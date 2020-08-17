  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.4 / 10

2021 BMW 7 Series

#2 Large luxury sedan

What’s new

  • No significant changes for 2021
  • Part of the sixth 7 Series generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Strong engine options, including a plug-in hybrid and a turbo V12
  • Standard adaptive air suspension delivers a comfortable, controlled ride
  • Exceptional rear passenger space
  • Abundant standard equipment including safety tech
  • No standard-wheelbase model available
  • Not the driver-focused benchmark it once was
  • Expensive options menu
MSRP Starting at
$86,800
Save as much as $6,053
Save as much as $6,053 with Edmunds

2021 BMW 7 Series pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 BMW 7 Series Review

After undergoing a significant update in 2020 that included tweaked exterior styling, a refreshed engine lineup and more in-car tech, the BMW 7 Series continues into 2021 essentially unchanged. We're fine with that, as last year's updates helped the 7 Series maintain its second-place Edmunds ranking among large luxury sedans. The 7 Series is loaded with all the latest tech BMW has to offer and is impressively spacious and comfortable.

Of course, there are alternatives. There's the Audi A8, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Porsche Panamera from Germany as well as the Lexus LS 500 and Genesis G90 from Japan and South Korea, respectively. Each one represents the best these automakers have to offer, from the latest driver aids and in-car tech to powerful yet fuel-efficient engines. We think the sixth-generation 7 Series is just about the best around and well worth consideration if you're in the market for a big, comfortable and tech-laden sedan.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

8.4 / 10
The BMW 750i offers astonishing power and an elite level of comfort. It neatly straddles the line between luxury and ultra-luxury with advanced technology and exceptional cabin comfort. Handling isn't its strongest suit, and its bold new exterior design — specifically the grille — might be an acquired taste, but there's no mistaking this for anything other than a sleek executive interstate missile.

How does it drive?

8.5
There's an astonishing amount of power and acceleration here. Right when you think you're really hauling, the 750i has another gear that vaults it into triple digits with ease. This car is built for the autobahn after all. It's a shame it'll only ever use a fraction of its power on American highways. The big sedan brakes with similar power and consistency, arrow-straight and free of drama during panic-stop tests.

Gear changes are seamless, and the steering is nicely weighted at highway speeds and properly assisted in parking lots. Handling is a mixed bag. It's laser-quick to turn into a corner, but the loads of body roll amazingly never seem to affect the car's stability. It feels floppy but holds its line.

How comfortable is it?

9.0
It's a big car with a big cabin that's nearly impervious to any sound or feeling that would indicate there's a world outside the windows. "Bank vault-quiet" is an overused descriptor, but from one of the cars that coined that cliche, it's true here. You'd need to drive over an open manhole to feel something resembling a sharp impact. The adaptive suspension possesses a nearly impeccable ability to absorb and separate the regular road rash of daily life from the passengers.

The seats are exceptionally comfortable, with loads of adjustability and quick heating and cooling, although our rear passengers weren't as impressed with the massage function. This experience is world-class luxury cruising all day.

How’s the interior?

8.5
The wide door openings, low side sills and massive rear legroom make entering and exiting the 7 Series as easy as moving from the living room sofa. A broad range of seat adjustments and a power-telescoping steering wheel help dial in a comfortable driving position that allows a commanding forward view. The bulky rear pillars restrict the view out the back, although there's enough side glass to inform safe lane changes. The excellent backup camera also takes the edge off.

The 7 Series is listed as a five-passenger sedan, but its middle seat isn't really suited to adults. It's useful in a pinch but don't count on it, especially for an adult. Control buttons, switches and knobs are still among the best and most intuitive in the business.

How’s the tech?

8.5
This new 7 Series received subtle upgrades from the former model, but its tech and driver assistance features represent its largest leap. The latest voice assistant, summoned by a "Hey, BMW" wake-up phrase, can set navigation points and control cabin temps in a conversational style. And the new gauge cluster boasts sharp graphics and customizable data screens, such as inset navigation display, freeing up the center console display for other duties. The optional Bowers & Wilkins system is exceptional and probably the most affordable way to own a Bowers & Wilkins system.

The semi-automated driving features are a boon for commuters, although lane keeping assist makes pretty aggressive steering corrections even when you are paying attention.

How’s the storage?

7.5
With 18.2 cubic feet of trunk space, the 750i holds its own with its Mercedes S-Class rival and ranks a few cubes higher than its Audi and Lexus competitors. But the storage space is more deep than wide, the side panels intrude and the floor isn't flat. You'll find it's better suited to stowing items lengthwise. Still, the opening is wide, so you won't have much trouble getting luggage into the trunk.

