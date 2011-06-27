  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 7 Series
  4. Used 1997 BMW 7 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 BMW 7 Series 750iL Features & Specs

More about the 1997 7 Series
Overview
See 7 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.4/451.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque361 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower322 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
Measurements
Length201.0 in.
Curb weight4553 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Panamabraun Metallic
  • Biarritzblau Metallic
  • Vermontgruen Metallic
  • Sorrento Blue Metallic
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Navarro Violet Metallic
  • Aubergine Metallic
  • Petrol Pearl Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Fjordgrau Metallic
  • Taiga Gruen Metallic
  • Samana Beige II Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic Pearl
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Glacier Green Metallic
  • Barbados Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Tobagoblau Metallic
  • Black II
  • Canyon Red Metallic
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White III
See 7 Series Inventory

Related Used 1997 BMW 7 Series 750iL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles