That impression might best be exemplified by the new optional Theater Screen. A 31-inch widescreen display with 8K resolution unfolds from just below the panoramic sunroof to provide a wealth of entertainment options for rear passengers. It features integrated Amazon Fire TV and can stream ultra high-def content using the 7 Series' built-in 5G modem. It's incredible to see in person, although the screen might be a little too close for comfort for some passengers. When deployed, it also makes the rear window useless, and the 7 Series bizarrely does not offer a digital rearview mirror. Get used to using those side mirrors, folks.

There are also numerous improvements to the advanced driver aids onboard. The forward collision mitigation system, for instance, can now recognize oncoming traffic and brake to avoid a collision. The Parking Assistant Professional feature that debuted on the iX also makes an appearance here, allowing drivers to teach the vehicle how to pull into or out of tricky driveways. Drivers can also enjoy semi-automated driving at higher speeds. The available Highway Assistant feature allows drivers to go hands-free at speeds up to 80 mph — twice the previous speed limit.

All of these features and more add up to a 7 Series with tech that has grown by leaps and bounds compared to the old model.