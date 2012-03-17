Used 2000 BMW 7 Series for Sale Near Me

First, this will most likely be one of the very best cars that you'll ever own. Every aspect of this car is absolutely amazing. The engine is plenty powerful, and the ride is great. The first night that I drove it I didn't want to stop driving. This car has all the features that one could desire. Now it's true that BMW's aren't the most reliable cars on the planet and when it comes time to fix them it usually wont be cheap. DON'T TAKE A BMW TO THE DEALER, or you're an idiot. Either find a BMW mechanic in your area or do the work yourself, it's very easy. If I, being a 19 year-old college student, can afford to keep this car running, you can too. (continued below)

