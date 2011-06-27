  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 7 Series
  4. Used 2018 BMW 7 Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

2018 BMW 7 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Several engine options, including plug-in hybrid and turbo V12
  • Strong acceleration from every engine choice
  • Exceptional rear passenger space
  • Standard adaptive air suspension delivers a comfortable and controlled ride
  • No standard-length wheelbase model available
  • Expensive options menu
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
BMW 7 Series for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$45,000 - $74,995
Used 7 Series for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which 7 Series does Edmunds recommend?

The buttery smooth turbocharged eight-cylinder in the 750i strikes the right balance of power, appeal and cost. The Autobahn package's predictive suspension adjustment makes the most of the 7 Series' air suspension, and the Driver Assistance Plus package adds adaptive cruise control, which is a must for any commute or long haul. Unless we also found the budget for a chauffeur, we'd skip the Rear Executive Lounge Seating because it removes some features from the front seats.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The Mercedes Benz S-Class is unquestionably an automotive institution in its own right, and the Audi A8 has a full redesign on the way, but buyers in this segment owe it to themselves to check out the BMW 7 Series. In our time with the latest 7 Series, it has impressed us with its quiet and comfortable cabin, high-quality materials, potent acceleration (yes, even the plug-in hybrid model), excellent driving dynamics, extensive technology options, and, of course, a spacious rear seat.

With the plug-in hybrid 740e xDrive iPerformance and the turbocharged V12-powered M760i xDrive both on sale this year, the 7 Series has a fully fleshed-out line of powertrains. The more mainstream turbocharged six- and eight-cylinder models are still compelling choices, and both are available with AWD.

The base 7 Series comes with a lot of great content, but many of the most appealing options are bundled into pricey packages that can quickly drive up the cost of the car. A few choices are a bit confounding, such as making Apple CarPlay integration a $300 extra. This isn't anything new for BMW, so don't expect it to change anytime soon.

Notably, we picked the 2018 BMW 740e xDrive as one of Edmunds' Best Hybrid Cars for this year.

2018 BMW 7 Series models

The 2018 BMW 7 Series is available with four different engines, all of which make use of an eight-speed automatic transmission. Depending on your engine choice, all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive come standard. All-wheel drive is also optional on trims that come standard with rear-wheel drive.

When the 7 Series was redesigned in 2016, the standard wheelbase option was removed, so all 7 Series are now long wheelbase. That means extra rear legroom is standard. Thanks to standard leather upholstery and wood trim, even the base 7 Series is a luxurious people mover.

The base 740i Sedan comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine rated to produce 320 hp. Stepping up to the 750i adds a handful of additional standard features and upgrades the engine to a 445-hp turbocharged 4.4-liter V8. Both can be had with either AWD or RWD.

The 740e xDrive iPerformance plug-in hybrid uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and an electric motor to produce a combined 322 horsepower. At the top of the 7 Series range is the flagship M760i xDrive, which is powered by a massive 6.6-liter turbocharged V12 that produces 601 hp. Both the plug-in hybrid and the V12 are only available with AWD.

Standard equipment on the 740i Sedan includes adaptive air suspension with driver-selectable modes, 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beams, automatic windshield wipers, front and rear parking sensors, a power trunklid, and power-closing doors. The 740i comes with other luxuries such as 14-way power-adjustable leather seats with heating, wood trim, four-zone climate control, a panoramic moonroof and auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Standard technology features include a 10.2-inch infotainment screen with navigation and BMW's iDrive, a touchpad controller with gesture control, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, a wireless Qi charging station, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and a number of Internet-connected features that work online or with special BMW apps.

Several packages are available for the 7 Series. The Autobahn package adds variable-ratio steering and a system that anticipates road conditions and adjusts the car's dampers. The Cold Weather package adds heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel. A Parking Assistance package is available with a 360-degree camera view and active parking assistant.

The Driving Assistance Package includes a head-up display and a number of active safety features such as blind-spot information and forward collision detection with automatic braking. Upgrading to the Driving Assistance Plus package adds those features as well as some semi-autonomous technology including adaptive cruise control and active lane keeping with collision avoidance.