There's plenty of room inside the cabin for personal items, although your drinks will be limited to a pair of cupholders front and rear. Child seat attachments aren't the easiest to access. They're hidden behind zippered flaps, and you'll need to fish your child seat anchors around to locate the attachment points.

How economical is it?

7.5
Rated by the EPA at 20 mpg combined, our test car came in at 18.9 mpg in the course of around 750 miles of driving. It did a little better on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation loop, returning 19.1 mpg. Dipping into the car's prodigious power will deliver fuel economy not far above single digits.

Is it a good value?

8.0
At just a hair more than $126,000 as tested, calling the 750i a poor man's Rolls-Royce is a bit ironic. But it's not a stretch either. It has astonishing power, excellent build quality, exceptional big-car cruising comfort, and a corporate lineage with Rolls-Royce (Rolls is part of the BMW Group) that makes this statement not without some accuracy.

This new 7 Series is maybe one of the best values around since it straddles the line between luxe and uber-luxe comfort and convenience. The warranty coverage is fairly standard, but the ownership experience is commensurate with the price tag, with BMW offering 24-hour roadside assistance for four years with unlimited mileage.

Wildcard

8.5
In the past decade, the 7 Series has increasingly moved away from its roots as a big performance sedan to something more like an executive cruise missile. That's fine with us since there are plenty of smaller sedans that pack a satisfying blend of performance and luxury (BMW's own 5 Series, for example). So while the 7 Series lacks razor-sharp handling and firm body control, it's still a stunningly fun car to drive simply by dipping into its gas pedal on a wide-open road.

Its styling — that larger kidney grille design is downright comical — is a tad too bold and aggressive for our tastes, but we're sure many will like it. There's no doubt that it will not be mistaken for anything other than a BMW.

Which 7 Series does Edmunds recommend?

The 2021 7 Series is available in a variety of trims and configurations. While the base 740i and its turbocharged inline-six offer good performance and lots of features, we think it's worth stepping up to the V8-powered 750i xDrive for the additional performance and standard all-wheel drive.

BMW 7 Series models

The 2021 BMW 7 Series is available in five trim levels: 740i, 740i xDrive, 750i xDrive, 745e xDrive iPerformance and M760i xDrive. The major difference between the trims comes down to the powertrain, though some features and options further separate the trims.

740i and 740i xDrive
The base 740i is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine (335 hp, 330 lb-ft) and sends power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 740i xDrive is the same but with all-wheel drive. Standard feature highlights for both models include:

  • Adaptive air suspension
  • LED headlights
  • 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
  • Digital instrument cluster
  • 10.25-inch infotainment screen with navigation
  • Apple CarPlay smartphone integration (late availability for Android Auto)
  • Heated front seats, armrests and steering wheel
  • 16-way power-adjustable front seats
  • Keyless entry and ignition
  • Four-zone automatic climate control
  • Power-sliding panoramic glass roof

The 7 Series also comes with:

  • Parking sensors (alerts you to obstacles that may not be visible behind or in front of the vehicle when parking)
  • Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the 7 Series and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
  • Blind-spot monitoring (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
  • Lane departure warning (warns you of a lane departure when a turn signal isn't used and can automatically steer to maintain lane position)
  • Forward collision mitigation (applies the brakes automatically to stop the vehicle to avoid or minimize a collision)

745e xDrive iPerformance
This is the plug-in hybrid 7 Series variant. It pairs a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine with an electric motor and battery pack for a combined 389 hp. It also improves fuel economy and can do an estimated 16 miles of all-electric driving. Features mirror those on the 740i xDrive, including all-wheel drive, although the 745e xDrive iPerformance has unique interior accents.

750i xDrive
The 750i xDrive has a more powerful turbocharged V8 (523 hp, 553 lb-ft). All-wheel drive is standard. It has everything on the 740i plus:

  • Head-up display
  • Premium leather upholstery

M760i xDrive
The M760i xDrive is the range-topping model. It's powered by a turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 (601 hp, 627 lb-ft). As with other xDrive models, all-wheel drive is standard. The M760i xDrive is loaded with features, including:

  • 20-inch wheels with performance tires
  • Faux suede headliner
  • Laminated glass for a quieter interior
  • Massaging, heated and ventilated front seats
  • Power-adjustable heated rear seats

Optional Packages
The 7 Series is available with a number of option packages that bundle additional features together.

