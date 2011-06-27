  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 7 Series
  4. Used 2003 BMW 7 Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(126)
Appraise this car

2003 BMW 7 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superb driving dynamics, highly advanced technology, dizzying array of features, sumptuous furnishings.
  • Toys can be distracting from the task at hand, confusing secondary controls, odd styling details.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
BMW 7 Series for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,860 - $4,173
Used 7 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Perhaps the most technologically advanced car on the road, and certainly one of the most agile full-size luxury sedans, the 7 Series is an incredible vehicle. But it may alienate those who just want to drive.

2003 Highlights

The big news for 2003 is the late-fall arrival of the 760Li, which combines all the greatness of the 745 while adding a 6.0-liter V12. BMW has not released U.S. output ratings, but European specs have it at 408 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. The more interesting aspect of the 760Li is that it's the first BMW with direct gasoline injection, which, in combination with the Valvetronic technology already used in the 745 models, allows for stellar performance, and according to BMW, "outstanding fuel economy." We'll wait and see on that one. In other news, all models get rear head-protection airbags, and Active Cruise Control finally makes it to the options list, along with run-flat tires. The Rear Comfort Seat package for the 745Li now includes rear-seat ventilation.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 BMW 7 Series.

5(66%)
4(20%)
3(9%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.5
126 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 126 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Looks Can Be Deceiving.
SportyDave,07/21/2009
This seems like a brilliant car, the interior is sumptuous with a gorgeous dashboard (especially when the navigation is on). Ride is smooth, and engine just purrs. Every angle of this car grabs attention. However, the reliability is abysmal! This car has been in the shop so many times, I eventually just sold it. Glitches in interior parts (too many motors and unnecessary gizmos prone to go bad over time) just added to the gamut of problems. This car is atrocious in the winter or any slick conditions. The fat rear tires get no traction, and on subject, tires they DO sell are outrageously expensive. $400 a tire! And they barely make 10k miles. In fact, most parts for this car are absurd.
I can't believe
l. conroe,04/09/2009
The 745i is a great car when I am able to drive it. I've spent countless hours driving back and forth to the dealership because of malfunctions. It's great they give free maintenance for the first 50 thousand miles because you will need it. My gripe is that I maintained my car with regular service. The "check engine light" came on. I thought it would be some minor repair. Turns out the repair cost is $12000 for "CARBON' on the cylinder head!!!!-not a blown head gasket, but CARBON!! That's like telling me the brake dust on my rotors require a new axle! The ULTIMATE MACHINE has a poorly designed engine if carbon build up requires 12 grand of service. No More BMW for me - Honda/Infiniti here I am.
7th Wonder?
shinjitsu,01/19/2014
The car overall is fantastic. Its an almost do everything type of vehicle if youre looking for something to be a commuter by day and sports car by night. Do your homework (service records) before buying one and make sure able to afford the maintenance required for this car. Its not a Toyota. If you can at the time of purchase buy and extended or aftermarket warranty. The parts for this car are a little pricey but when its all said and done, its hard to find anything else out there that drives and handles like it.
PIERO ORIOLO
4 dr 745 li,02/06/2006
I'm a driver, I love cars, and I love quality and performance, this is one of the best sedan that i had, has better performance, excellent comfort, beautiful seats, holds road in curve. The only thing, I would like more space for cup holder, better navigation system, and definitely move the stick shift back to the console. I like the 0 maintenance.
See all 126 reviews of the 2003 BMW 7 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
13 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
438 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2003 BMW 7 Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2003 BMW 7 Series
More About This Model

The stock market may be sagging and the forecast grim, but don't tell that to the world's luxury automakers. With a half-dozen six-figure super cars scheduled to hit the market in the coming year, there seems to be little apprehension toward the dwindling number of potential buyers. BMW's new flagship model, the 760Li, may not be a low-slung exotic, but with a price tag well north of $100K, it promises an equal level of exclusivity. For that princely sum, you get BMW's most powerful and technologically advanced engine stuffed into its controversially styled but opulently appointed 7 Series sedan. The result is a remarkably fleet-of-foot four-door with an interior that will make any first-class traveler feel right at home.

Identical in size to the long-wheelbase 745Li, the 760Li gives only minor hints of its elevated pedigree on the outside. The slightly wider twin-kidney grille is adorned with chrome vertical slats, while similar chrome accents highlight the bumpers and roofline. The standard 19-inch wheels and tires feature a unique design specific to the 760 while run-flat tires are available as well. The additions are so subtle that only a well-trained eye would notice the difference, but on the whole, it exhibits the same stately, if in places awkward, look as the standard 7 Series.

