2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Rapid, effortless acceleration at all speeds
- Top-notch interior materials and construction
- Excellent driving position
- Comfortable and quiet interior
The 2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe is a new four-door sedan version of BMW's also new M8 coupe. More practical than the M8 coupe, the M8 Gran Coupe sedan provides the same power and many of the same thrills as the coupe but with space for four adults. It's longer, wider and taller than the two-door, with a less aggressive rake to the front and rear windscreens to improve both headroom and visibility and create a larger and more usable trunk opening.
Our verdict
Sometimes the sequel outperforms the original, and in the case of the M8 Gran Coupe, we think it's even better than the two-door that preceded it. BMW took its rebooted 8 Series, stretched it and added two more doors, providing real passenger space and decent utility for people with families. Armed with a 600-horsepower twin-turbo V8 (617 hp in Competition trim), the M8 Gran Coupe moves as good as it looks. And it looks really, really good.
How does the M8 Gran Coupe drive?
It's hard to talk about how the M8 drives without resorting to hyperbole. We recorded a freakishly fast run to 60 mph: 3.1 seconds. For context, this large four-door, five-passenger sedan is just as quick as an Audi R8 and Acura NSX. If all the M8 did was go fast, that would be enough for some people. But it manages to leverage that power to deliver smooth, instantly accessible acceleration for whenever you need it on your daily drive.
If you're someone who loves a curvy road, the M8 may surprise you with how adept it is tackling those as well. It will keep up with all but the quickest and lightest sports cars through those curves and be way more comfortable and quiet doing it. Powerful brakes and sticky tires help the cause, and the M8 registered 104 feet stopping from 60 mph, another incredible figure. Dump that "weekend car" — you won't need it here.
How comfortable is the M8 Gran Coupe?
As such a bruiser on the track, we half-expected the M8 Gran Coupe to be unlivable on the street, but that's not the case. It's far from the plushest ride in the segment, but it's not terrible at taking the edges off bumps in the road. The front seats deliver the comfort you'd expect from a luxury sedan with a host of adjustments for you to dial in the perfect amount of support. We wish the rear seatbacks had just a little bit more rake, though, and found the padding by the tailbone a bit uncomfortable.
The M8 is also one of the quieter cars in the class (with the exception of that V8 bark at startup). Wind and tire noise is kept well at bay, and the cabin is free of squeaks and vibrations. The climate controls, like those in many BMWs, aren't the most intuitive to use, but they do a decent job of maintaining a target cabin temp. We had a hard time telling if the seat ventilation was working.
How’s the interior?
The surprising standout in this area is the space inside the Gran Coupe. Sure, there's some headroom conceded to the sleek roofline, but legroom is shockingly abundant, and the driver's seat and steering column have more adjustment range than most of us knew what do with. The lower roofline is a bit more of a hassle when it comes to getting in and out of the car, particularly the back, and it slightly impedes rear visibility. But if you spring for the Driver Assistance package, the 360-degree camera system and parking sensors eliminate any need to guess.
BMW's iDrive isn't the most intuitive to learn, but once you've become acquainted, it works well and doesn't distract you from the road. The use of a dial controller and touchscreen provides good redundant control, unlike Audi and Porsche, which have gone full touchscreen.
How’s the tech?
The M8 shows strong on the tech front, primarily with an excellent suite of advance driver aids and a more state-of-the-art virtual voice assistant emulating Mercedes-Benz's popular MBUX system. Both areas still fall a bit short of what Mercedes offers, but they provide convenience when it comes to easing the burden of rush-hour traffic or turning on your seat ventilation without lifting a finger.
The optional Bowers & Wilkins audio system delivers solid sound and feels worth the price, especially since some competitor systems cost twice as much. The M8 also still comes with onboard navigation that's easy to use, though wireless Apple CarPlay smartphone integration is also included. (Android Auto is arriving this year as well.) There are more than enough USBs (four) and power ports (two) for all passenger devices.
How’s the storage?
At 11 cubic feet, the Gran Coupe has the smallest trunk of the group by a narrow margin, but it offers great flexibility. The rear seats split and fold nearly flat in the 40/20/40 configuration, and a hands-free trunk function makes loading groceries easier if your hands are full. The M8's trunk also has a lower liftover height than the AMG GT and Porsche Panamera and has trunk-mounted seatback releases.
In-cabin storage is a bit lacking, as in most other luxury performance cars, but the available areas including the center armrest and glovebox are more usefully sized. If car seats are a part of your life, rest assured that the Gran Coupe has you covered. Aside from an abundance of backseat space, the car seat anchors are very easy to get to, located under elegant magnetic leather flaps. Surprisingly one of the best anchor executions we've seen.
How economical is the M8 Gran Coupe?
The M8 Gran Coupe is estimated to return 17 mpg (15 city/21 highway), matching the AMG GT 63 sedan. Both, however, are thirstier than Porsche Panamera Turbo (21 combined; 18 city/25 highway). While most owners of these vehicles aren't likely to be overly concerned with fuel efficiency, no one loves constant visits to the gas station.
We recorded an exceptional fill of 21.8 mpg on our 115-mile drive loop that is highway-heavy but includes mountain roads and city streets as well. Traffic was particularly light due to the pandemic, but it's still a good indication the M8 can outperform its economy estimates if driven with some restraint. Of note, the onboard fuel computer was spot-on with our calculations.
Is the M8 Gran Coupe a good value?
As members of the 99%, we too would have a hard time believing a $130,000 car could be considered a "good value," but hear us out. Within this class, the M8 Gran Coupe actually comes in around $10K less than its closest competitor, without any compromise in horsepower or build quality. Cabin design will always have an element of subjectivity, but we think the BMW's is as solid as any, even if it's not designed to elicit as much luxury.
BMW's warranty and ownership perks are better than most too. The basic and powertrain warranties align with other German makes at four years/50,000 miles, with a generous 12-year rust-through warranty and roadside assistance for four years. BMW is also the only one in this class that offers complimentary maintenance for three years/36,000 miles.
Wildcard
Four-door coupes usually end up being cramped compromises of their sedan counterparts. But because the M8 Gran Coupe is essentially a stretched version of the two-door, it becomes a more usable but still ridiculously fast and fun car. It has geniune space for the family and manages to look sleek and sexy. And the best part is it's just as fast and CHEAPER than the M8 Coupe. This is the car to get if an M8 is in your future.
Which M8 Gran Coupe does Edmunds recommend?
BMW M8 Gran Coupe models
The 2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe, like most current BMW M models, is available in two trims: the standard Gran Coupe and higher-performance Competition Gran Coupe. Both come with a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The base power output is 600 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. The Competition is slightly more powerful at 617 hp.
Trending topics in reviews
2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe video2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and BMW M8 Competition Review and Test Drive
2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and BMW M8 Competition Review and Test Drive
[MUSIC PLAYING] MARK TAKAHASHI: Last year, BMW reintroduced the 8 Series after a long, long absence. They started with the 850i. But now they're starting to fill in the rest of the lineup. I'm here in Portugal at the Portimao race circuit. We're hitting kind of all of the 8 Series variants. [LAUGHTER] Before I get too deep into this M8, do me a favor. Hit Subscribe below. We have a lot of great content coming your way. [LAUGHS] There we go. Thankfully, they're giving us track time in the M8 Coupe, which is really the best place and only place to explore the potential of this car. So we have a pro driver that I'll be following for six laps. And it is a slick track. It has been raining all day. But it's not raining currently. So it shouldn't be too hairy. There's a whole lot to take into account with the center here as well as with all the various drive modes. It's actually rather confusing because you have so many menus to choose from. But that said, there are some shortcut buttons just like the M5, where you can pre-program them. During the briefing, they did say that in pretty much every drive mode, you can have up to 100% power sent to the rear wheels. And really, the front wheels get power only when you really need it. And in Sport Plus modes, it keeps a little more power going to the rears and limits a little more of what you can get to the front. So in a lot of ways, I'll be driving this much like I would just a regular rear drive car. One thing I really liked about the 850 is you had a lot of time to react when things do start sliding around. A lot of it has to do with a longer wheelbase gives you just a little bit more time to react. Oh, there we go, a little squirm. Woo! Come on, baby. Let's go! Whoa, that's a big dip. Yup, there's definitely some standing water here. But I'm really not even feeling much of a transition when the front wheels start getting power sent. It's nice and smooth and linear. And it's really giving me a lot of confidence-- hopefully, not too much confidence. Woo-hoo! We have these adaptive brake lights that flash when you're under heavy braking. Whoa, there's a good slide. It was very controlled, and I felt like I really didn't have to react too quickly or too aggressively with the countersteering. Man, this thing has torque. So now we just switch to Sport Plus mode, which should be a lot more aggressive, but also give me a little more latitude when it comes to stability control. It's not going to chop me off nearly as much. Should let me slide it a little bit more. Hard on the brakes-- oh, there goes, washing out. Now, I'm not getting a lot of feedback to the steering wheel. I had some understeer there. Whoa, there we go. Woo! [LAUGHS] Yeah, Sport Plus is definitely letting me get away with a lot more here. This is the place to experience it. There we go. Slide it. Slide it. There you go. When it washes out, there's really no foreshadowing of it with steering feedback. You don't feel the wheel lighten up when it loses traction like you would with old school hydraulic power steering. Unfortunately, that's just the way things are nowadays. Oof, I'm working up a pretty decent sweat here. My biggest fear coming into this drive was that maybe they'd make the ride quality just too stiff to remain a decent touring car. But they haven't. There's a big enough difference between Sport Plus and Comfort modes in the suspension, where you get the compliance when you want it. And when you want to have some fun on track, like I just did, you got that too. [MUSIC PLAYING] Body roll is pretty much nonexistent. And it really makes the standard 8 Series, like the 850, feel a little too soft, a little sloppy. But it's by no means soft or sloppy on its own. It's really just when you compare it, apples to apples, against something else. I would certainly have no problem living every day with a M850i. But as good as this M8 is, and as much range as it has for comfort and performance, yeah, I think it's worth the extra 20 grand for the M8. This is the competition. I don't really think that extra horsepower's that big of a deal, especially for how much more expensive the competition is. SPEAKER 1: Now we're going to do a cooldown lap. Just roll the speed. MARK TAKAHASHI: Woo! I survived. SPEAKER 1: Not so much braking. Let the breaks cool down. [MUSIC PLAYING] MARK TAKAHASHI: In addition to sampling the M8 Coupe and Convertible, we also have the opportunity to find out what the 8 Series Gran Coupe is all about, which is where I am right now. One of the greatest drawbacks to the regular 8 Series Coupe is rear-seat space. It's almost nonexistent. But with the extra doors and the extra length, I'm actually OK back here. Now, my hair is just barely brushing the headliner. But I'm honestly pretty comfortable back here. There's not a whole lot of thigh support, which also isn't that unusual for a car like this in the back seats. And there's not a lot of room under the front seats for my feet either. But I have plenty of knee room. Overall, the Gran Coupe solves the space problem for rear passengers. I'd be fine back here for a road trip. After driving the 8 Coupe Convertible and this 840 Gran Coupe, I can say yes, it is worth the 20 grand a step up from the 850 to the M8, mostly because of the suspension. It is far more athletic. It corners much flatter. And there's really not too much of a penalty when it comes to ride quality. As far as the 840, the advantages are very telling as well. You have a lot more rear passenger space. And for that kind of convenience without too much of a price premium, it's starting to make sense as the choice for most drivers. If you're looking for more space and more convenience, definitely look into the Gran Coupe. And here's the kicker-- there will be an M8 Gran Coupe. There's no date announced yet, but it is certainly on the way. For more information on the 8 Series, M8, as well as the Gran Coupe, head on over to edmunds.com. To see more videos like this, hit Subscribe.
If you have a penchant for performance, the new 2020 BMW M8 is the athletic counterpoint to the still sporty but softer BMW 8 Series coupe.
Safety
Our experts’ favorite M8 Gran Coupe safety features:
- Evasion Aid
- Helps mitigate an accident by proactively swerving, if appropriate, to avoid a front collision.
- Traffic Jam Assistant
- Helps keep the car centered in the lane and follows the car in front in stop-and-go traffic.
- Active Protection System
- Automatically tensions seat belts, closes windows and sunroof, and activates the brakes when it detects an imminent collision.
BMW M8 Gran Coupe vs. the competition
BMW M8 Gran Coupe vs. Porsche Panamera
The current-generation Panamera is a few years old at this point but remains one of the best-driving large sedans around. It offers a variety of powertrains, from a turbocharged V6 to a powerful plug-in hybrid, as well as the wagon-like Sport Turismo body style. Both cars are great but expect to pay more for the Porsche.
BMW M8 Gran Coupe vs. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
The Mercedes-AMG GT sedan was designed with a similar ethos to the M8 Gran Coupe. Both are sleek and stylish takes on the traditional four-door sedan, compromising some utility and passenger space in the name of style. But we're underwhelmed by the Mercedes. It doesn't provide as much luxury and performance as we'd expect for a car at this price.
BMW M8 Gran Coupe vs. BMW M5
You can think of the BMW M5 as a M8 Gran Coupe in a more traditional sedan shape. It has the same turbocharged V8 and available Competition trim level. Compared to the M8, the M5 offers more interior room and a larger trunk. It costs less too. But from a styling standpoint, the M8 is going to turn more heads.
