2020 BMW 8 Series Review

Introduced last year, the BMW 8 Series immediately won us over with its richly detailed cabin, serene ride and spacious accommodations. But its driving dynamics truly floored us. The 8 Series handles better than a vehicle this size ought to, and its twin-turbo V8 pumps out an unyielding amount of thrust. Now, for 2020, BMW has put another engine option under the hood: a turbocharged six-cylinder. Big luxury sport coupes like the 8 Series just beg for a V8, but there is hope for this new six-cylinder 840i version. We've tested this engine in a bunch of other BMW products, and each time we've come away pleased with its silky smooth power delivery and high fuel economy. The 840i won't offer the pin-you-to-your-seat acceleration of the V8-powered M850i, but BMW says the coupe manages a 4.4-second 0-60 mph time when you opt for all-wheel drive. If these times bear out, the 8 Series would be a bit quicker than some of its V8-powered competition. With an as-new starting price well under the six-figure mark, the 8 Series now appeals to a wider set of buyers. In its less expensive guise, the 840i provides a more luxurious experience for shoppers who previously would have considered sports cars such as the Porsche 718 Cayman and BMW Z4. The more powerful M850i, meanwhile, offers an ideal grand-touring car experience at a lower price point than rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and Aston Martin Vantage.

Our verdict 8.1 / 10

Among luxury sport coupes, choices tend to focus on comfort or performance. The new BMW 8 Series is remarkable for its ability to deliver both in abundance. On top of that, the interior is elegantly modern and has plenty of new technology features. Choosing between it and the venerable Porsche 911 will be tough.

How does it drive? 8.5

We have high expectations for this segment when it comes to performance, and the 8 Series meets or exceeds them. We tested the M850i at our test track and recorded a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds. That's quicker than sportier cars such as the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT C.



The brakes are touchy at low speeds, so you'll occasionally make an inelegant stop. Otherwise, the 8 Series is extraordinarily easy to drive, from the everyday commute to its high limits. Standard all-wheel drive, controlled body roll, and accurate, responsive steering encourage you to drive harder.

How comfortable is it? 9.0

The 8 Series gets all the high marks expected from a fine luxury sport coupe. Adaptive dampers work wonders to absorb bumps and ruts for a better ride than rivals offer. The front seats are well shaped for hours of relaxed touring, though the aggressive side bolsters — while adjustable — can be confining. Wind and road noise is impressively silenced, yet you can still hear just enough of the burly V8 to be inspired.



What's most impressive is that the 8 Series is this comfortable vis-à-vis its superb overall performance. The customary sacrifices with respect to ride quality and noise are blissfully absent.

How’s the interior? 7.0

The cabin's look and feel are a huge asset. The primary controls are well placed and require little attention to operate, though with practice, some users might prefer the available gesture controls. Thanks to ample shoulder room, you won't bump your passenger as you swipe to change songs. But there's little room in the back. The seats are essentially two nicely upholstered luggage buckets.



The front seats are highly adjustable, so there's no issue finding an ideal position. Visibility is slightly compromised due to the thick pillars and lack of visual references, but the standard blind-spot monitor and surround-view camera system help. Overall, none of these drawbacks are unusual for this class.

How’s the tech? 7.5

The standard audio system is powerful and clear enough that you don't need to bother with the optional (and pricey) Bowers & Wilkins upgrade. The infotainment system features a crisp, responsive screen and easy-to-navigate menus. Alternatively, you can use voice controls if you don't want to fiddle with the iDrive controller. The system is quite accurate, but because it is cloud-based, it can be slow to respond.



All advanced driving aids work well but are optional — at a reasonable price. Wireless Apple CarPlay is standard. BMW says wireless Android Auto is coming in mid-2020.

How’s the storage? 8.0

The 8 Series is surprisingly utilitarian. The trunk is massive for the class and can accept surprisingly large, bulky cargo. The liftover height for the trunk is low too. Up front, BMW's designers gave the 8 Series a fair number of spaces for holding personal items. Pockets, bins and cupholders are moderately sized, and the rubberized wireless charging pad ensures your phone will stay put.



Want to use your 8 Series as a family taxi? Little kids in booster seats will be OK, but good luck trying to fit a big child safety seat in the back given the lack of space.

How economical is it? 7.0

The EPA estimates fuel economy for the M850i at 20 mpg combined, which is slightly better than average among competing V8 coupes. Those figures are attainable if you have restraint. Most of our test drivers didn't, and our test M850i ended up posting fill-ups in the low teens.

Is it a good value? 8.0

The 8 Series is remarkably well equipped in its base form, and that's especially true when you compare it to a similarly priced Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and Porsche 911 Carrera 4S. In many ways, you get an optimal blend of the Mercedes' opulence and the Porsche's dynamic abilities. Even if you're generous with options, the 8 Series is a relative bargain.



BMW's basic and powertrain warranties are good for four years/50,000 miles, which is standard for the class among German rivals. Complimentary maintenance is offered for three years/36,000 miles, which is increasingly rare in the luxury class.

Wildcard 8.5

The 8 Series has the presence and performance to bring a smile to your face whether you're gazing it from afar or wringing it out on a fun road or racetrack. We give it extra points for its ability to satisfy both luxury- and sporty-minded drivers at the touch of a button.

Which 8 Series does Edmunds recommend?

There's nothing wrong with the 840i per se, but the 8 Series really shines with more power. That's why we'd go with the M850i xDrive, even though it costs quite a bit more. The 8 Series is a properly luxurious grand tourer and should have an engine to match. As for options, the Driving Assistance Professional package doesn't cost much money and makes highway cruising easier.

BMW 8 Series models

The 2020 BMW 8 Series is offered in three trims: 840i, 840i xDrive and M850i xDrive. All are available in either a coupe or convertible body style. (There's also a four-door 8 Series Gran Coupe, which is reviewed separately.)