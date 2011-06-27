Close

Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chandler / Oklahoma

Blue 2016 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive AWD 8-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 32V Twin Turbocharged Odometer is 5599 miles below market average! Reviews: * Well-mannered engines provide relentless acceleration; dizzying array of high-end luxury features; standard long wheelbase means more rear passenger space; standard adaptive air suspension enhances both comfort and control. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA7F2C5XGG418032

Stock: P4573

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020