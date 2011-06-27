Vehicle overview

As with the other top-shelf, full-size luxury sedans, the 2008 BMW 7 Series sits at the top of the premium car food chain, a great white shark in a tank of mostly pilot fish. Performance, luxury, space and high-tech features are found in great abundance here.

When it was last redesigned in 2002, the BMW 7 Series shocked Bimmer-philes with its odd styling details, chief among them a trunk lid that looked like it had been swiped from another car. This generation also introduced iDrive, BMW's multifunction controller that tended to bedevil even the most devoted technocrats.

Yet in spite of those quirks, this generation of the 7 Series has been a solid sales success for the legendary carmaker, thanks to its typical BMW traits of spirited acceleration, communicative steering and agile handling that make it feel like a car two-thirds its size. Contributing to this large sedan's nimble nature are standard active antiroll bars (Active Roll Stabilization) that automatically stiffen to reduce body roll. Those looking for even more adroit handling can opt for either the Sport Package (in the 750 versions), which provides firmer suspension calibrations, or the active air suspension (Adaptive Ride Package) that automatically firms up when the car is being hustled along a curvy road.

Although the 7 Series' iDrive has been roundly criticized, it has become somewhat more user-friendly through the intervening years while other luxury brands follow suit with similar multifunction controllers, which exist to minimize dash clutter. Compared to its chief rivals, however, the Bimmer's still lags behind, as Audi's MMI system is the most intuitive, with Mercedes' COMAND falling somewhere between its fellow Germans. Its Lexus and Jaguar competitors utilize touchscreens.

When it comes to an engaging experience behind the wheel, however, the 2008 BMW 7 Series is still tough to beat. An Audi A8 or Benz S-Class are certainly capable and worthy of consideration, though they still don't speak to a serious enthusiast the way the BMW does. Others worth a look in this segment are the Lexus LS 460 and Jaguar XJ8/XJR, which prioritize a plush ride over sport sedan athletics. The Lexus is sophisticated and opulent, though its antiseptic drive may leave some folks cold. In addition to their expected strong performance, the Jag offerings provide elegant, classical styling that goes a long way in this class. Obviously, none of these choices will disappoint, but for buyers who crave an engaging driving experience above all else, the 2008 BMW 7 Series remains the definitive choice in this high-end shark tank.