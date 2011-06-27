The 1992 7 series gives the owner classic styling that still looks good after 14 years. A little heavy on the gas, more than I'd like. The 6 cyl. auto seems reliable. Very solid, well put together car. Seems like it would protect you in a collision. Nimble, for such a large vehicle. Some people complain about the high price of repairs, but have they checked the price of repairs on any

vehicle these days? Still, there are several things you can DIY to save a little money.