On the inside, the 760Li is loaded with nearly every available feature in BMW's current repertoire as well as a couple of new additions. The standard rear seats offer 14-way power adjustment, heating and massage functions along with individual climate controls. There's also an auxiliary iDrive controller between the two rear seats so passengers can join in on the frustration of using BMW's convoluted control system. Other upgrades include leather trim for the instrument panel, wooden grab handles and an Alcantara suede headliner.

Normally we would gloss right over such minor improvements, especially something as mundane as a headliner, but it was hard not to be impressed by the quality of craftsmanship evident in every stitch of the soft suede. It's one of the few cars we've driven that exudes a lavishness that properly reflects its price tag. The extended length of the stretched 760Li translates into more room in back than you would ever need and when you're not bothering with trying to figure out the iDrive system, you can use the screen to watch TV instead.

Although there's plenty of interesting gadgetry inside the 760Li, the real story lies under the hood. The all-aluminum 6.0-liter V12 power plant isn't just a larger version of the previous 5.0-liter 12-cylinder, it's an entirely new design that utilizes the latest technology to generate both gratifying power and improved economy. Highlighting the list is the use of direct injection — the world's first production V12 to use such technology. By injecting gasoline directly into the cylinder, the combustion process can be more accurately monitored and controlled resulting in more power with increased efficiency. The new V12 also uses BMW's own Valvetronic intake system that eliminates the traditional throttle butterfly in favor of infinitely variable intake valves.

Whether you understand the technology or not matters little. All you need to know is that the end result is nothing short of phenomenal. Rated at 438 horsepower and 444 pound-feet of torque, the remarkably smooth and quiet engine responds instantaneously to the slightest nudge of the gas pedal, whipping the nearly 4,900-pound sedan to 60 mph in less than six seconds. At idle and cruising speeds, the engine's sound is nearly undetectable, but open it up for full power and it exudes a pleasing enough note to make you eagerly anticipate the next open stretch of road.

Shifts from the standard six-speed automatic transmission are impossibly smooth, especially considering the substantial force being transferred from gear to gear. Part-throttle shifts are almost imperceptible while full-throttle changes are noticeable only because of the extraordinary thrust that accompanies them. Steering wheel-mounted buttons allow for manual control of both upshifts and downshifts, but the standard gear changes are so well-timed that doing it yourself rarely seems necessary.

The suspension is standard-issue 7 Series, which is to say there's nothing standard about it at all. To go into all the various body control systems would require more detail than is necessary here (for details check out our 745i road test), but rest assured that the 760Li retains all of the comfort and agility of its V8 stablemates. The ride quality on city streets is second to none. Push the big sedan uncharacteristically hard as we did on a closed-course racetrack, and the 760Li responds with predictable manners that instill the utmost confidence in its ability to handle just about any situation.

Our brief test drive brought to light only minor quibbles, most of them common to all versions of the 7 Series. The shift lever for the transmission requires too many awkward movements to get where you want and the iDrive controller continues to confound with its endless menus and haphazardly arranged options. Even sitting in the rear seats without having to worry about keeping our eyes on the road didn't help much, so we resolved to just leave it be and enjoy the car's preset level of excellence. Finally, those used to the incredibly direct steering feel of BMW's smaller sedans might be disappointed with the 760's more subdued feel. Considering that BMW touts the 760Li as its model most likely to be chauffer-driven, we're guessing the softer steering won't be much of an issue for most owners.

As the new flagship of a lineup that includes some of the most revered sedans in the industry, the 760Li will undoubtedly become one of the most sought-after luxury sedans on the market. And after our introductory drive, we see no reason why it shouldn't be at the top of any well-heeled buyer's wish list. The new V12 is a marvel of advanced engineering that faithfully carries on BMW's legacy of world-class engine design, while the interior adequately reflects the car's stratospheric price tag. Whether there will be enough buyers around with that kind of cash in the near future is debatable, but there's no arguing that BMW's latest and greatest is one of the finest sedans on the planet — no matter what the price tag.

Used 2003 BMW 7 Series Overview

The Used 2003 BMW 7 Series is offered in the following submodels: 7 Series Sedan. Available styles include 745Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 6A), 745i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 6A), and 760Li 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 BMW 7 Series?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 BMW 7 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 BMW 7 Series for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 BMW 7 Series.

Can't find a used 2003 BMW 7 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 7 Series for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,387.

Find a used BMW for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,605.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 7 Series for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,147.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,548.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 BMW 7 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW 7 Series lease specials

Related Used 2003 BMW 7 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles