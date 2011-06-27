  1. Home
1996 BMW 7 Series Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The big Bimmer is barely into its second year of production, and the geniuses at BMW are already finding ways to increase passenger comfort. The regular wheelbase model has been dropped altogether, and interior comfort has been upped from last year's already impressive cornucopia of features. The 7-Series successfully competes with the Mercedes S-Class, Jaguar XJ-Series, Lexus LS 400 and Infiniti Q45; offering an amazing degree of performance and opulence in the luxury-car segment.

The 750iL enters 1996 with few changes. Like last year, the only option is metallic paint because these cars come with everything. Want a stereo that sounds better than symphony hall? Check. Want an anti-theft security system that can put Fort Knox to shame? Check. Want a heated steering wheel? Check. Want 41 inches of rear legroom? Check. The 750iL has achieved levels of comfort and refinement that even the Sultan of Brunei would appreciate.

Those on a budget, ha ha, should take a look at the 740iL. At $30,000 less than its big brother, the 740iL is geared towards buyers who are merely wealthy instead of obscenely rich. For 1996, the 740iL receives an increased displacement V8 that BMW claims will launch this 4200-pound vehicle to 60 mph in around seven seconds; thus, making it nearly as fast as a non-turbo Nissan 300ZX.

The 7-Series long list of standard and optional features includes an integrated cellular phone, all-season traction control, xenon headlights and extra-thick window glass. Personal safety features include double locked doors, coded driveaway protection, two-step unlocking and the elimination of the passenger door locks--with a car this fine you have to be prepared.

It is always difficult to choose the "best" in a class of outstanding competitors, with entries from Mercedes, Jaguar, Lexus and Infiniti; it seems flippant to say that one of these vehicles is totally superior to the others; but, we know which one we would buy if we won Lotto. BMW has a tradition of improving on excellence; the 1996 7-Series is no exception. If you have the money and need an impressive set of wheels, this is the car for you.

1996 Highlights

BMW's flagship gets stretched; the only 7 Series models available for 1996 are long-wheelbase models. The 740iL receives a larger V8 that substantially increases torque. BMW's killer 440-watt sound system is now standard on the 750iL and optional on the 740iL. A sophisticated interior-motion theft-deterrent system is now available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 BMW 7 Series.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Most comfortable car ever
bmwdvr,04/13/2006
I bought my 740 used with 65k mi. Have had two years and have loved car. Amazing comfort on highway. Huge back seat. Good handler. Amazing ride. Great seats, precise steering. Engine is quiet and smooth but could deliver more power. Car still looks great after 11 years. However if you buy one of these, be pepared to spend a lot of money to repair and keep it going. I've spent $3000 on maintainance and repairs in the past 30 months. I've purchased 2004 Lincoln LS V8 to replace BMW because tired of the big repair bills. Even though my BMW is 11 years old, it still is in many ways a nicer car to drive than the almost-new Lincoln.
Know the car
Mark S,06/22/2016
750iL 4dr Sedan
I investigated the car's history ( in general E38 - V-12's, for over a year ) and looked at many poor examples -- I'm a bit amazed, how people treat a $100,000 car -- but in the end result, that favored me, ( the cars rep suffered -- BMW dealers contributed to that, along w/ the recession ) I bought a well taken care of 98 750 in 2007, w/91M - for $6250 ----- but I adopted this schedule -- oil & filter changed between 4-5000 mi. -- transmission fluid & filter every 40,000 mi. -- rear end -- 25,000 mi. -- power steering . brakes and coolant flushed every 30,000 mi. ------ I had to replace the entire cooling system - give it a complete tune-up and 70% of the suspension -- but I consider this normal for the 92,000 mi. I put on the car ----- so what went wrong out of the ordinary ? no wd. regulators, no electrical gremlins, starter, alternator, abs -- only an auxilary water pump -- bypassed it. The car never left me stranded -- the real key for me, is I have a mechanic I pay $50 an hr. to -- doesn't charge by the book - only for the time it takes ( prides himself on being faster ) and replacing all items at once - not piece meal - saves considerable labor----- I spent $ 4783 for 9 yrs. to keep it on the road --- sold the car to a neighbor 2 months ago ( I was tired of the black/black combo ) he was always impressed, how I took care of the car -------- so I went on a nation wide search for a white E38 - 750il -- found a 96 in Orange, CA - w/97m very clean - flew out picked it up and made a road trip out of it ( Bryce canyon in Utah is spectacular ) back to Minneapolis --------- here we go again --
Great car
money,04/28/2002
The 1996 bmw 740il is one of the greatest cars ever made. The handling is superb, the performance is great, and it is a very good investment. The car holds it value, and still is a sweet looking car today.
Gotta Buy One
AndyS1234,01/27/2003
This car is one of the most well- engineered I have ever seen. From the littlest detail, you have to take a close look at the little things to apprecite this magnificant machine.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
322 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
282 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1996 BMW 7 Series Overview

The Used 1996 BMW 7 Series is offered in the following submodels: 7 Series Sedan. Available styles include 750iL 4dr Sedan, and 740iL 4dr Sedan.

