan
Super positive this car is the best. Bought this car in 2010 and I've had it for 5 years. I would recommend it to anyone. Girls love the roomy bmw. The leather luxurious interior makes you feel like a boss from the way the steering wheel heats your hands up to the wood grain and super comfortable seats. Everyone that sits inside the car compliments it. I've had numerous people offer to buy it but I would never sell it. The car grows on you. I took out the sound system and installed a beautiful nav gps with aux cord and it get better sound than any vehicle I've ever sat inside. The whole look and feel of this car is the perfect balance of cool and classy.
This is a car to haul dignitaries around.
Gregory Massey,07/21/2016
740iL 4dr Sedan
Finally we own an excellect automobile
wmsnodgras,05/15/2005
After a three month search on line for the perfect E38'-- I was prepared to drive up to 1500 miles to get the right car--I found "my" vehicle 6 miles from home. It has been running flawlessly, except for a short circuit in a wiring harnace which BMW of El Paso seems to have fixed at no charge. Car is total pleasure to own and drive. mileage in town is 14.5 MPG. On the highway, I'm getting 25 MPG all day @75 mph using the recommended mid-grade gasoline.
Wonderful car
7series,04/09/2005
This is a truly wonderful car. The ride is smooth and the build quality is great. I haven't owned a car that was built with more attention to detail. One must treat it with utter care, and go very easy on the car and all its amenities and it will last you. From new, mine has almost 110,000 miles. The only work done was the brakes, at 100,000 miles, the navigation dvd stopped working at about that time, too, and there seems to be a strange clicking noise coming from the dash. It could be the computer or navigation, or just a leaf in the a/c. Bar those mishaps, this is one of the most beautiful cars inside and out. My only complaint is that it doesn't have an electronic sport suspension setting.
See all 41 reviews of the 1997 BMW 7 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
282 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
282 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
322 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1997 BMW 7 Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1997 BMW 7 Series

Used 1997 BMW 7 Series Overview

The Used 1997 BMW 7 Series is offered in the following submodels: 7 Series Sedan. Available styles include 740iL 4dr Sedan, 740i 4dr Sedan, and 750iL 4dr Sedan.

