Used 2012 BMW 7 Series for Sale Near Me

  • 2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Gray
    used

    2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    89,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $13,650

    Details
  • 2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive

    74,021 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,999

    $759 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Silver
    used

    2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    52,277 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,000

    $1,267 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Black
    used

    2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    75,640 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,950

    $2,883 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive in Gray
    used

    2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive

    57,831 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,542

    $588 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li in White
    used

    2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    116,977 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,991

    $1,202 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    54,289 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,500

    $598 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li in White
    used

    2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    94,593 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,504

    $201 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    94,937 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,495

    Details
  • 2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive in Black
    used

    2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive

    94,996 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2012 BMW 7 Series 750i in Black
    used

    2012 BMW 7 Series 750i

    80,467 miles

    $18,999

    Details
  • 2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive in Black
    used

    2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive

    75,904 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,000

    Details
  • 2012 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive in Silver
    used

    2012 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,994

    Details
  • 2012 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive in Black
    used

    2012 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,983

    Details
  • 2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Silver
    used

    2012 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    69,884 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $21,990

    Details
  • 2012 BMW 7 Series 750i in White
    used

    2012 BMW 7 Series 750i

    59,743 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,995

    Details
  • 2012 BMW 7 Series 740Li in Gray
    used

    2012 BMW 7 Series 740Li

    69,850 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $17,950

    Details
  • 2012 BMW 7 Series 750i in Black
    used

    2012 BMW 7 Series 750i

    83,535 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,500

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 7 Series

Overall Consumer Rating
3.815 Reviews
  • 5
    (40%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 2
    (20%)
  • 1
    (7%)
BMW 750 is the worst car I have ever owned.
rachael9,10/17/2014
I have owned various high end vehicles and have always found them to be well constructed and a pleasure to drive. That is, until my BMW 750IL. During the warranty period I had to make numerous visits to service for warning lights etc. and the dealer mechanics could never identify a problem. That is, until the car was just outside the 50K miles warranty. Then the problems started en masse. At 52K, major engine repairs (valve seals) and three of the four electric window controls failed. About 1K miles later had to repair ball joints, leaking oils components, battery, etc. My view, stay away from BMW at ANY cost. They claim superior enginerring but exact opposite in my case.
