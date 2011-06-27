  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(8)
1992 BMW 7 Series Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

7-Series cars equipped with an automatic transmission now have a shift interlock that prevents the car from being shifted out of park without simultaneously applying the brake. The one-touch-down power window feature now applies to all windows, not just the driver's. The 750iL model receives double-paned windows to improve noise reduction. All 1992 7-Series cars get a new Infinity stereo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 BMW 7 Series.

5(87%)
4(13%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
8 reviews
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Driving Machine
Frankie A.,11/14/2009
I have over 120000 miles on this car and will have it til I die. No major problems. Fuel economy lacks, but other than that this car is built to last.
Classic Styling
Kyle,04/26/2006
The 1992 7 series gives the owner classic styling that still looks good after 14 years. A little heavy on the gas, more than I'd like. The 6 cyl. auto seems reliable. Very solid, well put together car. Seems like it would protect you in a collision. Nimble, for such a large vehicle. Some people complain about the high price of repairs, but have they checked the price of repairs on any vehicle these days? Still, there are several things you can DIY to save a little money.
Best value on the used market
pdxg,10/03/2005
I've owned the 750 for over 5 years. It's been an exceptional car. The v-12 power and handling is awsome. Around town I get 16mpg 23 highway. This is great highway car. Fully loaded it climbs hills and passes with no effort. I've had minor repairs such as brakes, radiator; belts. If you do your own repairs there is a lot of informaiton on the web and an extensive manual by Bentley.
Wonderful Auto
Bill,10/13/2008
This automobile is a real gem. 16 years old and 257,000 miles on the odometer and it still runs strong and smooth as silk. I too have the original exhaust system. The style of this automobile seems timeless. Frankly I could care less that this automobile does not have a cup holder. As with any well made German automobile, good maintenance is essential unless you wish to pay very dearly for parts. I expect to drive this automobile for another ten years.
See all 8 reviews of the 1992 BMW 7 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
296 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 1992 BMW 7 Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1992 BMW 7 Series

Used 1992 BMW 7 Series Overview

The Used 1992 BMW 7 Series is offered in the following submodels: 7 Series Sedan. Available styles include 735iL 4dr Sedan, 750iL 4dr Sedan, and 735i 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 BMW 7 Series?

Should I lease or buy a 1992 BMW 7 Series?

