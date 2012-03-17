Used 2000 BMW 7 Series for Sale Near Me

1,067 listings
  • 2000 BMW 7 Series 740iL
    used

    2000 BMW 7 Series 740iL

    185,012 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2000 BMW 7 Series 740iL
    used

    2000 BMW 7 Series 740iL

    46,792 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,900

    Details
  • 2001 BMW 7 Series 740iL in Black
    used

    2001 BMW 7 Series 740iL

    56,075 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,900

    Details
  • 2001 BMW 7 Series 740iL in Silver
    used

    2001 BMW 7 Series 740iL

    164,762 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,488

    Details
  • 1997 BMW 7 Series 750iL
    used

    1997 BMW 7 Series 750iL

    125,555 miles
    Salvage title, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 BMW 7 Series 760Li in Silver
    used

    2003 BMW 7 Series 760Li

    112,222 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,977

    Details
  • 2003 BMW 7 Series 745Li in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 BMW 7 Series 745Li

    116,078 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2004 BMW 7 Series 745i in Silver
    used

    2004 BMW 7 Series 745i

    93,491 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,999

    Details
  • 1996 BMW 7 Series 750iL
    used

    1996 BMW 7 Series 750iL

    121,043 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,750,000

    Details
  • 2004 BMW 7 Series 745Li in Gray
    used

    2004 BMW 7 Series 745Li

    137,550 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2005 BMW 7 Series 745Li in Black
    used

    2005 BMW 7 Series 745Li

    105,400 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Black
    used

    2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    123,331 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,777

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 7 Series 750i
    used

    2006 BMW 7 Series 750i

    122,723 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 7 Series 750i in Black
    used

    2006 BMW 7 Series 750i

    114,969 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,980

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li
    used

    2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Silver
    used

    2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    106,634 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,550

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Black
    used

    2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    137,649 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 7 Series 760Li in Black
    used

    2006 BMW 7 Series 760Li

    106,370 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 7 Series

Overall Consumer Rating
4.7
  • 5
    (72%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (4%)
Not what you'd think
steven67,03/17/2012
First, this will most likely be one of the very best cars that you'll ever own. Every aspect of this car is absolutely amazing. The engine is plenty powerful, and the ride is great. The first night that I drove it I didn't want to stop driving. This car has all the features that one could desire. Now it's true that BMW's aren't the most reliable cars on the planet and when it comes time to fix them it usually wont be cheap. DON'T TAKE A BMW TO THE DEALER, or you're an idiot. Either find a BMW mechanic in your area or do the work yourself, it's very easy. If I, being a 19 year-old college student, can afford to keep this car running, you can too. (continued below)
