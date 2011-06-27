Used 2016 BMW 7 Series for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Electric Range
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $37,995Great Deal | $6,551 below market
2016 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive41,748 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Luxury of Queens - Long Island City / New York
Panoramic Sunroof. Head up display. Navigation. Back Up Camera. Blind Spot Detection. Quick & Easy Financing!Many Fine Makes and Models to Choose From! We offer free warranty on most of our vehicles! Trade-Ins Welcome! Same Price for Finance and Cash Purchase. *Prices does not include finance charges,sales taxes, title and registration fees Department of Consumer License #2010751-DCA **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C56GG420019
Stock: 3383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $38,700Great Deal | $4,471 below market
2016 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive33,626 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chandler / Oklahoma
Save THOUSANDS! We have the absolute BEST prices, BEST selection, and BEST service anywhere! We make buying your next vehicle FAST, FUN, and HASSLE-FREE! Our Professional Sales Consultants are the friendliest anywhere! We have financing for everyone that is fast and EASY! We will get you the best rate available for ALL types of credit! We also have an in-house financing department for challenged credit! We LOVE trades, all trades no matter what it is! Did you know we ship nationwide??! Now customers coast to coast can take advantage of our low prices! Ask us for more details! AWD, Caramel/Black Leather. Blue 2016 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive AWD 8-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 32V Twin Turbocharged Odometer is 5599 miles below market average! Come see us today at Patriot CDJR on Route 66 in Chandler, OK! Or visit our digital showroom at www.PatriotCDJR.com today! Reviews: * Well-mannered engines provide relentless acceleration; dizzying array of high-end luxury features; standard long wheelbase means more rear passenger space; standard adaptive air suspension enhances both comfort and control. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C5XGG418032
Stock: P4573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $35,000Great Deal | $3,499 below market
2016 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive43,005 milesDelivery available*
Lake Norman Hyundai - Cornelius / North Carolina
Ambient Lighting, Light Poplar Wood trim, Active Driving Assistant, Blind Spot Detection, Ceramic Controls, Cold Weather Package, Daytime Pedestrian Protection, Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Front Massaging Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Frontal Collision Warning, Heated Steering Wheel, Instrument Panel w/Nappa Leather Finish, Parking Assistant w/Active Park Distance Control, Power Side Window Shades w/Ambiance Light Pillar, Speed Limit Info, Surround View w/3D View, Wheels: 19 x 8.5 Light Alloy Dbl-Spoke (Style 630). Clean CARFAX. Glacier Silver Metallic 2016 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive AWD 8-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 32V Twin TurbochargedBMW of Louisville is Louisville's First Choice for Luxury and Legendary Performance. Our sales department has one purpose: to exceed your expectations from test drive to delivery with a no-pressure, high integrity approach to your ownership experience. We have a huge selection of Pre-Owned Certified BMW's and Late model low mileage vehicles at aggressive market value pricing. BMW of Louisville is dedicated to finding you the right selection at the right price. Call 855 243 8038 or visit us today. Legendary Performance for less than you think!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C52GG420146
Stock: P420146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $29,999Great Deal | $5,091 below market
2016 BMW 7 Series 740i52,850 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cal Auto Net - Inglewood / California
Ushering in a new era of luxury and performance, our One Owner 2016 BMW 740i Sedan shines in Magellan Gray Metallic! Powered by a 3.0 Liter TwinPower TurboCharged 6 Cylinder that offers 315hp with an 8 Speed sport Automatic gearbox with Sport and Manual shift modes, steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and Launch Control. This Rear Wheel Drive's revolutionary lightweight Carbon Core creates a lower center of gravity to improve agility so you can enjoy brilliant handling, soar to 60mph in just over 5 seconds, and attain near 29mpg on the highway. This Sedan sweeps around tight corners with confidence while offering a ride at the leading edge of comfort. Lean and muscular, our 740i exudes confidence with its V Spoke light-alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights, chrome accent finishes, and elegant proportions. A haven of refinement and intelligent connectivity, the 740i interior greets you with dual sunroofs, Dakota leather, high gloss wood trim, and an incredible black panel center console with touch-sensitive controls. Sit back in the front seat and maintain a connection to your digital world with our iDrive multimedia interface with a touchpad controller, enhanced Bluetooth, BMW online with MyInfo and BMW Apps, Harman Kardon audio, and a WiFi hotspot. Innovative safety features from BMW such as Attention Assist, advanced airbags, and BMW's Active Protection System are in place to keep you out of harm's way. Make a bold statement in this incredible 7 Series sedan! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 7 Series 740i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7E2C50GG547917
