1992 BMW 7 Series Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$711 - $1,527
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
7-Series cars equipped with an automatic transmission now have a shift interlock that prevents the car from being shifted out of park without simultaneously applying the brake. The one-touch-down power window feature now applies to all windows, not just the driver's. The 750iL model receives double-paned windows to improve noise reduction. All 1992 7-Series cars get a new Infinity stereo.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 BMW 7 Series.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Frankie A.,11/14/2009
I have over 120000 miles on this car and will have it til I die. No major problems. Fuel economy lacks, but other than that this car is built to last.
Kyle,04/26/2006
The 1992 7 series gives the owner classic styling that still looks good after 14 years. A little heavy on the gas, more than I'd like. The 6 cyl. auto seems reliable. Very solid, well put together car. Seems like it would protect you in a collision. Nimble, for such a large vehicle. Some people complain about the high price of repairs, but have they checked the price of repairs on any vehicle these days? Still, there are several things you can DIY to save a little money.
pdxg,10/03/2005
I've owned the 750 for over 5 years. It's been an exceptional car. The v-12 power and handling is awsome. Around town I get 16mpg 23 highway. This is great highway car. Fully loaded it climbs hills and passes with no effort. I've had minor repairs such as brakes, radiator; belts. If you do your own repairs there is a lot of informaiton on the web and an extensive manual by Bentley.
Bill,10/13/2008
This automobile is a real gem. 16 years old and 257,000 miles on the odometer and it still runs strong and smooth as silk. I too have the original exhaust system. The style of this automobile seems timeless. Frankly I could care less that this automobile does not have a cup holder. As with any well made German automobile, good maintenance is essential unless you wish to pay very dearly for parts. I expect to drive this automobile for another ten years.
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
296 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
