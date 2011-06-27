  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(9)
2017 BMW 7 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Well-mannered engines provide relentless acceleration
  • Plug-in hybrid variant available soon
  • Standard long wheelbase means more rear passenger space
  • Standard adaptive air suspension enhances both comfort and control
  • Lack of regular-wheelbase option may be a drawback for some
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Following last year's full redesign, the big news for the 2017 BMW 7 Series is the expected arrival of a new plug-in hybrid variant. Dubbed the 740e xDrive, this all-wheel-drive technology showcase will derive around 320 combined horsepower from its gas-electric power system, along with an all-electric driving range of over 20 miles. If you like the idea of owning a Tesla Model S but prefer to skip the range anxiety, this new 7 Series might be a viable alternative.

A stretched wheelbase comes standard on the 2017 BMW 7 Series, but the sleek styling does an admirable job of hiding it.

Of course, the specialized 740e and top-model M760i will only account for a small fraction of 7 Series sales. The main attractions continue to be the six-cylinder 740i and eight-cylinder 750i models, with both now providing optional AWD (the 740i came only with rear-wheel drive last year). Every current 7 Series has a long-wheelbase body style that boasts nearly 2 more inches between the wheels than a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, breaking with the longstanding BMW tradition of offering both standard and long wheelbases. Other 7 Series highlights include a standard adaptive air suspension with an available camera-based predictive program (Active Comfort Drive with Road Preview) that monitors road conditions in real time, changing the damper profiles in milliseconds to ensure the ride remains as smooth as possible.

The primary rival in this rarefied segment is the dignified S-Class, which has hit its stride for the current generation with a veritable smorgasbord of powertrains and options. If you want to enjoy the drive to the fullest, the redesigned Porsche Panamera remains the top athlete of this group. For those who want to ride in unique style, the Jaguar XJ is an unusual but worthy choice, while the Audi A8 still merits consideration ahead of next year's redesign. But if you're looking for a technological tour de force with performance to match, the 2017 BMW 7 Series merits strong consideration.

The 2017 BMW 7 Series comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and active front head restraints. Also standard is the BMW Assist emergency communications system, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency response button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle recovery. The available surround-view camera system includes a wide panoramic view, a top view and a 3D view that features a computer-generated landscape of the car and its surroundings.

A number of additional safety technologies are available via the two abovementioned Driver Assistance Plus packages. A night-vision camera system is a stand-alone option.

2017 BMW 7 Series models

The 2017 BMW 7 Series is a full-size luxury sedan. It comes in a single long-wheelbase body style.

The base 740i comes standard with 18-inch wheels and run-flat tires, adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beams, automatic windshield wipers, LED foglights, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming, power-folding heated side mirrors, an adaptive air suspension, adjustable drive and suspension settings, front and rear parking sensors, power-closing doors, keyless entry and ignition (including a touchscreen-equipped Display Key and a hands-free power trunk lid), a power-adjustable steering wheel, wood trim, four-zone climate control, leather upholstery, 10-way power-adjustable heated front seats (with four-way power lumbar), driver memory settings and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

BMW reserves its finest materials for the 7 Series, including loads of high-end wood and leather trim.

Standard tech-oriented features include a digital gauge cluster display, the iDrive infotainment system with a touchpad-enhanced controller, a 10.2-inch central display, a rearview camera, a number of features from the BMW ConnectedDrive portfolio (BMW Online with MyInfo and BMW Apps), Gesture Control, onboard Internet with Wi-Fi hotspot capability, Bluetooth connectivity, wireless phone charging and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, HD radio and dual USB ports.

Options include the Autobahn package (variable-ratio steering and the camera-based Active Comfort Drive with Road Preview system that anticipates changing road conditions and adjusts the dampers accordingly) and the Cold Weather package (heated steering wheel and heated front and rear seats). There's also a pair of safety packages, starting with the Driver Assistance Plus package (lane departure warning, speed limit info, automated parking, blind-spot monitoring, frontal collision mitigation with automatic braking and a surround-view camera with driver-selectable camera views) and graduating to the Driver Assistance Plus II package (adaptive cruise control, lane departure prevention and Traffic Jam Assistant).

The Executive package adds a head-up display, power rear sunshades, ceramic-trimmed controls and multicontour front seats with additional power adjustments. The Luxury Seating package adds heated armrests and ventilated massaging rear seats that slide and recline. The M Sport package introduces a number of sport-themed aesthetic upgrades, including an aerodynamic body kit and special wheels and trim.

Stand-alone options include some of the above items plus 20-inch wheels, summer tires, a cabin perfume diffuser, a wood and leather steering wheel, a large dual-pane sunroof with LED accents in a handful of selectable colors, a night-vision camera system and a 16-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound audio system.

The 750i includes a few additional standard luxuries relative to the 740i, while the 740e will have its own roster of hybrid-oriented features. The M760i offers all that, but with a twin-turbo V12 engine and standard all-wheel drive.

The 2017 BMW 740i is motivated by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 engine rated at 320 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. The 2017 740e xDrive pairs a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with an electric motor backed by a lithium-ion battery, with an expected total output of around 325 hp, while the 750i upgrades to a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine (445 hp, 480 lb-ft). At the top, the M760i is equipped with a monstrous turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 (601 hp, 590 lb-ft).

Rear-wheel drive is standard on the 740i and 750i, with xDrive all-wheel drive optional there and standard on the 740e and M760i. Every 7 Series employs an eight-speed automatic transmission.

In Edmunds track testing, a 750i launched from zero to 60 mph in a suitably swift 4.5 seconds. BMW estimates the M760i will reach 60 mph in a breathtaking 3.7 seconds

Driving

The base inline-6 should satisfy most shoppers with its seamless turbocharged thrust and laudable refinement, but the V8 takes things to another level. In our instrumented testing, a 750i xDrive launched from zero to 60 mph in a swift 4.5 seconds. Either way, the eight-speed automatic is one of the best in the industry, delivering buttery shifts right on time.

The 2017 BMW 7 Series has an athletic stance that hints at a sporting character, and that's what the optional predictive suspension provides.

Out in the wild, the 2017 BMW 7 Series is a more capable handler than its size suggests, if not a full-fledged performance car like the Panamera. The Autobahn package's predictive suspension helps produce an impressively flat cornering attitude, yet the ride is very supple on virtually all surfaces. There are five selectable drive settings in the 7 Series — Eco Pro, Adaptive, Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus — but if it were our car, we'd just leave it in Sport, which strikes a winning balance by gracefully soaking up bumps while keeping body motions disciplined. Road and wind noise are held to a minimum, allowing passengers full enjoyment of their various entertainment options.

The top-dog M760i maintains the high levels of 7 Series luxury and comfort while also adding ridiculous amounts of performance. While it's not an "M" car in the traditional sense, it corners with unflappable tenacity, and the power from the V12 is giggle-inducing. We recognize that it's far beyond the expectations of any reasonable 7 Series driver, but we love it just the same.

Interior

While the previous 7 Series' cabin design was rather conservative, the new-generation model goes all-in on the latest technology. A standard LED "light carpet" illuminates your entry as you approach the car, while you're greeted upon entry by ambient LED lighting and the latest version of iDrive, which notably adds touchscreen functionality and the Gesture Control system. The latter strikes us as more of a gimmick than anything else, but you'll certainly impress your passengers when you turn up the volume by moving your fingers through the air.

The optional Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system promises concert-quality sound on the go.

The 7 Series' standard long wheelbase affords truly copious rear legroom and is complemented by an unprecedented array of rear-seat luxuries, including the optional and very cool tablet-based infotainment system that'll have you feeling as if you're in a sci-fi movie. Bespoke touches like wood-trimmed seat belts suggest that a page has been taken from Porsche's highly successful ultra-luxury playbook. Of course, it's not a bad thing to be up front, either, what with the sublime available multicontour seats and nifty heated armrests. No matter where you are in the 2017 7 Series' cabin, it's a privileged place to be.

The 7's trunk is suitably grand, measuring 18.2 cubic feet. Additionally, a standard cargo pass-through allows longer items to poke into the rear seat via an opening in the rear seatback measuring 8 inches wide and 9.5 inches high.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 BMW 7 Series.

5(34%)
4(22%)
3(22%)
2(11%)
1(11%)
3.6
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