Autobahn package

  • Rear-wheel steering for better handling and a tighter turning circle
  • Upgraded adaptive suspension that preemptively adjust to match road conditions

Driving Assistance Professional package

  • Adaptive cruise control with enhanced highway driving aids
  • Improved lane-keeping assist system

Luxury Rear Seating package

  • Power-adjustable ventilated rear seats
  • Massaging rear seats
  • Rear-mounted tablet for control media and more

    Features & Specs

    740i 4dr Sedan features & specs
    740i 4dr Sedan
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$86,800
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower335 hp @ 5500 rpm
    750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
    4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$103,000
    MPG 17 city / 24 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower523 hp @ 5500 rpm
    740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$89,800
    MPG 20 city / 27 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower335 hp @ 5500 rpm
    M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
    6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$157,800
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower601 hp @ 5500 rpm
    Safety

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite 7 Series safety features:

    Collision Mitigation
    Alerts the driver if a collision is imminent and can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
    Side Collision Prevention
    Applies automatic steering input to guide the car away from potential side impacts.
    Daytime Pedestrian Protection
    Warns the driver and can automatically apply the brakes if a pedestrian suddenly appears in front of the car.

    BMW 7 Series vs. the competition

    BMW 7 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

    The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been the benchmark for the large luxury sedan segment for decades. It's loaded with Mercedes' latest and greatest tech and driver aids, though what's available in the BMW is generally comparable. It offers nearly identical passenger and cargo space as the 7 Series, though you should expect to pay slightly more for the Benz. We rate the S-Class slightly higher than the 7 Series, but it's hard to go wrong with either car.

    BMW 7 Series vs. Audi A8

    The Audi A8 was recently redesigned, helping it look and feel a little more fresh than the 7 Series. We like the Audi's comfortable, handsome and well-crafted interior as well as its surprisingly engaging handling, though we feel the ride quality is a bit too soft at high speeds and too bumpy around town. It also lacks the 7 Series' available engine lineup and falls short of the BMW in interior and cargo space.

    BMW 7 Series vs. Porsche Panamera

    It should come as no surprise that the Panamera is easily the best-driving vehicle in its segment. It's available with a wide array of engines, including a twin-turbocharged V8 plug-in hybrid model. It's not as spacious inside as the 7 Series, but the standard hatchback and available wagon variant mean there's a huge amount of cargo space. The Panamera lacks some of the 7 Series standard features, and options can quickly send the price much higher than the BMW.

    FAQ

    Is the BMW 7 Series a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 7 Series both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.4 out of 10. You probably care about BMW 7 Series fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 7 Series gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the 7 Series ranges from 14.8 to 18.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 7 Series. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 BMW 7 Series?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 BMW 7 Series:

    • No significant changes for 2021
    • Part of the sixth 7 Series generation introduced for 2016
    Is the BMW 7 Series reliable?

    To determine whether the BMW 7 Series is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 7 Series. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 7 Series's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 BMW 7 Series a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 BMW 7 Series is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 7 Series and gave it a 8.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 7 Series is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 BMW 7 Series?

    The least-expensive 2021 BMW 7 Series is the 2021 BMW 7 Series 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $86,800.

    Other versions include:

    • 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $86,800
    • 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $103,000
    • 740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $89,800
    • M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $157,800
    • 745e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $95,900
    What are the different models of BMW 7 Series?

    If you're interested in the BMW 7 Series, the next question is, which 7 Series model is right for you? 7 Series variants include 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of 7 Series models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    2021 BMW 7 Series Overview

    The 2021 BMW 7 Series is offered in the following submodels: 7 Series Sedan, 7 Series Hybrid, 7 Series M760i xDrive. Available styles include 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A), and 745e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 BMW 7 Series?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 BMW 7 Series and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 7 Series.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 BMW 7 Series?

    2021 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

    The 2021 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $110,095. The average price paid for a new 2021 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $6,053 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $6,053 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $104,042.

    The average savings for the 2021 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) is 5.5% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 3 2021 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 BMW 7 Series 740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

    The 2021 BMW 7 Series 740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $96,145. The average price paid for a new 2021 BMW 7 Series 740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $5,411 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $5,411 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $90,734.

    The average savings for the 2021 BMW 7 Series 740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 5.6% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 3 2021 BMW 7 Series 740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 BMW 7 Serieses are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 BMW 7 Series for sale near. There are currently 11 new 2021 7 Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $94,645 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 BMW 7 Series.

