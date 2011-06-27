  1. Home
2008 BMW 7 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptional handling for a big sedan, powerful and refined performance, numerous high-tech features, sumptuous cabin furnishings.
  • iDrive system complicates audio and navigation functions, some plastic trim out of place in otherwise luxurious interior.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Easily the best drive among full-size luxury sedans, the 2008 BMW 7 Series is our pick for driving enthusiasts, but many buyers will find its competitors easier to live with day to day.

Vehicle overview

As with the other top-shelf, full-size luxury sedans, the 2008 BMW 7 Series sits at the top of the premium car food chain, a great white shark in a tank of mostly pilot fish. Performance, luxury, space and high-tech features are found in great abundance here.

When it was last redesigned in 2002, the BMW 7 Series shocked Bimmer-philes with its odd styling details, chief among them a trunk lid that looked like it had been swiped from another car. This generation also introduced iDrive, BMW's multifunction controller that tended to bedevil even the most devoted technocrats.

Yet in spite of those quirks, this generation of the 7 Series has been a solid sales success for the legendary carmaker, thanks to its typical BMW traits of spirited acceleration, communicative steering and agile handling that make it feel like a car two-thirds its size. Contributing to this large sedan's nimble nature are standard active antiroll bars (Active Roll Stabilization) that automatically stiffen to reduce body roll. Those looking for even more adroit handling can opt for either the Sport Package (in the 750 versions), which provides firmer suspension calibrations, or the active air suspension (Adaptive Ride Package) that automatically firms up when the car is being hustled along a curvy road.

Although the 7 Series' iDrive has been roundly criticized, it has become somewhat more user-friendly through the intervening years while other luxury brands follow suit with similar multifunction controllers, which exist to minimize dash clutter. Compared to its chief rivals, however, the Bimmer's still lags behind, as Audi's MMI system is the most intuitive, with Mercedes' COMAND falling somewhere between its fellow Germans. Its Lexus and Jaguar competitors utilize touchscreens.

When it comes to an engaging experience behind the wheel, however, the 2008 BMW 7 Series is still tough to beat. An Audi A8 or Benz S-Class are certainly capable and worthy of consideration, though they still don't speak to a serious enthusiast the way the BMW does. Others worth a look in this segment are the Lexus LS 460 and Jaguar XJ8/XJR, which prioritize a plush ride over sport sedan athletics. The Lexus is sophisticated and opulent, though its antiseptic drive may leave some folks cold. In addition to their expected strong performance, the Jag offerings provide elegant, classical styling that goes a long way in this class. Obviously, none of these choices will disappoint, but for buyers who crave an engaging driving experience above all else, the 2008 BMW 7 Series remains the definitive choice in this high-end shark tank.

2008 BMW 7 Series models

The 2008 BMW 7 Series is a full-size luxury sedan that's available in three versions: the V8-powered, standard-wheelbase 750i and long-wheelbase 750Li, and the V12-powered 760Li.

Standard features on the 750s include 18-inch wheels, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, a moonroof, leather upholstery, walnut wood interior trim, 14-way power front seats (including power lumbar support), dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, one-touch windows, Bluetooth, a navigation system with voice control, and a 10-speaker CD sound system with an auxiliary audio jack.

Both 750 models are eligible for a long list of options -- the only difference is that the 750Li can be had with ventilated 14-way power rear seats to complement the extra legroom in the back. There are also a number of available packages, including the Sport Package (firmer suspension tuning, 20-inch wheels and a three-spoke steering wheel), the Adaptive Ride Package (self-leveling air springs and electronic damping), the Luxury Seating Package (a massaging driver seat, ventilated front seats, rear sunshades and a heated steering wheel) and the Premium Sound Package (13-speaker Logic 7 sound system with an in-dash CD changer). For the ultimate in personalization, there is also the Individual Composition package, which offers unique interior and exterior color selections, upgraded leather seating, a choice of wood cabin accents and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Virtually all of the above is standard on the 760Li, including the Adaptive Ride suspension. Additional options on all 7 Series models include keyless ignition, adaptive cruise control and a rear entertainment system (with a six-DVD changer). An exclusive 760Li option is a rear-seat beverage cooler (mounted in the armrest) and individual rear climate controls.

