  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 7 Series
  4. Used 2004 BMW 7 Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(111)
Appraise this car

2004 BMW 7 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superb driving dynamics, highly advanced technology, dizzying array of features, sumptuous furnishings.
  • Toys can be distracting from the task at hand, confusing secondary controls, odd styling details.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
BMW 7 Series for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$7,999
Used 7 Series for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A brilliant luxury sedan scarred by senselessly complicated interior controls.

2004 Highlights

A regular-wheelbase 760i model has been added to complement the long-wheelbase 760Li -- it features all the power and amenities of the top-line model in a more manageable size. The 745i and 745Li models are freshened with new alloy wheels, and are available with all-season run-flat tires as a no-charge option. All 7 Series models can add adaptive headlights as an option, and Sirius Satellite Radio as a dealer-installed accessory. BMW has made revisions to the iDrive control system to simplify various functions, and the automatic climate control system now has a humidity sensor. Finally, the outside mirrors get a power-fold function this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 BMW 7 Series.

5(78%)
4(11%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(4%)
4.6
111 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 111 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Amazing Driving Experience
tarek307,02/23/2012
i must say, i was worried about getting a 745li, knowing all the issues those cars sometimes have. But i've really had no issues, & value wise, even if i get issues, its ok. This car is a true drivers car, has that amazing heavy yet sporty infamous BMW feel to the max! Its a pleasure driving this baby..feels nothing like the big huge sedan it is.
awesome
Heath Mcfarland,09/27/2003
this is the best vehicle that i have ever owned!!
"TOP GUN BMW"
skala57,05/13/2011
I bought this car used 2 year ago with about 45k on the clock. Since then I've done regular maintanance, nothing else. This car has been solid as a rock. Best BMW i've ever owned and I've owned a lot of them. IDRIVE is not that hard to get, works like a charm when you know how to use it. Navi is great and all electronics are up to par. I've tried Lexus, Infiniti, audi and benz, and the only close thing to the Bmw is the Audi. The Idrive is just the same as the MMI in Audi and the Benz version. They all have there quarks. The Lexus is even worse and less intuitive. All I can say is so far I've been overly impressed with this Bavarian Auto. Handles like a little car in a big body. A+++++
2016--This BMW 7 Series is The King of the Road!!!
Matthew Tison,12/28/2015
745Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 6A)
I will NOW only OWN a BMW for the rest of my life!!! I recently purchased this Great Condition Used BMW--745 Li Automatic on Dec. 20th! Merry Christmas to ME! I got a fair price and it only had 51,000 Miles on it! So far I have a mechanic change the oil w/Full Synthetic and I only USE 91 Premium Gas from Chevron and it drives like an absolute GEM! I mean it's nearing 2016, that means this vehicle is 12 years old! It's NICER, ROOMIER, and Better Equiped than any LATE Model American Car. I'm SOLD on German/European Engineering! My Mechanic looks it over and he drives a 7 Series! He said, Matt this is a GEM! Smooth, Seamless shifting on acceleration, and AMAZING Power! Pure Comfort for me and my guest in the front and in the Rear! My 11 year old daughter sits in the back at times w/a friend and says, "Dad, it's like a Living Room back here!" Amazing electronics, Amazing unparalleled POWER, Simply put--It's truly "The Ultimate Driving Machine" I just bought Bridgestone Blizzak Snow Tires and put 2 sand bags in the rear trunk and it's better than a 4 wheel drive truck I used to own! WOW--I'll NEVER drive another vehicle. Thank you BMW and the owner that took care of this previous to me!
See all 111 reviews of the 2004 BMW 7 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
13 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
438 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
438 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2004 BMW 7 Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2004 BMW 7 Series

Used 2004 BMW 7 Series Overview

The Used 2004 BMW 7 Series is offered in the following submodels: 7 Series Sedan. Available styles include 745Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 6A), 745i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 6A), 760Li 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl 6A), and 760i 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 BMW 7 Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 BMW 7 Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 BMW 7 Series 745i is priced between $7,999 and$7,999 with odometer readings between 93491 and93491 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 BMW 7 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 BMW 7 Series for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 7 Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,999 and mileage as low as 93491 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 BMW 7 Series.

Can't find a used 2004 BMW 7 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 7 Series for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,130.

Find a used BMW for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,819.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 7 Series for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,506.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,372.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 BMW 7 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW 7 Series lease specials

Related Used 2004 BMW 7 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles