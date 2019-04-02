Used 2014 BMW 7 Series for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 99,604 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,495
Beck & Masten South - Houston / Texas
What a deal! Ride in style with this 2014 7-Series's fabulous leather seating. There's nothing like a sunroof on a sunny day! Don't overpay for the car you want. Get the right price right here. A backup camera makes all the difference when parallel parking. Looking for reliability? You can stop right here. The vehicle has powered exterior mirrors. Features include: smart steering wheel controls, convenient keyless entry, tinted windows, security system and a cabin air filtration system.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYF8C5XED142392
Stock: G356735A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 33,725 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$25,966$2,388 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This BMW 7-Series is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Merlex Auto Group we verified this car is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. Want a car with low miles? This BMW 7-Series has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 33,725. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. Many factors go into buying a used car and knowing a vehicle's service history is one of the most important. At Merlex Auto Group, we provide a full SERVICE HISTORY to back what we sell. This car, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This BMW 7-Series is equipped with a 4.8L V8 DOHC 32V engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this BMW 7-Series. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. Like the outdoors? This car is off-road ready to help you on your next outdoors adventure. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This car has all of the comforts that you could want. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional car. You will find every desirable feature accounted for. This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. A thorough inspection has shown this car to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. We run a CARFAX report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. We've told you how well the previous owner kept this vehicle up, now let this car's CARFAX One Owner report provide the proof. At Merlex Auto Group, we secure your confidence by running a AutoCheck report on every vehicle. By becoming an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. Don't be left in the dark with a purchase, we can shine some light by including our STANDARD WARRANTY on this car. For more information, stop by or give us a call. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Don't want to stress about high payments? We can help qualified buyers get low payments. Call us at (703) 685-9312 to find out more. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this car has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. Merlex Auto Group is conveniently located near Accokeek. Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 7 Series 750Li with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYE8C5XED135736
Stock: 135736
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,110 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$23,998$3,885 Below Market
Levi's Auto Sales 1 - Denver / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYF8C50ED652525
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,418 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,099$1,890 Below Market
REVEURO - Las Vegas / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 7 Series 750i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYA8C5XED228459
Stock: 228459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,704 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,966
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Looking for a family vehicle? This BMW 7-Series 750Li xDrive M-Package is great for kids and adults. It is a one-owner car that has truly been well maintained. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 84,704 miles, you can feel confident that this 7-Series 750Li xDrive M-Package is in prime condition. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. Have no fear the complete SERVICE HISTORY is here. Every aspect of this vehicle has been rigorously worked over with a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION guaranteeing your confidence and satisfaction. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Merlex Auto Group will verify that this car has never been in a wreck of any kind. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This BMW 7-Series 750Li xDrive M-Package is equipped with a 4.8L V8 DOHC 32V engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. The 4.8L V8 DOHC 32V will help keep your hard earned money in your pocket with its great fuel efficiency. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this BMW 7-Series 750Li xDrive M-Package is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. You want nothing less than the best and the luxurious accommodations on-board will give you exactly what you are looking for in that special ride. Check out all the power, convenience and safety options that are offered on this baby. You will not find another fully equipped BMW 7-Series 750Li xDrive M-Package like this at any price! You can rest assured that this car is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this car is incomparable. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this car has seen since it was new. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. Given that this is a used car, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. Want to see the CARFAX? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive CARFAX report for every vehicle on our lot. As a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with a CARFAX report and are completely inspected before going on the lot. Wondering how many owners this car has had? Don't take our word for it, simply read the CARFAX One Owner report. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. AutoCheck is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by AutoCheck. For peace of mind, this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. Bad credit? No credit? No problem! We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on this and every other car that we sell. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 to find out just how low your monthly payments can be with approved credit and low money down. Are you a bargain shopper? We have a deal for you. This car is beneath the BLUE BOOK value. We are only minutes away from Mc Lean, stop by and visit us today. Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYF8C56ED142549
Stock: 142549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,330 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$29,966$2,005 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
You will instantly feel at home once you step into this BMW 7-Series. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at Merlex Auto Group have the title records to prove this car is a one-owner vehicle. An odometer that reads 29,330 miles speaks for itself. This 7-Series has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. We have confirmed that the previous owner was not a smoker. The complete SERVICE HISTORY is available as well, so you can be sure that it has had all required maintenance and servicing since it was new. This car and our other inventory goes through a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before it is put on our lot to be sold. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. With a powerful 4.8L V8 DOHC 32V engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. You can count on the 4.8L V8 DOHC 32V engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. Take the road least traveled with this formidable off-road suspension. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This BMW 7-Series will give you the luxury that everyone wants. You've heard of the old saying, Everything but the kitchen sink? Well, to be fair, there simply wasn't room for anything else on this fully equipped BMW 7-Series. You can rest assured that this car is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. Looking at this car, and you will have 'love at first site.' Its exterior is impeccable and ready to show off. The interior of this car has been perfectly maintained. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. The interior shows only the slightest amount of wear and is in excellent overall condition. We provide a free CARFAX report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. All our vehicles are CARFAX CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included Carfax history report. Wondering how many owners this car has had? Don't take our word for it, simply read the CARFAX One Owner report. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. As an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with an AutoCheck report and are completely inspected before going on the lot Check out the included AutoCheck report which shows this car to be a one-owner vehicle. We included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this car, so you can rest easy with your purchase. Stop by or call us for specific details. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. Call us now to find out how our GUARANTEED FINANCING program will put you in this ride today! Our job is to get you on the road, and if you have approved credit with us, we can make this transition easier by providing you with low monthly payments. We set this car's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great deal. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Runs great and drives like new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYF8C5XED653827
Stock: 653827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,998 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$23,000$1,716 Below Market
Southern 441 Toyota - Royal Palm Beach / Florida
Clean CARFAX. **CLEAN CARFAX, **FULLY SERVICED BY A FACTORY TRAINED TECHNICIAN, **HEATED SEATS, **ILLUMINATED ENTRY, **LIKE NEW CONDITION, **BLUETOOTH, **LOCAL TRADE IN, **LOW MILES, **NAVIGATION, **ONE OWNER, **POWER SUNROOF, **PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM w/CD, **PREMIUM LEATHER SEATING, **PREMIUM WHEELS, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY w/PANIC ALARM, **USB PORTS, 16 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Multi Contour Seats, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD/Satellite w/In-Dash Single CD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio.We offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 7 Series 750i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYA8C52ED228214
Stock: 228214K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 44,603 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,999
Drive A Dream - Marietta / Georgia
This 2014 BMW 7 Series 4dr 750Li with Driving Assist Plus, Executive & M Sport Pkgs features a 4.4L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Sapphire Metallic with a Ivory White/Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Phone, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Graphic Equalizer, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Streaming Audio, 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Premium Amplifier, Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Lowith High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps with Washer and Delay-Off, Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Colored Front Windshield Trim and Body-Colored Rear Window Trim, Body-Colored Rear Bumper, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Door Auto-Latch, Chrome Grille, Body-Colored Front Bumper with Chrome Bumper Insert, Chrome Door Handles, Cornering Lights, Body-Colored Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors with Power Folding, LED Brakelights, Clearcoat Paint, Driver Seat, Cargo Area Concealed Storage, Bench Front Facing Rear Seat, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Rear Cupholder, 4 12V DC Power Outlets, Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Digital/Analog Display, Cargo Space Lights, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination and Illuminated Rear Visor Mirror, Engine Immobilizer, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Valet Function, Delayed Accessory Power, Front Cupholder, Full Floor Console with Locking Storage Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets, Ashtray, Seats with Leather Back Material, Illuminated Glove Box, Interior Lock Disable, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access, Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Systems Monitor, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Residual Heat Recirculation Auxiliary Rear Heater Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts, Rear HVAC with Separate Controls, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Driver Foot Rest, Front And Rear Map Lights, Outside Temp Gauge, Leather Door Trim Insert, Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim, Perforated Nappa Leather Upholstery, Front And Rear Cigar Lighter(s), Passenger Seat, Air Filtration, Voice Recorder, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Tracker System, Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Steering Wheel and Head Restraints, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Engine Oil Cooler, Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator, 21.1 Gal. Fuel Tank, Double Wishbone Front Suspension with Coil Springs, Rear-Wheel Drive, 70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Forward Collision Warning, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, First Aid Kit, Rear Child Safety Locks, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Back-Up Camera, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point and Pretensioners, Side Impact Beams Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Bill Dangra at 770-835-5000 or driveadream1106@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 7 Series 750Li with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYE8C52ED780364
Stock: ED780364-76
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 72,553 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$21,488$1,095 Below Market
Cincy Automall - Fairfield / Ohio
TAKE A LOOK? LOW MILES? PRICED BELOW KBB? ONE OWNER? BLUETOOTH? PASSED OUR SAFETY INSPECTION? GREAT FIND? ABS brakes? Compass? Electronic Stability Control? Emergency communication system? Heated door mirrors? Illuminated entry? Low tire pressure warning? Remote Keyless Entry Single Slot CD/MP3 Player? Traction control Recent Arrival!0 Accidents Leather Power Seats Heated Seats Owner''''''''s Manual Floor Mats AM/FM/CD A/C Warranty available on ALL vehicles. FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT SITUATIONS. Some options are autoloaded by Vin-number and mistakes can happen. Visit Cincy AutoMall online at www.cincyautomall.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-717-1111 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 7 Series 750i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYA8C55ED228434
Stock: D228434
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,818 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$28,500$2,145 Below Market
West Coast Auto Enthusiasts - Beaverton / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 7 Series 750Li with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYE8C54ED135893
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,380 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$26,950$1,576 Below Market
Luxury Imports Auto Sales - Florence / Kentucky
Good looking 2014 BMW 750Li AWD Sedan. Visit our website www.luxuryimportsky.com for additional information and photos on this vehecle or call us today at (859) 746-2277 for a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYF8C52ED653434
Stock: 653434
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,665 milesGood Deal
$26,988
Patterson Buick GMC - Wichita Falls / Texas
***FRESH TRADE ALERT*** Thank you for looking at this vehicle located at Patterson Auto Center 315 Central Freeway Wichita Falls,TX. 76302. Online price or Simplified Price may reflect rebates. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. This 2014 BMW 7 Series has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW 7 Series 750i. This BMW 7 Series 750i is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. More information about the 2014 BMW 7 Series: The 7-Series is BMW's technology flagship, and by most measures it's the most luxurious model in the German automaker's lineup. It offers a wide range of powertrain possibilities, standard and long-wheelbase versions, a green ActiveHybrid option and a high-performance Alpina model. Even at its simplest, the 740i is one of the most athletic-feeling large sport sedans, while well-optioned 750 and 760 models offer some of the world's leading convenience and accident-avoidance technology. Interesting features of this model are top-tech options including night vision, available all-wheel drive, comfortable ride, Excellent handling and roadholding, and lavish, roomy interior Patterson Auto Group Mission: From the beginning, owner Harry Patterson stressed a simple philosophy... 'If it's only good for me, it's not right. The transaction has to be good for the buyer and seller alike.' Still active in the day to day operations, Patterson has continually made changes that make the buying experience easy. A few examples include: By listening to our clients, our team of trained, professional associates consistently provide a shopping, service and total ownership experience that exceeds each individual's expectations and fosters a 'Client For Life' relationship. We are committed to being the best... We'll Prove it! 'We are ladies and gentlemen serving ladies and gentlemen.' Simplified Pricing Who really likes to haggle over a car? Not us - and probably not you. So we cut to the chase up front and offer the rock-bottom price on each vehicle from the start. It's simple, hassle-free and it saves you money. Actual Cash Value We don't juggle numbers by showing you an inflated trade-in value - matched by an equally inflated price on the vehicle you're purchasing. We appraise your trade-in at actual market value. And we'll buy your trade-in even if you don't buy your vehicle from us. The Patterson Difference Patterson's is different from other dealerships in many ways our customers appreciate. These differences have made us the area's top volume dealer over the last three decades.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 7 Series 750i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYA8C51ED825256
Stock: Y2995
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 114,059 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,699$848 Below Market
Taylor Ford Lincoln - Union City / Tennessee
AWD, Black Leather, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Taylor Ford Lincoln is pumped up to present to you this beautiful 2014 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrivein Black. This car comes equipped with an AWD, Black Leather, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 16 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Multi Contour Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD/Satellite w/In-Dash Single CD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYF8C5XED653567
Stock: 12752A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 49,369 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$27,500$1,693 Below Market
Koons GM Corner - Vienna / Virginia