2008 Highlights

The BMW 7 Series rolls into 2008 virtually unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The BMW 750i and 750Li are powered by a 4.8-liter V8 with 360 horsepower and 360 pound-feet of torque. The (revised) 2008 EPA estimates stand at a respectable 15 mpg city and 23 highway. The BMW 760Li offers a 6.0-liter V12 with an impressive 438 hp and 444 lb-ft; its fuel mileage rates 13/20 mpg. Both engines are paired with a quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.

We've timed a 750i at 6.4 seconds for the 0-60-mph run, while a 760iL we tested was about a half-second quicker. BMW claims that sub-6-second times are possible with either drivetrain under optimal conditions.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver's knee airbag, front and rear parking sensors and a four-year subscription to BMW Assist telematics are standard on every 7 Series. There is even a brake-drying feature that periodically wipes the brake rotors when the windshield wipers are in use. Rear-seat side airbags are optional, as is a Night Vision system, which uses an infrared camera to monitor obstacles nearly 1,000 feet ahead of your 7 Series.

Driving

Whether you choose the V8 or V12, either engine provides a satisfying surge of power, while the six-speed automatic furnishes some of the quickest, smoothest shifts we've ever experienced. Steering feel in the 2008 BMW 7 Series cars is typical of the brand, with relatively high weighting and excellent feedback. Additionally, braking is sure and swift and body roll is minimal during cornering. While it may be a stretch to call such a large car nimble, it's easy to confuse it for a sport sedan when enjoying it on the open road.

Interior

The 7 Series' cabin has the expected opulent atmosphere and a clean layout, thanks to the minimal center stack controls. The iDrive system was designed to consolidate various controls into one easy-to-use interface, but the learning curve is steep. Most basic adjustments can be made rather easily, but more complex functions require time with the owner's manual and patience. As you'd expect, the materials quality is high, though some plastic trim, namely on the upper door panels, is an odd misstep. A large rear compartment (especially in the long-wheelbase "Li" versions) and a well-shaped rear seat provide limolike comfort for those in back.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bought it used but.
DocAceZ,04/25/2017
750i 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
I've had this for a few years now and it's holding up nicely, had the valve cover gaskets done as they were seeping and the lights all around the exterior of the vehicle seem to be burning out here and there lately. The FOB lose there memory capacity (seat, steering wheel and so on) as well. No funny noises either. The rear sun shades had an issue with the one jamming on the leather at the bottom of the sill. It got lose and hung up the shade as it went up pulling it off it's track. The outside holds up well as long as you take care of it as does the leather interior BUT YOIU HAVE TO TAKE CARE OF THE LEATHER. Otherwise you interior will fade and look horrible. Had to install a Bluetooth module in it for that to work with my devices - it came with none. Overall this is a really nice car, and I like it.
Better know good mechanic
Dave,02/14/2018
750i 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
Nice driving car, especially on longer trips, but high maintenance. Oil leaks started just after 50k mile warranty expired and grew over time. Very expensive to repair. Even at an independent shop estimate was around $4K. Several other expensive repairs - AC blower unit (twice), a window motor, and the electronic parking brake actuator (twice) . Brakes are great, but costly to replace. You generally have to replace rotors, not just pads. Even the battery for this car runs close to $500 installed.
Exceptional Car
Gurpreet,10/14/2008
I bought my car over the weekend and drove two hundred miles from the dealership to my home. Ride quality, technology, build quality and all the features are mind blowing. I have looked at Benz S550 and Lexus LS460 before pulling the trigger on 750LI. In my opinion this car is the best in this class as far as options, interior look, feel, drive and build quality is concerned. I don't know what is the fuss about IDrive? I was able to figure out everything about the IDrive in my two hour drive. It's very good system if you are ready to embrace the latest and greatest in technology 750LI has to offer. IF you are in the market for luxury car in this class then look no more.
2008 750Li Amazing!
Shain,11/01/2008
This is an amazing car. Considered the Lexus and Infiniti top models, but they did not stack up against the 750. Stereo is phenomenal; drive and comfort - WOW!! IDrive is completely intuitive, controls are easy, and interior finish is immaculate. The best I have ever driven!
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
360 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
360 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
438 hp @ 6000 rpm
Used 2008 BMW 7 Series Overview

The Used 2008 BMW 7 Series is offered in the following submodels: 7 Series Sedan. Available styles include 750Li 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 6A), 750i 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 6A), and 760Li 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl 6A).