There are also packages that add even more luxury for both the front seats and rear passengers. The Executive package adds 20-way power-adjustable front seats with cooling and massage, as well as rear window shades and ceramic controls dials. The Luxury Rear Seating package adds heated, ventilated and massaging rear seats as well as and a 7-inch tablet to control seat and climate functions that can be removed from a dock in the center armrest. For true rear-seat luxury, the Rear Executive Lounge Seating package adds a rear-seat entertainment system and reclining rear seats with extendable footrests. This package does limit the luxury options available for those in the front of the car.

Additional paint and leather colors, as well as extra trim options and extended leather and wood coverage, can be had with either the Interior Design package or the more extensive BMW Individual Composition package. Finally, the M Sport package adds a sport exhaust, unique wheels, and exterior and interior design elements.

There are also a number of stand-alone options including an upgraded sound system, upgraded brakes, night vision, remote control parking, LED lighting for the moonroof, and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

The 740e iPerformance has the same standard options as the 740i, although it comes with unique interior accents. Upgrading to the 750i gives you the bigger engine, as well as a few extra standard luxuries, like the 20-way power-adjustable seats. The M760i xDrive, meanwhile, gets both added luxuries and sports-oriented features, as well as unique colors and design elements, while losing access to some comfort-oriented options.

Driving

In spite of its size, the 7 Series is a very competent performer. Even the plug-in hybrid 740e has considerable power, and transmission response from the eight-speed automatic is fantastic. The biggest drawback is a lack of road feel.

Comfort

The 7 Series boasts an impressively smooth ride and exceptionally quiet interior, as well as a number of options for personalizing the climate for each passenger, and standard seats that are comfortable and highly adjustable.

Interior

Build quality is top-notch and refined, with high-quality materials throughout. There's incredible interior space, and the extra-long doors make it easy to get in and out of this big sedan. Controls are easy to locate and use, and the iDrive technology interface continues to improve.

Ease of use

There's a generous trunk and sufficient small-item storage, but neither is exceptional. The 7 Series certainly isn't a class leader in this area, especially with the 740e, whose battery pack impinges on the trunk.

Technology

The 7 Series offers an impressive array of technology, especially once you dip into the options menu. There's plenty of connectivity, although lack of Android Auto is a bit disappointing. There are numerous optional driver aids and they work well.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 BMW 7 Series.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

