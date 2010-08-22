Used 2011 BMW 7 Series for Sale Near Me

Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Theft History Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : Yes Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 BMW 7 Series 740i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAKA4C54BC612589

Stock: m46612589

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-30-2020