2014 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive Power Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Navigation, Leather, Parking Sensors, Lane Departure, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, AWD, 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped M Sport Steering Wheel, ACC Stop Go + Active Driving Assistant, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Aerodynamic Kit, Anthracite Headliner, Automatic High Beams, Ceramic Control Surrounds, Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Instrument Panel w/Leather Finish, Lighting Package, M Sport Edition, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Rear Sunshade Rear Side Windowshades, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Side Top View Cameras, Speed Limit Info Traffic Sign Recognition, Sport Package (7MP), Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles, Wheels: 19' x 8.5' M Light Alloy (Style 302M), Without Lines Designation Outside. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYF8C56ED653680
Stock: 000K1176
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 60,626 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$22,966
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
You will instantly feel at home once you step into this BMW 7-Series 750i xDrive Automatic M-Package. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at Merlex Auto Group have the title records to prove this car is a one-owner vehicle. Rest assured knowing that this BMW 7-Series 750i xDrive Automatic M-Package has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 60,626 on the odometer. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. The maintenance of a vehicle is essential, and you can purchase with confidence knowing that we provide a comprehensive SERVICE HISTORY with this car. Every aspect of this vehicle has been rigorously worked over with a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION guaranteeing your confidence and satisfaction. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck. This car can hold its own with its powerful 4.8L V8 DOHC 32V engine. Enjoy life a little more freely with the responsibility of this fuel efficient BMW 7-Series 750i xDrive Automatic M-Package. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. Take the road least traveled with this formidable off-road suspension. You will feel completely pampered by all the luxurious amenities that this baby has to offer. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional car. You will find every desirable feature accounted for.This car has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. Completely free of any door dings or scratches, you will have a hard time telling this one from new. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this car has seen since it was new. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. Want a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. This car is a one-owner vehicle according to the report by CARFAX, which we run on every vehicle that we sell. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. As an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with an AutoCheck report and are completely inspected before going on the lot For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Get great financing and low monthly payments on this 7-Series 750i xDrive Automatic M-Package with approved credit. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 for more information. Want a great deal? This car has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long. Merlex Auto Group is conveniently located near Ft Myer. Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYB6C51ED224494
Stock: 224494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,292 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$28,995$758 Below Market
Grace Quality Used Cars - Morrisville / Pennsylvania
LOADED WITH OPTIONS !!! M PACKAGE // NAVIGATION // Backup Camera // Top View Camera // Sunroof // Heads Up Display // Blind Spot // Park Assist // Lane Keep Assist // Forward Collision Warning // Lane Departure // Heated and Cooled Leather Seats // Heated Rear Seats // Heated Steering Wheel // Harman Kardon // Dual Zone Climate Control // Bluetooth // Homelink // Power Seats One Owner Clean CarFax No accident Vehicle.GRACE AUTO GROUP IS THE HOME OF FREE GAP !!! ONLY DEALERSHIP OFFERING FREE GAP INSURANCE ON EVERY FINANCED DEAL !!! $700 VALUE FOR FREE !!! LEARN MORE ABOUT GAP INSURANCE HERE-> https://www.gracequc.com/free-gapAll of our vehicles go through a rigorous multi point inspection prior to sale. 100% GRACE CERTIFIED. Comes with a 1 Year PA Inspection. This BMW is in very nice condition. The paint and body look great with little to no signs of wear and tear.Interior is extra clean and taken care of really well. No rips or tears no odors no holes.Mechanically this car is 100% 4.8L V8 TwinTurbo Engine that runs perfectly and has no issues with speed or power.The transmission is super smooth through every gear.COMPETITIVE FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR AS LOW AS $495 DOWN TO WELL QUALIFIED BUYERS !!!GUARANTEED APPROVAL !!! REGARDLESS OF CREDIT HISTORY !!!JUST FILL OUT OUR CREDIT APP TO DRIVE AWAY IN THIS BEAUTIFUL CAR TODAY !!! For more pictures please visit our website at graceQUC.com. All of our vehicles come standard with a 3 month powertrain warranty and we have extended warranty options available. All vehicles come with 2 years PA safety and emissions inspection 3 free oil changes and FREE GAP INSURANCE when financed through us. Rates as low as 2.9% APR on select models actual interest rates may vary based upon final lender approval. Internet prices may be subject to change. All Prices reflect $2000.00 cash down or trade-in equity applied to the sale price. We are not responsible for MISPRINTS ERRORS or omissions contained on these pages. We make every effort to ensure the accuracy of this data. Please verify any information in question sales specialist. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as government fees and taxes title and registration fees dealer document preparation fees and processing fees. Visit Grace Auto Group Cars online at gracequc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYF8C53ED142265
Stock: 011-2265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,573 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$23,999$1,579 Below Market
Springs Automotive Group Englewood - Englewood / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYF8C59ED141735
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,840 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$24,000
Texas Nissan - Grapevine / Texas
2014 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive AWD. *Dealer installed items will be added to the Internet price Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYF8C51ED141728
Stock: PD141728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
