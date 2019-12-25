2020 BMW 2 Series
What’s new
- For 2020, the 2 Series receives only minor cosmetic changes
- Part of the first 2 Series generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Impressive power with strong fuel economy
- Sporty handling without sacrificing ride comfort
- Well-crafted interior with plenty of features
- Back seats are cramped
2020 BMW 2 Series Review
Vehicles have been getting bigger and bigger, leaving fewer choices for the select buyer who is seeking something more compact. Thankfully, the 2020 BMW 2 Series satisfies the desire for a smaller alternative.
Up until this model year, the 2 Series has only been offered in coupe form, which kept it from competing directly against the Mercedes-Benz A-Class and the Audi A3. For 2020, the 2 Series expands with the introduction of the Gran Coupe, a four-door version that is covered in a separate review. Our initial reactions to the larger 2 Series are very favorable, complicating your shopping decision in a most delightful way. Most significantly, it offers a great deal more rear-seat space than the coupe.
But if you don't need the extra passenger space, the 2 Series coupe will definitely satisfy. It has a fantastic blend of performance, comfort and refinement, especially for the price. Thanks to the large trunk capacity, it's also rather practical. Don't let the price fool you, the 2020 BMW 2 Series is a legitimate luxury sport coupe that deserves the badge and your attention.
Which 2 Series does Edmunds recommend?
BMW 2 Series models
The 2020 BMW 2 Series is available as either a coupe or convertible in 230i and M240i trims that are mainly distinguished by engines. The 230i coupe is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque). The M240i gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder (335 hp, 369 lb-ft).
Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. A six-speed manual is available at no additional cost, but it is not offered with the 230i convertible. All-wheel drive is available as an option for all models and requires the automatic transmission.
The 230i coupe's standard features include 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, parking sensors, automatic wipers, selectable drive modes, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated-leather upholstery, power-adjustable front sport seats, driver-seat memory functions, a 6.5-inch infotainment screen, and a seven-speaker sound system.
Standard advanced safety features include forward collision warning with automatic braking at city speeds, lane departure warning and a drowsy driver warning system. The 230i convertible comes with a power-folding fabric top and a mesh wind deflector, but the rear seats feature only a ski pass-through and do not fold flat.
Stepping up to the M240i coupe or convertible adds 18-inch wheels, an auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirror, a sunroof (coupe only), sporty exterior flourishes, a rear spoiler, a sport exhaust, an adaptive suspension, upgraded brakes and satellite radio.
Many of the M240i's extra features are available as options on the 230i. One major option package to consider is the Premium package, which gets you a navigation system, BMW remote services, Apple CarPlay, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. Other add-ons include adaptive headlights, adaptive cruise control, leather upholstery, a universal garage door opener, a wireless charging pad, and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system.
Sponsored cars related to the 2 Series
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 BMW 2 Series.
Trending topics in reviews
- handling & steering
- visibility
- steering wheel
- value
- road noise
- emission system
- driving experience
- engine
- appearance
- fuel efficiency
- spaciousness
- maintenance & parts
- doors
- acceleration
Most helpful consumer reviews
The 2 series is a perfect size if you want a fun car to drive that is practical for daily use. Great driving dynamics . The 230i is not underpowered going 0-60 in 5.3 second.
Okay, our 4th back to back BMW. We’ve had specially built, delivered and experienced the 128i, the X5 (still own), the i3 and now the 2020 M240i convertible. I’m 100% a tech geek and the math/engineering behind BMW’s (or any car) matters. My beautiful wife appreciates the style and the power. After studying countless video’s and data across a range of luxury coupes we have NO REGRET in picking (and stuffing it with options) the M240i convertible. I must admit, I really wanted Heads Up Display (HUD) and Blind Spot Indicating System (BLIS) which are not offered as options but the truth is the fun we have in the cockpit easily compensates (e.g. too busy driving and having fun for HUD or BLIS to be missed) and rarely can any vehicle not be detected with the large rear-view mirror range along with the small and JET PROPELLED platform. It’s not hard to say the M240i convertible is an ELEGANT ROAD BEAST (0-60 in 4.4) and is one of the best handling small coupes you can buy, certainly at our budget we set of 60K (which we maxed with taxes, fees, and some optional ding/dent coverages). Are the options worth it? HELL TO THE YES! Every last one! Why buy a baseline BMW??? If you get one - GET A GOOD ONE and enjoy life. I’m a military vet, disabled/beat-up and with all the time spent behind the wheel, I want to feel special and be in an environment where I can separate from the chaos, listen to fuel based engine noise perfected by science/math and get the right response when I press on the gas. No, the interior is not a Bentley but the M240i is 100% fun and when others are breaking into a turn I’m accelerating through it in complete confidence. And, though I never want to be on Live PD I must admit keeping this perfectly balanced smile-maker under 100 mph is NOT easy, especially with the top down and an “M badge” on my ass. LOVE THE M240i!
