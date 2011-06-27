Estimated values
1997 BMW 7 Series 740iL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,763
|$2,578
|$3,027
|Clean
|$1,570
|$2,302
|$2,703
|Average
|$1,184
|$1,751
|$2,056
|Rough
|$798
|$1,199
|$1,409
Estimated values
1997 BMW 7 Series 750iL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,835
|$3,882
|$4,462
|Clean
|$2,524
|$3,467
|$3,985
|Average
|$1,903
|$2,636
|$3,031
|Rough
|$1,282
|$1,806
|$2,077
Estimated values
1997 BMW 7 Series 740i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,707
|$2,501
|$2,939
|Clean
|$1,520
|$2,233
|$2,625
|Average
|$1,146
|$1,698
|$1,997
|Rough
|$772
|$1,163
|$1,368