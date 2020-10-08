Used 2012 BMW 7 Series for Sale Near Me
- 89,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,650
SW Auto - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKB8C52CC964575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,021 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,999$759 Below Market
R n B Cars - Denver / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKC8C58CC437220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,277 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,000$1,267 Below Market
Noblesville Imports - Noblesville / Indiana
Titanium Silver Metallic 2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! **$19,810 KBB VALUE**, **$21,500 CARFAX VALUE**, **PRIOR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED**, **REGULAR OIL CHANGES**, **52K ORIGINAL MILES**, **LUXURY SEATING PACKAGE**, **DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **SIDE/TOP CAMERAS**, **HEADS UP DISPLAY**, **BLIND SPOT MONITORING**, **LANE DEPARTURE WARNING**, **BLUETOOTH AUDIO**, **SPORT/COMFORT**, **POWER LIFTGATE**, **POWER REAR SUNSHADE**, **POWER REAR WINDOW SHADES**, **POWER FOLDING MIRRORS**, **ACTIVE SEAT**, **PUSH BUTTON START**, **KEYLESS GO**, **4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL**, **HEATED/COOLED SEATS**, **RAIN SENSING WIPERS**, **PRIVACY GLASS**, **HOMELINK**, **BRAND NEW TIRES**, ABS brakes, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Front Seats, Alloy wheels, Driver Assistance Package, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Multi-Contour Seats w/Lumbar Support, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, High-Beam Assistant, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Seating Package, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power Rear/Manual Side Window Shades, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Seat Ventilation, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround View, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 28226 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKB8C55CC965106
Stock: 965106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 75,640 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,950$2,883 Below Market
All In Auto Sales - Norco / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKB8C57CDX20317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,831 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,542$588 Below Market
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
2012 BMW 750LI XDRIVE - GRAY/TAN - 57K MILES - ONE OWNER - COLD WEATHER PKG - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG (LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, SIDE TOP CAMERAS, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEADS UP DISPLAY) - LUXURY SEATING PKG - VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - WE FINANCE - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKC8C57CC437161
Stock: 11600
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-05-2016
- 116,977 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,991$1,202 Below Market
Porsche Monterey - Seaside / California
750Li trim. Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, iPod/MP3 Input, Premium Sound System, Turbo Charged, Rear Air, Power Liftgate, COLD WEATHER PKG, BMW APPS, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO, M SPORT PKG, LUXURY SEATING PKG THIS 7 SERIES IS COMPLETELY EQUIPPED: DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG automatic high beams, lane departure warning, active blind spot detection, side & top view cameras, Head-up Display, M SPORT PKG 19" V-spoke light alloy M wheels (style 302M) w/P245/45R19 front & P275/40R19 rear run-flat performance tires, M steering wheel, aerodynamic kit, shadowline exterior trim, anthracite headliner, sport pkg, LUXURY SEATING PKG pwr rear sunshade w/rear manual side window shades, front ventilated seats, active front seats, COLD WEATHER PKG heated steering wheel, ski bag, heated rear seats, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO, BMW APPS smartphone integration THE RIGHT 7 SERIES AT THE RIGHT PRICE: Get world-leading performance at a great value: This 750Li is priced $1,200 below Kelley Blue Book. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release BEST IN CLASS: THE BMW 7 SERIES: Among the big luxury sedans, the BMW 7 Series retains its status as the ultimate driving machine. The 7 Series interior is classy and luxurious, as buyers should expect, says newCarTestDrive.com. With over 14 cubic feet of trunk volume COME EXPERIENCE THE ULTIMATE DRIVING MACHINE TODAY: Many drivers from Monterey know us as their neighbors. Others know us for the integrity of our pre-owned car collection, Porsche parts, service and repairs. In short, Porsche Monterey is a comprehensive Porsche and pre-owned car center. Anything you could want that relates to either new Porsche models or CPO cars - from a simple answer to a repair - you can find here, under one roof. That's our story. We hope to have the opportunity to learn yours soon. Pricing analysis performed on 8/10/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKB8C55CDX20896
Stock: CDX20896P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 54,289 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,500$598 Below Market
Rocks Auto Exchange - Westfield / Indiana
2012 BMW 750LI NO ACCIDENTS SUPER LOW MILES GREAT HISTORY LOADED WITH GOODIES HOT AND COLD SEATS LIKE NEW TIRES MUST SEE AND VERY HARD TO FIND IN THIS CONDITION.ROCKS AUTO EXCHANGE 2 518 E MAIN ST. WESTFIELD IN 46074. CALL: 317-399-7851 Visit our website www.RocksAutoExchange.com for more information and/or photos.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKB8C53CC964276
Stock: 20200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,593 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,504$201 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT North Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Mineral White Metallic Saddle/Black; Nappa Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKB8C54CC852425
Stock: CC852425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 94,937 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,495
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
