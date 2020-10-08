Used 2012 BMW 7 Series for Sale Near Me

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

This Loaded Black on Black 2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive 4-Door Luxury Sedan only has 94,996mi on it. This BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive comes equipped with all wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have little effect as to how this vehicle performs. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this BMW 7 Series makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal. The leather interior heightens the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive. The vehicle has navigation. Complete records of this pre-owned vehicle are available. The interior of this BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive has been through meticulous inspection. This highly refined BMW 7 Series comes with exciting features. The vehicle has new tires. More information about the 2012 BMW 7 Series: The 7-Series is BMW's technology flagship, and by most measures it's the most luxurious model in the German automaker's lineup. And with a wide range of powertrain possibilities, along with standard and long-wheelbase versions--including greener ActiveHybrid and high-performance Alpina models. Even at its simplest, the 740i is one of the most athletic-feeling large sport sedans, while well-optioned 750 and 760 models offer some of the world's leading convenience and accident-avoidance technology. Interesting features of this model are top-tech options like Night Vision, available all-wheel drive, Excellent handling and roadholding, comfortable ride, and lavish, roomy interior. *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. We are open 6 days a week now Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAKC8C51CC435423

Stock: P435423

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-03-2020