Stock: 547917
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- $31,000Great Deal | $4,810 below market
2016 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive40,326 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Outlet - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2016 BMW 7 Series 4dr 750i xDrive features a 4.4L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Azurite Black Metallic with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-662-7780 or sales.autooutlet@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C56GG421204
Stock: 421204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- $35,488Great Deal | $3,695 below market
2016 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive52,570 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
ALM Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
//M SPORTS..EXECUTIVE PACKAGE..HEADS UP DISPLAY..PANORAMIC..NAVIGATION..BACKUP CAMERA..HEATED COOL SEATS..BLIND SPOT..LANE DEAPRT..KEYLESS ENTRY..BLUETOOTH..2016 BMW 750I M SPORTS..BLACK ON BLACK..52K MILES..(MANUFACTURERS BUYBACK)..ALL PWR FULLY LOADED OPTIONS SUPER COLD AIR AC HEAT REAR DEFROST AUTO CLIMATE CNTRL AUTO CRUISE PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING PWR MIRRORS PWR SEATS REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-684-4444. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE DO OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 600 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMGWINNETT.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C55GG417709
Stock: GG417709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $29,900Great Deal | $2,931 below market
2016 BMW 7 Series 740i32,446 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Outlet - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2016 BMW 7 Series 4dr 740i features a 3.0L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Singapore Gray Metallic with a Cognac interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-662-7780 or sales.autooutlet@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 7 Series 740i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7E2C56GG548103
Stock: 548103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- $31,500Great Deal | $3,344 below market
2016 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive40,393 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Outlet - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2016 BMW 7 Series 4dr 750i xDrive features a 4.4L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Carbon Black Metallic with a Cognac interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-662-7780 or sales.autooutlet@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C59GG417101
Stock: 417101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- $32,576Great Deal | $3,297 below market
Certified 2016 BMW 7 Series 740i59,509 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Reeves Import BMW - Tampa / Florida
Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera, Rear Air, Turbo Charged, PANORAMIC SKY LOUNGE LED ROOF, WHEELS: 19 X 8.5 LIGHT ALLOY V-SPOKE.. DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE 2, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS II. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Hands-Free Liftgate, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: EXECUTIVE PACKAGE 2 Power Side Window Shades w/Ambiance Light Pillar, Front Ventilated Seats, Instrument Panel w/Nappa Leather Finish, contrast stitching, Multi-Contour Seats, Head-Up Display, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS Speed Limit Info, Parking Assistant w/Active Park Distance Control, Lane Departure Warning, Active Driving Assistant, Blind Spot Detection, Surround View w/3D View, Frontal Collision Warning, city collision mitigation, Daytime Pedestrian Protection, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS II Active Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Traffic Jam Assistant, Active Lane Keeping Assistant, side collision avoidance, WHEELS: 19 X 8.5 LIGHT ALLOY V-SPOKE (STYLE 620) Tires: P245/45R19 AS Run-Flat, PANORAMIC SKY LOUNGE LED ROOF. BMW 740i with Arctic Grey Metallic exterior and Black Dakota Leather interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 320 HP at 5200 RPM*. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. All offers are mutually exclusive. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please verify any informa Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 7 Series 740i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7E2C55GG546682
Stock: 80632A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $28,400Great Deal | $3,647 below market
2016 BMW 7 Series 740i38,448 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Exotic Auto Group - Elizabeth / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 7 Series 740i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7E2C52GG738805
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $27,900Great Deal | $3,282 below market
2016 BMW 7 Series 740i44,512 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Exotic Auto Group - Elizabeth / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 7 Series 740i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7E2C50GG546816
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $34,900Great Deal | $3,639 below market
2016 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive44,966 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Paradise Motor Sports - Lexington / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C56GG420747
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $31,997Great Deal | $1,311 below market
2016 BMW 7 Series 750i85,251 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Nelson Mazda Cool Springs - Franklin / Tennessee
Leather Seats!, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Active Driving Assistant, Aerodynamic Kit, Anthracite Headliner, Blind Spot Detection, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, Daytime Pedestrian Protection, Driver Assistance Plus, Fineline Black Wood Trim, Frontal Collision Warning, M Sport Package, M Sport Package (337), Parking Assistant w/Active Park Distance Control, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Speed Limit Info, Surround View w/3D View, Wheels: 19 x 8.5 M Light Alloy (Style 647M), Without Lines Designation Outside. Due to the growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, we are OFFERING HOME DELIVERY, DEALERSHIP PICKUP, and PERSONAL VIDEO INFORMATION SERVICES. Call us for more details! Car buying made easy: It's the Nelson Difference! Come in today to experience shopping the way it should be: non-commission Client Advisors, no-hassle return policy, coverage for the unexpected, and up front ONE PRICE. Nelson Mazda is here to answer all of your questions and help facilitate a great car buying experience. Give our internet team a call to reserve a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 7 Series 750i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F0C55GGM20551
Stock: 4861M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $36,850
2016 BMW 7 Series 740i3,125 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Midway Auto Sales - KCMO / Missouri
PRIOR SALVAGE TITLE DUE TO WATER DAMAGE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE FEEL FREE TO GIVE US A CALL AT 816-242-0103.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 7 Series 740i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7E2C51GG714561
Stock: ACW18016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $39,995
2016 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive22,133 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Liberty Autoland - Jamaica / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C50GG416676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $38,488
2016 BMW 7 Series 740i18,046 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
ALM Newnan - Newnan / Georgia
*SUNROOF. NAVIGATION SYSTEM. LEATHER SEATS. COOLED FRONT/REAR SEATS. HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. LANE DEPARTURE WARNING. LANE KEEPING ASSIST. REARVIEW CAMERA. REAR PARKING AID. KEYLESS ENTRY. KEYLESS START. BLIND SPOT MONITOR. WIFI HOTSPOT. WOOD INTERIOR TRIM.PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM. 2016 BMW 740I. WHITE WITH BLACK INTERIOR. 18K MILES. CRUISE CONTROL. DUAL AIR BAGS. POWER PACKAGE. REAR DEFROST. TRACTION CONTROL. SECURITY SYSTEM AND MORE! THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN REPORTED AS BUYBACK LEMON!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 7 Series 740i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7E2C56GG739102
Stock: GG739102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $35,881Good Deal | $3,150 below market
Certified 2016 BMW 7 Series 740i37,547 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
CPO financing rates as low as 1.99% available through BMW Financial Services! O.A.C. Please call for all the details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 7 Series 740i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7E2C5XGG547889
Stock: P69621
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-16-2020
- $26,817Good Deal | $2,425 below market
2016 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive101,512 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Washington - Fort Washington / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner. Jet Black 2016 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive AWD 8-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 32V Twin Turbocharged AWD, Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, Aerodynamic Kit, Anthracite Headliner, Fineline Black Wood Trim, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Heads-Up Display, M Sport Package, M Sport Package (337), Power moonroof, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Wheels: 19 x 8.5 M Light Alloy (Style 647M), Without Lines Designation Outside.Recent Arrival!Please feel free to call one of our Sales Managers directly at (877) 458-2377 or call the showroom directly at (215) 646-7700 to schedule an appointment. Visit our virtual showroom at www.yourmercedes.com to view pictures and our entire inventorY.Reviews:* Well-mannered engines provide relentless acceleration; dizzying array of high-end luxury features; standard long wheelbase means more rear passenger space; standard adaptive air suspension enhances both comfort and control. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C58GG420443
Stock: RGG420443P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020