great sedan
C Brunson,01/26/2018
740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I love this car. I had been shopping for a sedan with a roomy back seat because it's hard getting in and out of the back seat of a 5-series. 5-series is a terrific car, but not for more than two adults. The 7-series fixes that and I no longer have to take out guests in my crew-cab truck to make sure that everyone has plenty of legroom. Auto manufacturers are all going with electronic gimmickry these days and BMW is no different. The 'swipe-or-twirl-to-change' feature should never have been developed or added; it's stupid, and BMW could have spent that $$ to standardize their collision-avoidance tech or hardware. The hot-spot works well depending on your carrier, I guess. No, the car doesn't handle or track like an E-30, but this is a big sedan and I don't think the people that buy the 7s are too concerned with how fast it hustles around COTA or the 'Ring. That's why you buy an M3. This car will provide a quiet, smooth ride for hundreds of miles at any speed you are comfortable driving. It is amazingly quiet and smooth at triple digits. I lease this vehicle, so maintenance and warranty and resale are not an issue for me. I think the car looks great as well. The car is well-proportioned and the styling is distinctive but subtle. I don't like the designs from Benz or Lexus or Cadillac and would not drive any of them. The interior is well laid-out and there are buttons and knobs for just about everything. There is a lot of technology and swiping if you want to use it, but you don't have to. Head-up display is better than just a couple of years ago. The lane position feature takes a little getting used to, but it is helpful and you can turn it off if you find it too obtrusive. Driving position is very adjustable and my 5-2 wife can get comfortable while my 6-1 self can also find a good driving position. Transmission is good and you have to pay attention to notice the shift points. Steering is light and road feedback is minimal, but again, if you want a track car, get an M2 or M3. The run-flats on this vehicle are surprisingly good despite the low profile and width. There's really only one thing that I wish BMW would add, and that is an audible alert (and a popup on the HUD) when one of your favorites comes up on satellite radio. Value is subjective. My dad sees cars as appliances and drives a wonderful Honda and loves it. On the other hand, he wears Hickey Freeman suits where I wear what find on sale at Dillard's. I am very happy with the car I have and I'm willing to pay what it costs for this level of comfort, quiet and performance. This is a great car and as Ferris said, 'If you have the means, I highly recommend picking one up.'
The best full size 2018 luxury automobile
craig from reno,03/25/2018
740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
don't bother paying an additional $ 13,000 for the V-8 750i model......the 740i engine is powerful enough and the acceleration is great.....
Insulate yourself from the world
G Kerr,06/05/2018
740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Air suspension puts the car in the pantheon of Rolls Royce and Bentley. Self driving features are a pleasant surprise. Interior is symphony of plush materials and exquisite details. The nightime visuals of the interior are an alternate reality. Tech and gadgetry can overwhelm the uninitiated. I ralleyed against this car my whole life as a long time BMW enthusiast. I thought, who would buy a 7 series but an old geezer? On my third 7 series at age 52. Life can teach you what you haven’t learned. Privelage to arrive anywhere in a 7 series.
An excellent automobile.
Douglas M,01/16/2020
750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
I have owned 3 BMW's, the last two were the 750LI's and now I am looking at the 750I. I have had no major problems at all. They ride smooth and handle well. I do not like the run flats so chuck those after 10K miles. I have AAA if I have a flat, but never have. So I love this car. Biggest down side is the value drops faster than brick from the roof of your house. New one's are mainly leased and the $50K loss in the first year can be someone else's problem. Buy a one to two old one with 8K to 15K miles with 2 plus years of warranty and you will have a winner. I drive them 4 to 5 years and just give to one of the kids, as it is still a great car. Only way to own a BMW 7 series or a Mercedes s 560. I had a Mercedes CL65 and it lived in the shop, so not going that way again. So buy a 7 series, feel like a king........
See all 6 reviews of the 2018 BMW 7 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
445 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
445 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
N/A
See all Used 2018 BMW 7 Series features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the 7 Series models:

Collision Mitigation
Alerts the driver if a collision is imminent, and can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
Side Collision Prevention
Applies steering input automatically to guide the car away from potential side impacts.
Daytime Pedestrian Protection
Warns the driver, and can automatically apply the brakes, when pedestrians appear suddenly in front of the car.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 BMW 7 Series

Used 2018 BMW 7 Series Overview

The Used 2018 BMW 7 Series is offered in the following submodels: 7 Series Sedan, 7 Series Hybrid, 7 Series M760i xDrive. Available styles include 750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 740e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A), and 740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 BMW 7 Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 BMW 7 Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive is priced between $46,991 and$72,500 with odometer readings between 118 and48449 miles.
  • The Used 2018 BMW 7 Series 740e xDrive iPerformance is priced between $47,994 and$52,478 with odometer readings between 10958 and26900 miles.
  • The Used 2018 BMW 7 Series 740i is priced between $45,000 and$49,999 with odometer readings between 25122 and30830 miles.
  • The Used 2018 BMW 7 Series 740i xDrive is priced between $67,199 and$67,199 with odometer readings between 26105 and26105 miles.
  • The Used 2018 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive is priced between $74,995 and$74,995 with odometer readings between 51420 and51420 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 BMW 7 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 BMW 7 Series for sale near. There are currently 18 used and CPO 2018 7 Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $45,000 and mileage as low as 118 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 BMW 7 Series.

Can't find a used 2018 BMW 7 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 7 Series for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,885.

Find a used BMW for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,834.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 7 Series for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $23,018.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,190.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 BMW 7 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW 7 Series lease specials

Related Used 2018 BMW 7 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles