UPDATE ON OWNERSHIP EXPERIENCE AS OF 8/28/2017 I have now owned my 2017 BMW 740i for 8 months. The odometer reads 8,895 miles. The vehicle actually drives and handles even better than when I first bought the car back in December, 2016. I am averaging 21 mpg city, 36 mpg highway and 25 mpg combines highway/city. Remember, this is the inline 6 cylinder turbo delivering 320 hp and 335 lb ft of torque. The engine is more powerful and responsive that one would expect out of a 6 cylinder configuration - but with the turbo boost, the car accelerates rapidly even at 55 mph. It seems to have tremendous torque throughout most of the RPM range (1900 rpm - 5500 rpm). It has taken me many months to master all the technology offered in this vehicle - especially the drive settings (Sport, Comfort, Comfort Plus, EcoPro, and Adaptive. Most of the time, I keep the car in either EcoPro, as it is the most fuel efficient setting, or in Comfort. I rarely press the Sport mode as it is the least fuel efficient. I've driven from Ft. Lauderdale to just south of Jacksonville, FL and back twice since I've owned the car. Most of the driving is at 70-75 mph and the distance is 300 miles each way. The car rides and handles beautifully. I especially like the Adaptive Cruise and Self-Steering modes as it makes the drive much more comfortable, not to mention safe. Another feature I have really enjoyed is the 360 degree camera angles when parking the car. Here in South Florida, we do not have much in the way of parallel parking - most is just pull-in parking with a parking stoop in the front of the car. I use the 360 degree cameras so I pull into the parking spaces straight rather than at an angle. The sound system is magnificent, especially when listening to FM HD music stations or DVD's. I use Apple Car Play all the time and it streamlines Bluetooth calling, text messages received and readouts of those text messages. I usually buy a new car every year but I have no intention trading this one any time soon. This one is a keeper! The only problem I have had with the car was with "inadvertent trunk opening"! After bringing it in the dealership twice, they said one sure-fire solution to this anomaly is to reprogram the car's computer so that the trunk cannot be opened with the key fobs unless the car doors are unlocked first. So we did that and I have no more inadvertent trunk opening problems. I still can open the trunk without the key fob by moving my foot under the rear bumper or by pressing the trunk release just above the license plate frame. So this is a minor inconvenience - having to unlock the car before using the trunk release button on the key fob - but it has not affected any other trunk operations. I do not know when I will be in the market for another new car, but I am sure it won't be for a few years and I am sure it will be another BMW 7 series. For the money, it is the very best large passenger sedan built. Sure, the Mercedes S Class sedan is a great vehicle, but in my opinion, not worth the $15,000+ more than the 740i with all options. I still recommend that if you buy one of these vehicles, that you make sure you add the Driver's Assistance Package, the Driver's Assistance Plus Package, the Executive Package and the Parking Assistance Package for the 360 degree camera views. I also recommend the 19" wheels. Remember, the car comes with run-flats so you have no jack or spare tire. If I had to do it all over again, I probably would not get the run-flats if I could and would add 19" Summer Performance Tires. I believe it would produce a better ride with better handling. Still the best car I've ever owner or driven!!!

Read more