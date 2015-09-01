Used 2001 BMW 7 Series for Sale Near Me
- 56,075 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,900
Bimmers R Us - Saint Louis / Missouri
2001 BMW 740iL---Jet Black w/ Black Leather Interior---56k original miles---Automatic---Comfort Seats---Xenon Lights---Navigation---Newly Reconditioned M Parallels with Conti DWS tires---Outstanding condition inside and out---Original MSRP $67,470---Call or Come by Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 BMW 7 Series 740iL with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAGH83401DP25982
Stock: 2946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-09-2018
- 164,762 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,488
Massa Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this super clean 2001 BMW 7 Series 740iL! This fun to drive vehicle is V8, 4.4L, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 7801 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Lakewood Location 303-238-0592.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 BMW 7 Series 740iL with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAGH83411DP28468
Stock: c082832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2019
- 185,012 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
Serra Chevrolet - Birmingham / Alabama
Gray 2000 BMW 7 Series 740iL RWD 5-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 ***BACK UP CAMERA***, Gray Leather, Front dual zone A/C, Front Premium Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats. **Must finance with dealer, minimum amount financed is $12,000 to qualify, must have approved credit through one of our lenders to qualify.** To qualify for Trade Assist, your trade must be 2013 or newer from the original in-service date and less than 100,000 miles on odometer. Vehicle traded must be in proper working condition. Trade assistance of $1000 is included in the conditional Serra Deal. Price excludes tax, tag, title, and any other fees associated. See dealer for details.' $1,000 - Trade Assist - To qualify must be 2013 or newer with less than 100,000 miles at the time of sale. Must be in operating condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 BMW 7 Series 740iL.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAGH8340YDP08657
Stock: PZ02571AZ
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-09-2020
- 46,792 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,900
Bimmers R Us - Saint Louis / Missouri
2000 BMW 740iL---Aspen Silver Metallic w/ Gray Leather---Automatic Transmission---46k Original Miles---Cold Weather Package---Adaptive Ride Package---Power Glass Sunroof---These amazing e38 7 series are getting hard to come by especially in original condition with low miles---Call or come by today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 BMW 7 Series 740iL.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAGH8343YDP16297
Stock: 3023
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2019
- 112,222 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,977
Michael's Motor Company - Nashville / Tennessee
This 2003 BMW 7 Series 4dr CALL LEONARD AT 615-456-2749-LOCAL CAR- GREAT SHAPE-WE FINANCE features a 6.0L 12 CYLINDER 12cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Titanium Silver Metallic with a Black/Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - 2003 BMW 760Li CALL ME - LEONARD SUTER - AT 615-*456-*2749 - This BMW is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Electronic Trunk Closer, Front Heated Seats, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW 7 Series 760Li with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAGN83443DK10074
Stock: 69967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 116,078 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$6,500
Shore Drive Auto World - Virginia Beach / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW 7 Series 745Li with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAGN63483DR19286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,491 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999
Star Cars - Glen Burnie / Maryland
Clean Carfax, Well Maintained, Service Records, Fully Loaded, Navigation, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Heated Leather Seats, MD State Inspected, Warranty Included!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 7 Series 745i with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAGL63454DP69046
Stock: 69046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,550 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,995
Northtown Auto Sales - Minneapolis / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 7 Series 745Li with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAGN63524DS55710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,555 milesSalvage title, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Salvage Title
Salvage Vehicle: Yes
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 BMW 7 Series 750iL.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAGK2326VDH67935
Stock: 7227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,400 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,990
Fidelity Ventures - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 BMW 7 Series 745Li with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAGN63545DS60389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,331 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,777
