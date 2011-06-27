  1. Home
1995 BMW 7 Series Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

The big Bimmer is totally redesigned for 1995. The flagship sedan now features sleek styling and a lengthened wheelbase. Three models are available for 1995, including a new 740i regular-wheelbase model. The V12 engine found in the 750iL gains 27 horsepower and 30 pound-feet of torque. New interior refinements include a residual heat system which will continue to heat the car after the power has been turned off, and 14-way power seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 BMW 7 Series.

4.4
26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Objective Review From A BMW Enthusiast
Objective Review,09/23/2010
I've owned my 1995 BMW 740i for approximately five years or so. I am an enthusiast, and possess expert level knowledge. CONS: When considering purchase, these factors apply to most regarding suitability- Accurate service history is a must, unless one is well versed, and an expert as well. All repairs on a vehicle this age are expensive. Are you a hands on "DIY" individual? Not all shops are reputable, & are sometimes not capable of making repairs to this car, regardless of their general knowledge. Given the overall depressed used auto market, one is hard pressed to find a better value than one of these. This car is loaded with greatness.
1995 740i engine problem
puzzled,08/12/2004
Excited about finally owning a BMW 740, when a year later the car stopped running. Since then, the car has been parked in my garage waiting for an $8,000.00 engine replacement. I learned that there is a problem with the engine which looses compression due to corrosion in the cylinders (this became a problem only in US because of the additives added in gasoline). BMW didn't take responsibility and should have replaced my engine free of charge. In fact, dealers which have BMW's with 4.0 engine that date from 94-96 should not sell them until they replace the engine. What puzzles me is why is this information hidden from the consumers?
Enjoyable Ride
tommoss,11/16/2006
This has been a most enjoyable car to own, albeit expensive to maintain. Road manners are great; this car is not nippy but nonethless has plenty of power when you need it. I had great fun driving through the mountains in the west and out performed every other car on the road through the twisting gradients. Loved the seating and the luxurious interior and the great sound system. The absence of a built in compass and no automatic headlight cut-off was disappointing. Just after having spent money on new electronic displays, cupholder, etc. have now had damage created by being hit by a flying deer. A new hood will cost me $1700. How much more money do I want to put into an 11-year old car?
Expensive Car To Own
Michael T,06/08/2010
Do not buy this car unless you have about $1000 to spend per month in maintenance. You can lease a brand new car and have it covered under a warranty. I bought this car about 18 months ago from a guy that took very good car of the car, the oil was changed and the car very rarely left the driveway. In the last 12 months I have spent over $5000 on repairs that include new brake pads and rotors, new ac blower and condenser, new front suspension, new belts and pulleys, new water pump, new thermostat, new alternator and the radio still does not work. This car is great to drive and handles great on the highway but sucks down gas in the city and will only take 93 octane fuel. Do not buy this car!
See all 26 reviews of the 1995 BMW 7 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
282 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
322 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1995 BMW 7 Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1995 BMW 7 Series

Used 1995 BMW 7 Series Overview

The Used 1995 BMW 7 Series is offered in the following submodels: 7 Series Sedan. Available styles include 740i 4dr Sedan, 740iL 4dr Sedan, and 750iL 4dr Sedan.

