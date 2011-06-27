This is my 3rd BMW. Having owned 2 6-series in the past I wanted a big sedan to haul the family and clients. This was a cream puff with only 78000 miles after 13 years and has been very dependable and comfortable. I have replaced the front brakes and driveline as both were causing vibration and now it's as smooth as silk. Perfect blend of luxury and performance. I have installed aftermarket wheels and performance tires which made a big difference. 25 mph corners at 65 mph NO PROBLEM! 0-60 in a blink and I still get 19 mpg in all around driving. I had it detailed recently and it looks like new. I love this car!

Read more