Recent Arrival! 2012 Deep Sea Blue Metallic BMW 7 Series Clean CARFAX. Saddle/Black Leather. 6-Speed Automatic Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKB8C52CC965127
Stock: 13179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,996 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
Trust Auto is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this Loaded Black on Black 2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive 4-Door Luxury Sedan only has 94,996mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! There's a level of quality and refinement in this BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive that you won't find in your average vehicle. This BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive comes equipped with all wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have little effect as to how this vehicle performs. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this BMW 7 Series makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive. Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. Knowledge is power and with the complete records of this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have the power to make a wise purchase. The interior of this BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. Some vehicles are more of a need-to-have. This one is a absolutely-must-have. If it's looks aren't enough to persuade you, the feel of the powerhouse under the hood most definitely will. This highly refined BMW 7 Series comes with exciting features you'd expect in a vehicle twice the price. You'll enjoy improved traction and world-class handling thanks to the new tires on this vehicle. More information about the 2012 BMW 7 Series: The 7-Series is BMW's technology flagship, and by most measures it's the most luxurious model in the German automaker's lineup. And with a wide range of powertrain possibilities, along with standard and long-wheelbase versions--including greener ActiveHybrid and high-performance Alpina models. Even at its simplest, the 740i is one of the most athletic-feeling large sport sedans, while well-optioned 750 and 760 models offer some of the world's leading convenience and accident-avoidance technology. Interesting features of this model are top-tech options like Night Vision, available all-wheel drive, Excellent handling and roadholding, comfortable ride, and lavish, roomy interior *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKC8C51CC435423
Stock: P435423
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 80,467 miles
$18,999
Arrotta’s Max Autosports of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this Luxury, on top of that this Luxury was driven only 9,981 miles/year, currently at 79,847 miles.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride plus enjoy the power and performance of this fun to drive 8 Cylinder engine.Enjoy better handling and stopping with the rear wheel drive.The navigation system will appeal to car buyers who like a clean, high-tech, integrated look while getting the right directions to their destination, not to mention the BMW back-up camera provides you with both added convenience and improved safety. Avoid serious accidents and save your bumpers with the factory built-in parking sensors, whats more is it's easy to see why keyless start is a godsend for multitaskers on the go. The power roof lets you enjoy sun or moon light at the push of a button, in addition to the active suspension improves the ride quality, has aerodynamic benefits and has the ability to change handling balance in real time.The convenience of the Hard Disk Media Storage Drive allows you to store music directly to the vehicle whereas the rear air-conditioning is a must have for the sake of your rear passengers in the summer months. The HID headlights allow you to see farther thanks to a a wider, more intense beam, whats more is the factory built in HD radio gives you more music, talk shows and news without any monthly subscription fees. The installed Bluetooth adds to comfort, convenience and safety, meanwhile the MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level.The premium sound system delivers amazing sound of your favorite tracks while the AUX input is a must have for the ultimate in entertainment selection. The keyless entry option adds to the convenience of owning this vehicle while the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads. The power... Read the full description on our Website at: www.spokaneautomax.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 7 Series 750i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKA8C57CCY37727
Stock: 75610
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-21-2020
- 75,904 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,000
Gregory Hyundai - Highland Park / Illinois
2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive Black AWD 4.4L 8-Cylinder DGI Turbocharged DOHC Sunroof/Moonroof/Panoramic Roof, Navigation/Navi/GPS, Bluetooth Handsfree Enabled, Rear Back Up Camera, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, This Car Will Not Disappoint, See Why We Are The NorthShore Leading Dealer For Pre-Driven Cars & Suv's, 4.4L 8-Cylinder DGI Turbocharged DOHC, AWD, Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery, 19" x 8.5" Multi-Spoke Wheels, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Multi-Contour Seats w/Lumbar Support, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. The Gregory VIP Program ~~~ Price Assurance: We utilize Market Based Pricing on all of our cars to ensure the best price upfront ~~~ Trade-In Assurance: We will offer you the best value for your trade in upfront with no hassle ~~~ Exchange Policy: 3 days or 300 miles, see dealer for more details ~~~ Complimentary Hand Car Washes for life with any purchase ~~~ Concierge Service: Complimentary Pickup and Drop off for your service appointment ~~~ Complimentary Loaner vehicles available ~~~ We Strive to Provide Every Customer with a World Class VIP Experience!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKC8C53CC436881
Stock: U20580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,994
Select Automotive - Virginia Beach / Virginia
0KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Boasts 20 Highway MPG and 14 City MPG! This BMW 7 Series boasts a Turbocharged Gas V8 4.4L/268 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Xenon adaptive headlights -inc: dynamic auto-leveling, corona headlight-rings & cornering lights, retractable high-intensity headlight washers, xDrive all wheel drive system, Vehicle-speed-sensitive variable-assist, variable-ratio rack-&-pinion power steering.* This BMW 7 Series Features the Following Options *Vehicle & Key Memory, Tire Pressure Monitor, Start/stop button, Remote trunk release, Remote keyless entry, Rear window defogger, Rear multi-link integral-V aluminum suspension, Rear center armrest w/storage compartment, Power windows -inc: key-off operation, "one-touch" open/close, anti-trapping feature, Power adjustable, power-folding, heated, auto-dimming, body-color side-view mirrors -inc: 2-position memory, RH automatic tilt-down in reverse.* Stop By Today *Stop by Select Automotive located at 5073 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach Blvd, VA 23462 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKC6C51CC396417
Stock: 11218
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,983
Select Automotive - Virginia Beach / Virginia
0KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Delivers 20 Highway MPG and 14 City MPG! This BMW 7 Series boasts a Turbocharged Gas V8 4.4L/268 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Xenon adaptive headlights -inc: dynamic auto-leveling, corona headlight-rings & cornering lights, retractable high-intensity headlight washers, xDrive all wheel drive system, Vehicle-speed-sensitive variable-assist, variable-ratio rack-&-pinion power steering.*This BMW 7 Series Comes Equipped with These Options *Vehicle & Key Memory, Tire Pressure Monitor, Start/stop button, Remote trunk release, Remote keyless entry, Rear window defogger, Rear multi-link integral-V aluminum suspension, Rear center armrest w/storage compartment, Power windows -inc: key-off operation, "one-touch" open/close, anti-trapping feature, Power adjustable, power-folding, heated, auto-dimming, body-color side-view mirrors -inc: 2-position memory, RH automatic tilt-down in reverse.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Select Automotive located at 5073 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach Blvd, VA 23462 can get you a dependable 7 Series today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKC6C57CC397247
Stock: 11207
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 69,884 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$21,990
Jim Butler Chevrolet - Fenton / Missouri
2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li In Silver.Come see why we are the #1 Chevrolet dealership in the Midwest and #18 in the entire country. On top of that we have also been awarded Dealer of the year the last 4 years. Proudly serving: St. Louis, South County, Webster Groves, Creve Coeur, Kirkwood, Maryland Heights, Sullivan, Rolla, Columbia, Fenton, Chesterfield, St. Charles, Kansas City, Springfield, Jefferson City, and all of great Missouri and Illinois. While we make every attempt to ensure pricing accuracy. Dealer not responsible for computer or human error, dealer reserves the right to change prices due to human or computer error. Price does not include tax, title, license, or administration fees. While we make every attempt to ensure pricing accuracy, Dealer is not responsible for computer or human error and reserves the right to change prices if such error occurs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKB8C57CC964345
Stock: U9154
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 59,743 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,995
Burien Chevrolet - Burien / Washington
**750i M SERIES!!!**, **NAVIGATION**, **SUNROOF**, **HEATED & COOLING SEATS**, **LEATHER**, **PREMIUM AUDIO**.Find a great deal on new and used or pre-owned vehicles at our auto dealership in the Seattle area. Family-owned and operated locally for several generations, you'll enjoy doing business with a local car dealer that gives back to the community by donating to local schools, churches, youth athletic leagues and charities, where you can keep your own buying decisions local and support your community, rather than doing business with some far-away publicly traded corporation. Burien is a one stop shop in the Puget Sound area for automotive parts, accessories, factory trained technicians, auto accessories, auto repair and maintenance or oil changes, wheel covers, wipers, tires, tire rotations, a state-of-the-art body shop and collision center and other miscellaneous items for your car, truck, van, SUV, sport utility or crossover vehicle. So whether you're looking for used cars in Washington State or new cars in the Pacific Northwest, Burien Chevrolet is a car dealership in the Seattle area that is easy to get to, located just a mile west of Sea-Tac International Airport, where you can fly and drive for an easy, hassle-free car buying experience and see the USA in your Chevrolet or other make vehicle. And with our best price quotes the first time, we shop the auto auctions so you don't have to, saving valuable effort: we respect your time! Enjoy a hassle free experience shopping for a new or used car located at our dealerships serving the cities of Burien, Seattle and Renton, as well as Kirkland, Bellevue, Tacoma, Sumner, Des Moines, Normandy Park, Federal Way and West Seattle. So if you're looking for a really good deal or just looking to get an auto loan for the vehicle you want or find out what your trade or trade-in might be worth at current fair market book value, think Burien for all of your automotive needs. Put us on your shopping list for a deal you'll feel good about, because we're not far from where you are!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 7 Series 750i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKA8C53CDX01086
Stock: C9018A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 69,850 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$17,950
R&D Motors - Austin / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 7 Series 740Li with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKB4C59CC576607
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,535 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,500
OC Auto Club - Midway City / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 7 Series 750i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKA8C59CCY37857
Certified Pre-Owned: No