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li CLEAN TITLE! +NAVIGATION +SUNROOF +LEATHER INTERIOR +MEMORY SEATS +BLUETOOTH +VOICE CONTROL +STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS +AND MORE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership . Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAHN83576DT59645
Stock: A035109A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2020
- 122,723 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,999
Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
· 4.8L DOHC 32-valve V8 engine w/2-stage induction system, Valvetronic, steplessly variable valve timing · 2-stage intake manifold · Digital Motor Electronics system w/adaptive knock control · 6-speed Steptronic automatic transmission w/OD-inc: Adaptive Transmission Control , electronic gear selector · Rear wheel drive · Liquid cooled alternator · Electronically controlled engine cooling · Aluminum double-pivot strut-type front suspension w/coil springs · Aluminum 4-link integral rear suspension w/coil springs · Twin-tube gas-pressure shock absorbers · Active Roll Stabilization · Aluminum front/rear subframes · Vehicle speed-sensitive variable assist/ratio rack & pinion pwr steering · 4-wheel vented disc brakes w/Dynamic Brake Control · 23.3 gallon fuel tank · Pwr 2-way moonroof-inc: key-off & 1-touch operation, conceal panel & wind deflector · Front/rear body-color bumpers w/hydraulic energy absorbers & front compressible elements · Aluminum hood & front fenders · Smooth underbody · Xenon adaptive headlamps w/dynamic autoleveling, high-pressure washer system · Halogen front foglights · Illuminated exterior door handles · Ground illumination · Dual auto-dimming pwr heated exterior mirrors w/reverse gear activated passenger mirror auto-tilt-down · Rain-sensing windshield wipers-inc: electronically controlled reversible wiper motor, single wipe control, wiper arm washer jets w/heated fluid supply & heated wiper parking area · Driver-side wiping sweep regulated for optimum coverage & articulated passengerside wiper arm w/variable wiper parking position to reduce wear · Rear center armrest w/storage compartment · Pwr tilt/telescopic leather-wrapped steering wheel w/automatic tilt up-inc: mounted phone/audio controls, programmable control · Instrumentation-inc: electronic analog · Vehicle & key memory-inc: selective unlocking, pathway lighting feature · Expanded check control vehicle monitor system · Brake wear display · Navigation system w/voice control · On-board computer · Digital/analog portable cellular phone-inc: BMW assist, Mayday system, hands- free operation, Bluetooth technology · Flat tire warning · Electronic control stalks · Alarm system w/remote operation & interior motion detector · Universal garage door opener integrated into rearview mirror · Front/rear dual zone automatic climate control w/micro-filter-inc: automatic ventilation/recirculation, heat-at-rest feature, solar sensor · Preparation for Sirius satellite radio · Locking glovebox w/rechargeable take-out flashlight · Continuously variable steepless door brakes · Dual front/rear cupholders · Climate-controlled front console compartmentinc: coinholder, trunk-release lockout, illumination & phone handset · Auxiliary pwr outlet in passenger side footwell area · Front/rear dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors · LED 'atmosphere' lights in C-pillars · Lighting-inc: front/rear reading lights, front/rear footwell lighting, door panel lighting · Automatic electromechanical parking brake · Fully finished trunkspeedometer/tachometer, LCD main/trip odometers · LCD displays & warning indicators in dial faces · Start/stop button · Park Distance Control w/graphic display · iDrive concept-inc: condition-based service display
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW 7 Series 750i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAHL83576DT00276
Stock: T00276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,969 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,980
PC Auto Sales - Jacksonville / Florida
Visit PC Auto Sales LLC online at www.pcautosalesjax.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us 904-503-2621 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW 7 Series 750i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAHL83516DT03383
Stock: 06bmwblk7series
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,999
One & Only Motors - Atlanta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAHN83596DT26047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,043 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,750,000
Celebrity Cars Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 1996 BMW 7 Series 4dr Tupac Shakur features a 5.4L 12 CYLINDER 12cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Leather Interior Surface, This is the actual car that Tupac Shakur was shot while riding in after a Fight at the MGM in Las Vegas. It was driven by Suge Knight and originally leased by Death Row Records. This is the first time this car has ever been up for sale or on display. - Contact Internet Sales at 702-818-1031 or info@celebritycars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 BMW 7 Series 750iL.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAGK2324TDH67073
Stock: C7073
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2017
- 106,634 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,550
