2003 BMW 7 Series Review
Pros & Cons
- Superb driving dynamics, highly advanced technology, dizzying array of features, sumptuous furnishings.
- Toys can be distracting from the task at hand, confusing secondary controls, odd styling details.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,860 - $4,173
Edmunds' Expert Review
Perhaps the most technologically advanced car on the road, and certainly one of the most agile full-size luxury sedans, the 7 Series is an incredible vehicle. But it may alienate those who just want to drive.
2003 Highlights
The big news for 2003 is the late-fall arrival of the 760Li, which combines all the greatness of the 745 while adding a 6.0-liter V12. BMW has not released U.S. output ratings, but European specs have it at 408 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. The more interesting aspect of the 760Li is that it's the first BMW with direct gasoline injection, which, in combination with the Valvetronic technology already used in the 745 models, allows for stellar performance, and according to BMW, "outstanding fuel economy." We'll wait and see on that one. In other news, all models get rear head-protection airbags, and Active Cruise Control finally makes it to the options list, along with run-flat tires. The Rear Comfort Seat package for the 745Li now includes rear-seat ventilation.
Most helpful consumer reviews
SportyDave,07/21/2009
This seems like a brilliant car, the interior is sumptuous with a gorgeous dashboard (especially when the navigation is on). Ride is smooth, and engine just purrs. Every angle of this car grabs attention. However, the reliability is abysmal! This car has been in the shop so many times, I eventually just sold it. Glitches in interior parts (too many motors and unnecessary gizmos prone to go bad over time) just added to the gamut of problems. This car is atrocious in the winter or any slick conditions. The fat rear tires get no traction, and on subject, tires they DO sell are outrageously expensive. $400 a tire! And they barely make 10k miles. In fact, most parts for this car are absurd.
l. conroe,04/09/2009
The 745i is a great car when I am able to drive it. I've spent countless hours driving back and forth to the dealership because of malfunctions. It's great they give free maintenance for the first 50 thousand miles because you will need it. My gripe is that I maintained my car with regular service. The "check engine light" came on. I thought it would be some minor repair. Turns out the repair cost is $12000 for "CARBON' on the cylinder head!!!!-not a blown head gasket, but CARBON!! That's like telling me the brake dust on my rotors require a new axle! The ULTIMATE MACHINE has a poorly designed engine if carbon build up requires 12 grand of service. No More BMW for me - Honda/Infiniti here I am.
shinjitsu,01/19/2014
The car overall is fantastic. Its an almost do everything type of vehicle if youre looking for something to be a commuter by day and sports car by night. Do your homework (service records) before buying one and make sure able to afford the maintenance required for this car. Its not a Toyota. If you can at the time of purchase buy and extended or aftermarket warranty. The parts for this car are a little pricey but when its all said and done, its hard to find anything else out there that drives and handles like it.
4 dr 745 li,02/06/2006
I'm a driver, I love cars, and I love quality and performance, this is one of the best sedan that i had, has better performance, excellent comfort, beautiful seats, holds road in curve. The only thing, I would like more space for cup holder, better navigation system, and definitely move the stick shift back to the console. I like the 0 maintenance.
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
13 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
438 hp @ 6000 rpm
