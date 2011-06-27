  1. Home
2001 BMW 7 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Beautiful design, powerful engines, luxurious interior appointments.
  • High price tag, intrusive tire noise and stiff ride on sport package-equipped models.
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 7 Series offers an impressive combination of space, luxury and performance. If you can part with some of the performance, the less expensive Lexus LS 430 is an excellent alternative.

Vehicle overview

BMW's 7 Series seals power and luxury tightly together and throws a heap of style right on top. All this, added to the vehicle's reputation for sophistication and snob appeal, makes the 7 Series the pinnacle of prestige for those who desire the absolute snazziest ultra-luxury sedans.

The stellar 7 Series lineup consists of the 740i, 740iL and 750iL. Also available are the 740iL Protection and 750iL Protection models that feature bullet-resistant glass and run-flat tires. Powered by incredibly smooth V8 and V12 engines, these 7 Series super-luxury sedans are quite possibly the finest of their kind, providing exceptional comfort, rich appointments and rewarding performance. Those who must have it all will want to check out the amazingly appointed V12 750iL. Want a stereo that sounds better than a symphony hall? Check. Want an anti-theft security system that can put Fort Knox to shame? Check. Want a heated steering wheel? Check. Want 41 inches of rear legroom? Check. Shelling out nearly 100 grand for the supreme BMW will get you a fully outfitted luxury car with only two available options: side-impact rear air bags and break-resistant security glass.

Those on a budget (ha, ha) should take a look at the 740i. Tens of thousands of dollars less than its big brother, the 740i is geared toward buyers who are merely wealthy instead of obscenely rich. Nestled snugly between the 750iL and the 740i is the 740iL--a vehicle that offers amazing relaxation with its 16-way front Comfort Seats. The 740iL provides all of the space of the 750iL, but leaves enough money in the checking account to send your pride and joy to Stanford for one year.

The 2001 7 Series' long list of standard and optional features includes an integrated cellular phone, a navigation system, premium audio system with digital sound processing and a six-disc CD changer, Xenon headlights, all-season traction control, Dynamic Stability Control, Dynamic Brake Control, rain-sensing windshield wipers, eighteen-inch alloy wheels, rear side air bags and extra-thick window glass. Buyers interested in the 740i can take advantage of the optional Adaptive Ride Package that provides Electronic Damping Control (EDC) and a Self-Leveling Suspension. Personal safety features include double locked doors, coded drive-away protection, two-step unlocking, and front, side and head air bags.

It is always difficult to choose the "best" in a class of outstanding competitors and, with super-luxury entries from Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Lexus and Infiniti, it seems flippant to say that one of these vehicles is superior to the others. Still, we know which one we would buy if we won the Lotto. BMW has a tradition of improving on excellence and the 2001 7 Series cars are no exception. If you have the money and need an impressive set of wheels, this is the car for you.

2001 Highlights

All 7 Series models receive an integrated Motorola StarTAC cell phone with BMW's Mayday function. Body-colored rocker panels and lower-bumper valances, as well as white turn signal lenses, enhance the 7 Series' exterior look. Sport Packages are now available on the 740iL and 750iL models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 BMW 7 Series.

5(77%)
4(21%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
70 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 70 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love it/Hate it
dfish3,01/09/2015
740iL 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 5A)
After months of searching for the right 740, I have come to the conclusion that no matter the mileage you need to be prepared for service costs. It takes 2-3 years to understand that the 38 series is "bought on emotion, sold out of frustration". Absolutely one of the best looking sedans ever made and if you are ready for the reality of costs, you will love it.
This Used to be my Dream Car, became a nightmare..
rhs408,12/23/2013
740iL 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 5A)
I see a lot of great reviews about this car, and not surprisingly, most of them were written within 5 years or so of the car being born - the others must just be those really lucky ones (laugh). I bought this car in 2008 with 120k miles on it, it now has 210k. In that time, I've spent roughly $15000 on the various repairs and upkeep of the car. I'm not a wealthy man, and in short, this car has ruined me financially. I'm going to be selling it soon for a Camry or Avalon - I just want something reliable, first and foremost, after having the unfortunate experience of dealing with the expensive repairs needed to keep this beautiful car running. Update - I consider myself lucky as I did not end up needing to sell the car (which I think I would have had a hard time doing given the 210+k miles on it), someone rear ended me in a hit and run and totaled the 740. At that point the repairs would have been about $6000, about $500 more than what they deemed the car was worth at that point. Used the insurance money towards at 2008 Acura TL, has been great so far, only repairs that have been needed are changing out brakes and changing transmission oil.
Lucky
Mike,08/03/2010
Well I have had a lot of great cars, Lexus, Mercedes this is my 5th BMW first 7 series. I had 3 3 series and 1 528 All very nice and great cars in their own right. But by far this is the best car I have ever owned. I never kept a car more than 3 or 4 years. I have now had my 7 for 9 years. 205K and still running strong. Same feel as the day I bought it. I did replace the alternator and the radiator. Also had the trans rebuilt. But with two kids in college and this economy 100K for a new one is a bit on the back burner. I would buy this car again in a heartbeat. My 13 year old son and I were on a trip recently and he said to me Dad this car is great. Well he did grow up in it!
Best in its class
tadros,06/07/2011
I purchased my 740i the summer of 2007 with 122K, it now has 170k. Mechanically i have changed a suspension component ($250), brakes($1100) battery($150) and tires($1100) otherwise just oil service. Recently it has began to slowly leak coolant. The reliability has been excellent and it still feels very much like a new vehicle. Preformance is Great but remember it is a large sedan The interior is beyond expectations. Exterior is beautiful with the sport package!!! Overall it is a great vehicle to enjoy for many years. I would never consider trading for anything else of similar value,
See all 70 reviews of the 2001 BMW 7 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
282 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
282 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
326 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed automatic
Gas
282 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2001 BMW 7 Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

More about the 2001 BMW 7 Series

Used 2001 BMW 7 Series Overview

The Used 2001 BMW 7 Series is offered in the following submodels: 7 Series Sedan. Available styles include 740iL 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 5A), 740i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 5A), 750iL 4dr Sedan (5.4L 12cyl 5A), 740iL Protection 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 5A), and 750iL Protection 4dr Sedan (5.4L 12cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 BMW 7 Series?

Should I lease or buy a 2001 BMW 7 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