BEST CAR I'VE EVER OWNED OR DRIVEN
abacomike,12/17/2016
740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
UPDATE ON OWNERSHIP EXPERIENCE AS OF 8/28/2017 I have now owned my 2017 BMW 740i for 8 months. The odometer reads 8,895 miles. The vehicle actually drives and handles even better than when I first bought the car back in December, 2016. I am averaging 21 mpg city, 36 mpg highway and 25 mpg combines highway/city. Remember, this is the inline 6 cylinder turbo delivering 320 hp and 335 lb ft of torque. The engine is more powerful and responsive that one would expect out of a 6 cylinder configuration - but with the turbo boost, the car accelerates rapidly even at 55 mph. It seems to have tremendous torque throughout most of the RPM range (1900 rpm - 5500 rpm). It has taken me many months to master all the technology offered in this vehicle - especially the drive settings (Sport, Comfort, Comfort Plus, EcoPro, and Adaptive. Most of the time, I keep the car in either EcoPro, as it is the most fuel efficient setting, or in Comfort. I rarely press the Sport mode as it is the least fuel efficient. I've driven from Ft. Lauderdale to just south of Jacksonville, FL and back twice since I've owned the car. Most of the driving is at 70-75 mph and the distance is 300 miles each way. The car rides and handles beautifully. I especially like the Adaptive Cruise and Self-Steering modes as it makes the drive much more comfortable, not to mention safe. Another feature I have really enjoyed is the 360 degree camera angles when parking the car. Here in South Florida, we do not have much in the way of parallel parking - most is just pull-in parking with a parking stoop in the front of the car. I use the 360 degree cameras so I pull into the parking spaces straight rather than at an angle. The sound system is magnificent, especially when listening to FM HD music stations or DVD's. I use Apple Car Play all the time and it streamlines Bluetooth calling, text messages received and readouts of those text messages. I usually buy a new car every year but I have no intention trading this one any time soon. This one is a keeper! The only problem I have had with the car was with "inadvertent trunk opening"! After bringing it in the dealership twice, they said one sure-fire solution to this anomaly is to reprogram the car's computer so that the trunk cannot be opened with the key fobs unless the car doors are unlocked first. So we did that and I have no more inadvertent trunk opening problems. I still can open the trunk without the key fob by moving my foot under the rear bumper or by pressing the trunk release just above the license plate frame. So this is a minor inconvenience - having to unlock the car before using the trunk release button on the key fob - but it has not affected any other trunk operations. I do not know when I will be in the market for another new car, but I am sure it won't be for a few years and I am sure it will be another BMW 7 series. For the money, it is the very best large passenger sedan built. Sure, the Mercedes S Class sedan is a great vehicle, but in my opinion, not worth the $15,000+ more than the 740i with all options. I still recommend that if you buy one of these vehicles, that you make sure you add the Driver's Assistance Package, the Driver's Assistance Plus Package, the Executive Package and the Parking Assistance Package for the 360 degree camera views. I also recommend the 19" wheels. Remember, the car comes with run-flats so you have no jack or spare tire. If I had to do it all over again, I probably would not get the run-flats if I could and would add 19" Summer Performance Tires. I believe it would produce a better ride with better handling. Still the best car I've ever owner or driven!!!
2017 BMW 750i 4.4L V8
brad,07/29/2018
750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Took my car in for its first inspection and was informed that the car would not pass. The tires were worn well past the allowable tread depth for passing the PA state inspection. The dealership informed me new tires and an alignment was needed for $2200. My car had 6200 mi. The shop service foreman told me I wasn't the only one complaining, many 750i's are "eating" tires. I only drive this car to dinner, events, visiting the kids, etc so the mileage was easy miles. The dealership said they would go back to BMW/Pirelli for a warranty claim. After 120 days, I recv'd a check for $440. In addition to the "tire eating option", the seat massaging option will start on its own and run through all of the options until it is turned off. Had numerous issues with the rear seat computer until a software update cured the issues.
Riding on a cloud
Thomas P Ewbank,12/14/2017
740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The ride is superb. It handles bumps and dips so that you hardly notice them. The performance is excellent— you step on the pedal and you get immediate and excellent response. I don’t know why buy a 750 with the V8 for $10,000 more. This 740xi listed for $92,000 with options. BMW charges a big premium for options—some of which should be standard but aren’t! I have had the car for 17 months and have driven it 12,000 miles. I have had no mechanical problems and no recalls! The interior is very comfortable and the legroom could comfortably accommodate very tall riders. At 35 months and 32,000 miles, the only changes in this review I would make is the BMW 740 is somewhat awkward to drive and to park. When turning right, the right rear wheels follow too quickly and hit the curb. This car seems “fragile”. Any little problem (not mechanical) is very expensive to remedy.
DO NOT BUY - lots of minor electrical issues
Ben,09/04/2017
750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
I have had several 7 series, and I usually love them because they drive well, have beautiful interiors, and great technology. Unfortunately, this model is terrible. If you go to the lots, you will notice lots of year-old, low-mileage used cars... that's because people are having so much trouble with them. Mine has been in for repair 4 times in the first 4 months. The car will flash and display warnings, systems will shut down, it 'bongs'... literally will drive you insane. It has already been recalled once, too.
See all 9 reviews of the 2017 BMW 7 Series
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
601 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
N/A
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
445 hp @ 5500 rpm
Used 2017 BMW 7 Series Overview

The Used 2017 BMW 7 Series is offered in the following submodels: 7 Series Sedan, 7 Series Hybrid, 7 Series M760i xDrive. Available styles include M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A), 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 740e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 BMW 7 Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 BMW 7 Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive is priced between $41,995 and$57,495 with odometer readings between 18672 and69000 miles.
  • The Used 2017 BMW 7 Series 740e xDrive iPerformance is priced between $35,999 and$49,778 with odometer readings between 15372 and34492 miles.
  • The Used 2017 BMW 7 Series 740i is priced between $34,888 and$34,995 with odometer readings between 47731 and56878 miles.
  • The Used 2017 BMW 7 Series 740i xDrive is priced between $33,995 and$33,995 with odometer readings between 59781 and59781 miles.
  • The Used 2017 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive is priced between $69,300 and$69,300 with odometer readings between 44875 and44875 miles.

Which used 2017 BMW 7 Serieses are available in my area?

Can't find a used 2017 BMW 7 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 7 Series for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,195.

Find a used BMW for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,510.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 7 Series for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,657.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $22,161.

