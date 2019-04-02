Used 2014 BMW 7 Series for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

Looking for a family vehicle? This BMW 7-Series 750Li xDrive M-Package is great for kids and adults. It is a one-owner car that has truly been well maintained. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 84,704 miles, you can feel confident that this 7-Series 750Li xDrive M-Package is in prime condition. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. Have no fear the complete SERVICE HISTORY is here. Every aspect of this vehicle has been rigorously worked over with a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION guaranteeing your confidence and satisfaction. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Merlex Auto Group will verify that this car has never been in a wreck of any kind. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This BMW 7-Series 750Li xDrive M-Package is equipped with a 4.8L V8 DOHC 32V engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. The 4.8L V8 DOHC 32V will help keep your hard earned money in your pocket with its great fuel efficiency. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this BMW 7-Series 750Li xDrive M-Package is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. You want nothing less than the best and the luxurious accommodations on-board will give you exactly what you are looking for in that special ride. Check out all the power, convenience and safety options that are offered on this baby. You will not find another fully equipped BMW 7-Series 750Li xDrive M-Package like this at any price! You can rest assured that this car is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this car is incomparable. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this car has seen since it was new. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. Given that this is a used car, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. Want to see the CARFAX? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive CARFAX report for every vehicle on our lot. As a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with a CARFAX report and are completely inspected before going on the lot. Wondering how many owners this car has had? Don't take our word for it, simply read the CARFAX One Owner report. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. AutoCheck is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by AutoCheck. For peace of mind, this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. Bad credit? No credit? No problem! We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on this and every other car that we sell. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 to find out just how low your monthly payments can be with approved credit and low money down. Are you a bargain shopper? We have a deal for you. This car is beneath the BLUE BOOK value. We are only minutes away from Mc Lean, stop by and visit us today. Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2014 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

VIN: WBAYF8C56ED142549

Stock: 142549

Certified Pre-Owned: No

