2006 BMW 7 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superb driving dynamics, world-class drivetrains, highly advanced safety systems, dizzying array of features, sumptuous furnishings.
  • High-tech toys distract from the task at hand, confusing secondary controls, odd styling details.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 BMW 7 Series is a brilliant luxury sedan scarred by senselessly complicated interior controls. However, toned-down styling and an extra dose of power make it easier to enjoy this year.

Vehicle overview

As BMW's flagship sedan, the 7 Series offers supreme levels of luxury and performance. The BMW 7 Series is available in four models -- the regular-wheelbase 750i and 760i, and the long-wheelbase 750Li and 760Li. Powering each 750 model is a 4.8-liter V8 with bi-VANOS dual variable valve timing, Valvetronic technology that infinitely adjusts valve lift and a two-stage intake system that matches intake manifold length to engine speed.

Thusly equipped, this V8 makes 360 horsepower and 360 pound-feet of torque. The 760 models sport a 6.0-liter V12 with 438 hp and 444 lb-ft of torque. Abundant power for sure, but still far below what Mercedes-Benz offers in its most powerful sedans. Still, the 760 is the greater technological marvel, as it employs direct gasoline-injection technology, which along with Valvetronic and Double VANOS, allows it to maximize power, torque and fuel economy simultaneously.

Once you step up to the super-luxury sedan segment, you expect prospective cars to amaze you with their fabulous levels of luxury and safety, and the 7 Series does not disappoint in these areas: The front seats offer up to 20-way power adjustments and the rear seats give you 14-way adjustment. And you can heat or cool just about any surface inside the car. The BMW 7 Series also offers a high level of competence when pushed hard on twisty roads -- something that can't be said of most of its competitors.

The most important innovation contained in the 7 Series is also the one that gives us the most pause: the iDrive system. While able to manage a lot of functions -- onboard telematics, including GPS navigation, Internet access and the BMW Assist system (for emergencies), as well as climate and stereo functions -- iDrive has a steep learning curve. Basic adjustments can be made rather easily, but more complex functions require time with the owner's manual and patience to learn -- and we know of more than one driver who has accidentally drifted out of his lane while fiddling with the system. If you're wealthy, love technology like this (and don't mind the frustration that comes with it) and have always wanted to own a large, luxurious sedan, the 2006 BMW 7 Series is likely the car for you. But if you seek a more straightforward experience, one of its many competitors may prove to be a more rewarding daily driver.

2006 BMW 7 Series models

Four versions of the BMW 7 Series sedan are offered: the standard-wheelbase 750i and 760i, and the long-wheelbase 750Li and 760Li. Standard fare on the 750i includes 18-inch wheels, bi-HID headlights, park distance control, adaptive headlights, leather upholstery, Bluetooth wireless connectivity, walnut wood interior trim, a 14-way power driver seat and 12-way front-passenger seat, a navigation system, a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, dual-zone climate control, one-touch windows and a moonroof. The 750Li adds 20-way adjustable front seats and dynamic front headrests (both optional on the 750i). Both cars are eligible for a long list of options -- the only difference is that the 750Li can be had with power rear seats to complement the extra legroom in the back. Otherwise, options include 19-inch wheels, Active Cruise Control, an adaptive ride package with a self-leveling rear suspension and Electronic Damping Control, "soft-close" doors and trunk lid, heating and cooling for the front seats and a premium sound system with an in-dash CD changer. Almost all of the above items come standard on the 760i and 760Li. A rear DVD entertainment package is also available, and features a rear-seat iDrive controller and screen, along with a trunk-mounted six-disc DVD changer.

2006 Highlights

With the 2006 BMW 7 Series, the company has toned down the car's styling and shifted the emphasis back to performance. After a five-year absence, the 750 badge is back for 2006, but this time it carries a big V8, not a V12. A 4.8-liter V8 replaces last year's 4.4-liter and provides a generous increase in power. The 745 model is history. Walnut wood trim replaces last year's cherry; Bluetooth is now standard; all interior knobs have chrome trim and the CD changer is now MP3-compatible.

Performance & mpg

The BMW 750i and 750Li are powered by a 4.8-liter V8 with 360 horsepower and 360 pound-feet of torque, along with impressive mileage ratings of 18 city/26 highway. The 760i and 760Li offer a 6.0-liter V12 with direct-injection technology -- the first V12 production engine to use this. Mileage numbers are lower than the 750i at 15 city/22 highway, but power is impressive at 438 hp and 444 lb-ft of torque.

Safety

Included on every 7 Series model are four-wheel antilock disc brakes with proportioning, cornering and stability enhancements, BMW's Dynamic Stability Control system, front side-impact airbags, head protection airbags for front and rear occupants, and active knee protection.

