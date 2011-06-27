Vehicle overview

Thanks to last year's full redesign, BMW seems to have exorcised most of the demons out of its iconic 7 Series. Styling is once again in line with how BMW enthusiasts think a German-made flagship should look -- stately, substantial and with a hint of aggression. BMW also replaced the fussy iDrive control system with a much improved version, allowing for easier operation and added functionality. As good as last year's 7 Series was, we wouldn't have been too surprised if BMW had left it unchanged this year.

But BMW simply couldn't leave it well enough alone. The 2010 7 Series lineup more than doubles with the addition of three new models: the 750i xDrive and 750Li xDrive are all-wheel-drive versions of last year's models, and there's also a new, fully loaded and über-powerful 760Li.

The latter gets a new, direct-injected and turbocharged V12 (good for a thumping 535 horsepower) that's paired to an exclusive eight-speed automatic transmission. And this year, newfound power is not just limited to internal combustion -- every 2010 BMW 7 Series gets BMW's smart charging system (brake energy regeneration) that's more efficient than traditional belt-driven setups.

Supporting the new 2010 models are all of the attributes that made us so fond of last year's 7 Series. A handsome, spacious interior and superior comfort all return, as does a wealth of luxury features such as a night vision camera and sideview cameras. The 7 Series also continues to provide enjoyable handling that keeps pilots confidently involved in the task at hand, rather than isolating them from the road. The Driving Dynamics Control system further enhances this feeling by offering four driving settings -- from the luxurious Comfort mode to the more exciting Sport Plus mode.

Despite its impressive credentials, the 2010 BMW 7 Series is not alone at the top of the luxury sedan food chain. There are two fully redesigned sedans to consider this year -- the Audi A8 and Jaguar XJ -- as well as the popular Lexus LS 460 and prestigious Mercedes S-Class. Porsche's new Panamera also debuts, and it properly takes its place as the most athletic car of this group. All are worthy of consideration alongside the big BMW. However, the 7 Series' broad range of talents makes it a fine pick for a premium luxury sedan.