BMW of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
Automatic Trunk Opening & Closing, Convenience Package, Dark High-Gloss Wood Trim, Driver's Side Front Active Seat, Front Ventilated Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Luxury Seating Package, Power Rear Window Sunshades, Power Soft-Close Automatic Doors & Trunklid, Premium Hi-Fi Logic 7 Sound System, Premium Sound Package, Rear Power Side Window Shades. Clean CARFAX. Titanium Silver Metallic 2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li RWD 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic 4.8L V8 DOHC 32V Valvetronic Recent Arrival!BMW of Louisville is Louisville's First Choice for Luxury and Legendary Performance. Our sales department has one purpose: to exceed your expectations from test drive to delivery with a no-pressure, high integrity approach to your ownership experience. We have a huge selection of Pre-Owned Certified BMW's and Late model low mileage vehicles at aggressive market value pricing. BMW of Louisville is dedicated to finding you the right selection at the right price. Call 855 243 8038 or visit us today. Legendary Performance for less than you think!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAHN83566DT37071
Stock: PT37071G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 137,649 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999
Auto Express - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAHN83586DT59413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,370 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Today Auto LLC - Honolulu / Hawaii
This 2006 BMW 7 Series 4dr 760Li features a 6.0L 12 Cylinder 12cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Phone, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, 6.0L DOHC 48-valve V12 engine with direct fuel injection, Valvetronic, steplessly variable valve timing, Digital Motor Electronics system with adaptive knock control, electronic gear selector, Liquid cooled alternator, Electronically controlled engine cooling, Aluminum double-pivot strut-type front suspension with coil springs, Aluminum 4-link integral self-leveling rear suspension with air springs, Active Roll Stabilization (ARS), Aluminum front/rear subframes, 4-wheel vented disc brakes with Dynamic Brake Control, Electronic damping control-inc: Sport setting, 23.3 gallon fuel tank, conceal panel & wind deflector, Aluminum hood & front fenders, Smooth underbody, Xenon adaptive headlamps with dynamic auto-leveling, high-pressure washer system, Halogen front foglights, Illuminated exterior door handles, Ground illumination, Rain-sensing windshield wipers-inc: electronically controlled reversible wiper motor, single wipe control, wiper arm washer jets with heated fluid supply & heated wiper parking area, Driver-side wiping sweep regulated for optimum coverage & articulated passenger-side wiper arm with variable wiper parking position to reduce wear, Pwr soft-close automatic doors & trunk lid, Active front driver's seat with gentle massage action, 10-way pwr heated/ventilated rear comfort seats with 4-way lumbar support, articulated upper backrest, auto head-restraint height adjustment, Rear center armrest with storage compartment, (1) programmable control, LCD main/trip odometers, LCD displays & warning indicators in dial faces, Start/stop button, Park Distance Control with graphic display, iDrive concept-inc: condition-based service display, Vehicle & key memory-inc: selective unlocking, pathway lighting feature, Expanded check control vehicle monitor system, Brake wear display, Navigation system with voice control, On-board computer, Mayday system, hands- free operation, Bluetooth technology, Flat tire warning, Electronic control stalks, Universal garage door opener integrated into rearview mirror, Preparation for Sirius satellite radio, Locking glovebox with rechargeable take-out flashlight, Continuously variable steepless door brakes, Dual front/rear cupholders, Climate-controlled front console compartment-inc: coinholder, trunk-release lockout, Auxiliary pwr outlet in passenger side footwell area, Alcantara headliner & sun visors, Pwr rear & rear side window shades-inc: driver & front passenger controls, Front/rear dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors, LED atmosphere lights in C-pillars, Lighting-inc: front/rear reading lights, front/rear footwell lighting, door panel lighting, Automatic electromechanical parking brake, Fully finished trunk, Ski bag, Front seat side-impact airbags, Front/rear seat Head Protection System (HPS), Intelligent Safety & Info System for deployment of safety systems, Front safety belts with automatic pretensioners & force limiters, Automatic pretensioners in safety belts at rear outboard seating positions, Automatic locking retractors on all passenger safety belts for installation of child restraint seats, Active knee protection, Internal trunk release handle, Automatic fuel-pump shutoff upon severe impact, Battery safety terminal, Adaptive brake lights Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Electronic Trunk Closer, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear AC Seats, Rear Heated Seats , Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Slater Robinson at 808-845-2288 or todayauto@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW 7 Series 760Li with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAHN03546DD98214
Stock: TCD904
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 2019 Arteon