Driving

Even at high speeds, the 7 Series cabin is devoid of engine and wind noise. Steering feel is typical BMW with relatively high weighting and excellent feedback. Body roll is held in check during cornering via the standard Active Roll Stabilization system. While it may be a stretch to call such a large car nimble, it's easy to confuse the 2006 BMW 7 Series for a sport sedan on the open road.

Interior

Inside, the BMW 7 Series cabin has a clean appearance, thanks to the minimal center stack controls. The iDrive system was designed to consolidate the vehicle's control systems into one easy-to-use interface, but even with this year's usability upgrades, the learning curve is steep. Backseat passengers will be just as comfortable as those in front, as the rear seatback contours perfectly to support your lower back and shoulders, while headroom and legroom are abundant. Go for the 750Li or 760Li and you'll get 5.6 inches of increased wheelbase, most of it going into rear-seat legroom.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 BMW 7 Series.

5(67%)
4(18%)
3(13%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.5
90 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It will get you there, but wont' bring you back!
foreigngirl,03/10/2014
My 2006 BMW 750LI; I shif the gear into Drive, it will automaticaly shifs to Park, I shift to Reverse it automatically shifs to Park, it will not let you drive off, it give me a message, drive moderelty, I have sat in parking lots and gas stations for 30 min to an hour before I was able to shift it into Drive, and drive away. I've had BMW Mech. look at it and they say faulty codes come us and they cleared them, had a 2nd Mec. they said the same thing. A month latter its stats up agin. Is any one else having this issues and how to repair it?
Transmission Issues!!! Avoid if possible
warmstead,10/22/2012
I have owned BMW's since early 90's - 735i, 745i and now 750i. The 750i is by far the best and worst of the 7 series. if you have a 745 series!! KEEP IT!!! much better car then the 750i... I have had transimission issues " the Jerk or safe mode problems etc" was told everything from need to replace the transimission to it needs a software upgrade. Great looking car but just not worth the investment with today's economy... "Anyone wants to buy a 2006 BMW 750i ? will make you a heck of a deal...
Love the car ..... Hate the maintenance
Amanda,10/18/2015
750i 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
My 750i sport currently has 80k miles. Since about 40k miles the car has been blowing smoke when I idle for more than 5 mins was told it was the valve cover gasket then I was told the valve stem seals and quotes $15k to fix. Not to mention some days the car just won't start I hit the button power comes on cars clicks but does not fire even after having a brand new battery. Tires and brakes every 6months to a year which is $1500. Transmission fault all the time but never have a slip in the transmission. The parking sensors have not worked since about 50k miles and no body can figure out why??? Car is a mess but fun to drive I give it that.
TRANSMISSION PROBLEMS!!! BEWARE!!!
Chris,05/09/2016
750i 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
My husband and I purchased a 2006 BMW 760i from BMW of West Springfield dealership back in August 2014. We purchased it as our 3rd vehicle, so we drove it mostly on the weekends. When I got rid of my vehicle a few months later, it was driven on a regular basis. We started noticing issues with the transmission shifting back into "Park" when we would shift it into "Drive". This began happening about 5 months after having the car. Now, it never shifted while the car was moving. It was only when we started the car or had parked it but didn't shut it off . Definitely not a good situation to be in if you had somewhere you needed to be- I don't know- maybe WORK. It wasn't a risk we were willing to take, especially if we had our children in the car. We took it to the BMW dealership- where we purchased it from. They told us that all the fluids looked good and that after much inspection the car would need a new transmission (about $10,000 cost). So we got a second opinion and they noticed that we were extremely low on transmission fluid- which was odd since the dealership told us that all of our fluid levels were good. Long story short, we did in fact need a new transmission. We replaced it with a used one (about $5,000 cost) and the car was fine for about two months. After that, the same problems began again and we got rid of the car. BEWARE! We thought we were ok because we got the car from the BMW dealership but that means NOTHING. They wanted to get rid of the car themselves and I believe they knew something was wrong with it. I should have contacted the Attorney General but didn't want to be bothered with the hassle. Now I wish I had because now our same car is on sale for almost $15,000 down in Marlyand and it's not even worth $10,000 at this point! Please be careful with the 2006 BMW 7 series! When it was behaving itself, it was an awesome car to drive...smooth drive. Acceleration was AMAZING. But not worth the headache. My recommendation- PURCHASE A BMW BRAND NEW OR AT LEAST NEW- USED WITH ALL THE FACTORY WARRANTIES.
See all 90 reviews of the 2006 BMW 7 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
360 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2006 BMW 7 Series features & specs

More about the 2006 BMW 7 Series
More About This Model

Parents from Miami to Malibu can relax. The 7 Series is no longer the fright of small children. With the 2006 BMW 7 Series, the company has toned down the car's styling and shifted the emphasis back to performance.

After a five-year absence, the 750 badge is back for 2006, but this time it carries a big V8, not a V12. A 4.8-liter V8 replaces last year's 4.4-liter and provides a generous increase in power. In fact, this is now the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 in the ultraluxury sedan class.

The 745 model, meanwhile, is history.

A More Classic Look
Four years ago BMW decided its 7 Series flagship should be at the cutting edge of fashion. It was a risky move, and the new look proved highly controversial. But it sold like beer on St. Patrick's Day. In fact, worldwide it has become the best-selling 7 Series ever, which is why this midcycle refresh isn't a radical change.

In front, sexier curves define the hood, and the signature twin-kidney grille is larger. The reshaped headlights could have come off the 2005 BMW 3 Series. Around back, new taillights and a strip of chrome take the attention off the overgrown trunk lid. And the whole thing rolls on restyled 18-inch wheels.

We still don't love the way the 7 Series looks. But no longer would the car's styling keep us from buying one.

Refined yet Athletic
Like its predecessor, the 4.8-liter has fully variable valve timing and lift. With the new engine's extra torque, though, engineers reverted to a two-stage intake manifold in lieu of the 4.4-liter's infinitely variable induction. With the larger engine comes a modest 100-pound weight gain, but no increase in fuel consumption.

Horsepower comes in at 360 at 6,300 rpm, while 360 pound-feet of torque is available at 3,400 rpm. Compare this to 325 hp at 6,100 and 330 lb-ft of torque at 3,600 in the 745 and you might expect the 750 to run significantly quicker 0-60-mph times, but it doesn't.

BMW estimates a 5.8-second 0-to-60-mph time for both the 750i and the long-wheelbase 750Li (which weighs 66 pounds more). That's only one-tenth of a second faster than the official estimate for the 745i and 745Li. We've timed a 745i at 6 seconds flat. An Audi A8 can run 6.3.

What the 4.8 doesn't put up in performance stats, it makes up for on an intangible level. It's refined yet athletic just like the old 4.4, but its torque band seems to go on forever. Unless you're comparing the supercharged 493-hp Mercedes S55, look no further in this class. If you're shopping 12-cylinders, note that the 6.0-liter V12 in the 760 is unchanged for 2006.

Last year's six-speed automatic continues to handle the shifting duties with no changes to the gearing. It's the perfect partner for the 4.8-liter, as it delivers some of the smoothest shifts we've ever experienced.

Minor Chassis Updates
Even after four years, the 7 Series is still one of the best-handling sedans in the segment, so BMW didn't do much to the suspension. The rear track is half an inch wider than before at 62.8 inches, and engineers did some work on the bushings.

As on the 745, you can stick with the standard suspension tuning, or opt for a firmer Sport Package or the Adaptive Ride Package, which combines air suspension with electronic damping.

The 750s we drove had the Adaptive Ride setup, which provided a near perfect blend of ride comfort and handling acuity. Even in comfort mode, body control and steering response are superb.

As we threaded a series of curves in a 750i, we couldn't imagine driving anything else. For the moment, the Audi A8 and Mercedes S-Class were out of sight, out of mind.

The 750Li rides on a 5-inch-longer wheelbase and is 5.5 inches longer overall. The extra mass is apparent in tight turns, but in a car whose primary mission is to chauffeur passengers in comfort, the driver still comes out ahead.

iDrive for Dummies?
Inside, it's obvious BMW's designers took a look at the impeccably furnished A8. Warmer walnut wood replaces last year's black cherry accents, and all the knobs have chrome trim. Additionally, the CD changer is now MP3-compatible, while Bluetooth capability allows 7 Series owners to choose their own phones.

Designers also took a stab at simplifying the iDrive system, which remains standard. Unfortunately, even with the new color-coded menus, frustration levels run high. You still have to cycle through too many menus to search the address book, enter a new destination or manually tune a radio station. For everyday ease of use, this system needs more "quick start" buttons.

If You Like to Drive
We'd skip iDrive if we could, but BMW has made it hard to say no to the total package. The return of classic styling cues and the arrival of a torque-rich V8 should restore the 7 Series to the throne in the ultraluxury sedan kingdom.

Used 2006 BMW 7 Series Overview

The Used 2006 BMW 7 Series is offered in the following submodels: 7 Series Sedan. Available styles include 750Li 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 6A), 750i 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 6A), 760Li 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl 6A), and 760i 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl 6A).