I love the car. Perfect size for a personal car, handles really well, good power (230i M Sport). This is my third one or two series car. I do not, however, like the intrusiveness of the electronics; throwing the car into park while its moving if a door is open, inability to modify warning tone volumes beyond a very small range, parking warning that doesn't go off when approaching a high curb so you might hit it, but goes off when you turn the car back on and back up to leave, and more. I would also prefer to give up some trunk space for a space saver spare tire rather than run-flats.
Looks like 2020 is it for this convertible, other than not usable back seat this is a solid ride, safe machine, with top down it is a fun under 47k sports car drive.
Features & Specs
|230i 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$35,300
|MPG
|24 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5200 rpm
|230i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$37,300
|MPG
|21 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5200 rpm
|M240i 2dr Coupe
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$45,800
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5500 rpm
|M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$47,800
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 2 Series safety features:
- BMW Assist eCall
- Automatically calls for help in the event of a collision and also lets passengers request roadside assistance by pushing a single button.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Alerts you if the system detects a possible front collision and automatically applies the brakes if you don't react in time.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns with audible and visual alerts if you begin to drift out of your lane.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
BMW 2 Series vs. the competition
BMW 2 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz A-Class
The Mercedes-Benz A-Class is our top-ranked entry-level luxury sedan. But since the 2 Series has only been offered as a coupe, BMW has been out of the running. Until now. A new 2 Series Gran Coupe is on the way, and our initial reactions are very favorable. It's sportier than the Mercedes, yet there's no appreciable sacrifice as a result.
BMW 2 Series vs. Audi A3
The Audi A3 delivers performance that approaches the 2 Series and gets similar accolades for interior quality and comfort. It's also a few thousand dollars less than the BMW, but its back seats are also just as limiting for passengers. Points are further deducted for the tiny trunk capacity that is even smaller with all-wheel drive.
BMW 2 Series vs. Audi A5
Pricing for the Audi A5 starts at the top of the range for the 2 Series, but it's also in a slightly elevated class of vehicles. The interior is a bit nicer, and the larger footprint means it has more rear passenger space. We pile on more points for its strong performance and generous features list. Our criticisms are minor and include a lack of interior storage.
FAQ
Is the BMW 2 Series a good car?
What's new in the 2020 BMW 2 Series?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW 2 Series:
- For 2020, the 2 Series receives only minor cosmetic changes
- Part of the first 2 Series generation introduced for 2014
Is the BMW 2 Series reliable?
Is the 2020 BMW 2 Series a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW 2 Series?
The least-expensive 2020 BMW 2 Series is the 2020 BMW 2 Series 230i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,300.
Other versions include:
- 230i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $35,300
- 230i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,300
- M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,800
- M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $47,800
What are the different models of BMW 2 Series?
More about the 2020 BMW 2 Series
2020 BMW 2 Series Overview
The 2020 BMW 2 Series is offered in the following submodels: 2 Series M240i, 2 Series M240i xDrive, 2 Series Coupe, 2 Series Convertible. Available styles include 230i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 230i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 230i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 230i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), M240i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 BMW 2 Series?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 BMW 2 Series and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 2 Series 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 2 Series.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 BMW 2 Series and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 2 Series featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 BMW 2 Series?
Which 2020 BMW 2 Serieses are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 BMW 2 Series for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2020 2 Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $48,595 and mileage as low as 10 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 BMW 2 Series.
Can't find a new 2020 BMW 2 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new BMW 2 Series for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,476.
Find a new BMW for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,651.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 BMW 2 Series?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out BMW lease specials
Related 2020 BMW 2 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2017
- Used Porsche 911 2018
- Used GMC Acadia 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2013
- Used GMC Yukon 2017
- Used INFINITI Q50 2016
- Used Porsche Macan 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2018
- Used Ram 2500 2017
- Used BMW X3 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 X6 M
- 2019 BMW M2
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 BMW X4
- BMW X5 2019
- BMW i3 2019
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- BMW M4 CS 2019
- 2019 6 Series Gran Turismo
Research Similar Vehicles
- Audi TT RS 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2019 BMW 4 Series
- 2019 Audi RS 5
- 2019 Nissan 370Z
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- Audi A5 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 4C
- 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe