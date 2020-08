Used 2013 BMW 7 Series for Sale Near Me

Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas

M SPORT PKG -inc: M sports leather-wrapped steering wheel w/paddle shifters, aerodynamic kit, shadowline exterior trim, anthracite headliner, sport pkg, increased top speed limiter, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG -inc: active blind spot detection, active driving assistant, side & top view cameras, speed limit info, Executive Package, Rear-view Camera, Soft-close automatic doors, Power Liftgate, Navigation System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Remote Trunk Release, Climate Control.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 BMW 7 Series 750Li with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAYE8C57DD133389

Stock: TDD133389

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020