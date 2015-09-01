Used 2001 BMW 7 Series for Sale Near Me

Massa Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado

Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this super clean 2001 BMW 7 Series 740iL! This fun to drive vehicle is V8, 4.4L, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 7801 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Lakewood Location 303-238-0592.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 BMW 7 Series 740iL with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAGH83411DP28468

Stock: c082832

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-18-2019