2021 BMW 7 Series
What’s new
- No significant changes for 2021
- Part of the sixth 7 Series generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Strong engine options, including a plug-in hybrid and a turbo V12
- Standard adaptive air suspension delivers a comfortable, controlled ride
- Exceptional rear passenger space
- Abundant standard equipment including safety tech
- No standard-wheelbase model available
- Not the driver-focused benchmark it once was
- Expensive options menu
2021 BMW 7 Series Review
After undergoing a significant update in 2020 that included tweaked exterior styling, a refreshed engine lineup and more in-car tech, the BMW 7 Series continues into 2021 essentially unchanged. We're fine with that, as last year's updates helped the 7 Series maintain its second-place Edmunds ranking among large luxury sedans. The 7 Series is loaded with all the latest tech BMW has to offer and is impressively spacious and comfortable.
Of course, there are alternatives. There's the Audi A8, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Porsche Panamera from Germany as well as the Lexus LS 500 and Genesis G90 from Japan and South Korea, respectively. Each one represents the best these automakers have to offer, from the latest driver aids and in-car tech to powerful yet fuel-efficient engines. We think the sixth-generation 7 Series is just about the best around and well worth consideration if you're in the market for a big, comfortable and tech-laden sedan.
Our verdict8.4 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
Gear changes are seamless, and the steering is nicely weighted at highway speeds and properly assisted in parking lots. Handling is a mixed bag. It's laser-quick to turn into a corner, but the loads of body roll amazingly never seem to affect the car's stability. It feels floppy but holds its line.
How comfortable is it?9.0
The seats are exceptionally comfortable, with loads of adjustability and quick heating and cooling, although our rear passengers weren't as impressed with the massage function. This experience is world-class luxury cruising all day.
How’s the interior?8.5
The 7 Series is listed as a five-passenger sedan, but its middle seat isn't really suited to adults. It's useful in a pinch but don't count on it, especially for an adult. Control buttons, switches and knobs are still among the best and most intuitive in the business.
How’s the tech?8.5
The semi-automated driving features are a boon for commuters, although lane keeping assist makes pretty aggressive steering corrections even when you are paying attention.
How’s the storage?7.5
There's plenty of room inside the cabin for personal items, although your drinks will be limited to a pair of cupholders front and rear. Child seat attachments aren't the easiest to access. They're hidden behind zippered flaps, and you'll need to fish your child seat anchors around to locate the attachment points.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?8.0
This new 7 Series is maybe one of the best values around since it straddles the line between luxe and uber-luxe comfort and convenience. The warranty coverage is fairly standard, but the ownership experience is commensurate with the price tag, with BMW offering 24-hour roadside assistance for four years with unlimited mileage.
Wildcard8.5
Its styling — that larger kidney grille design is downright comical — is a tad too bold and aggressive for our tastes, but we're sure many will like it. There's no doubt that it will not be mistaken for anything other than a BMW.
Which 7 Series does Edmunds recommend?
BMW 7 Series models
The 2021 BMW 7 Series is available in five trim levels: 740i, 740i xDrive, 750i xDrive, 745e xDrive iPerformance and M760i xDrive. The major difference between the trims comes down to the powertrain, though some features and options further separate the trims.
740i and 740i xDrive
The base 740i is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine (335 hp, 330 lb-ft) and sends power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 740i xDrive is the same but with all-wheel drive. Standard feature highlights for both models include:
- Adaptive air suspension
- LED headlights
- 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
- Digital instrument cluster
- 10.25-inch infotainment screen with navigation
- Apple CarPlay smartphone integration (late availability for Android Auto)
- Heated front seats, armrests and steering wheel
- 16-way power-adjustable front seats
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Four-zone automatic climate control
- Power-sliding panoramic glass roof
The 7 Series also comes with:
- Parking sensors (alerts you to obstacles that may not be visible behind or in front of the vehicle when parking)
- Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the 7 Series and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
- Blind-spot monitoring (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Lane departure warning (warns you of a lane departure when a turn signal isn't used and can automatically steer to maintain lane position)
- Forward collision mitigation (applies the brakes automatically to stop the vehicle to avoid or minimize a collision)
745e xDrive iPerformance
This is the plug-in hybrid 7 Series variant. It pairs a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine with an electric motor and battery pack for a combined 389 hp. It also improves fuel economy and can do an estimated 16 miles of all-electric driving. Features mirror those on the 740i xDrive, including all-wheel drive, although the 745e xDrive iPerformance has unique interior accents.
750i xDrive
The 750i xDrive has a more powerful turbocharged V8 (523 hp, 553 lb-ft). All-wheel drive is standard. It has everything on the 740i plus:
- Head-up display
- Premium leather upholstery
M760i xDrive
The M760i xDrive is the range-topping model. It's powered by a turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 (601 hp, 627 lb-ft). As with other xDrive models, all-wheel drive is standard. The M760i xDrive is loaded with features, including:
- 20-inch wheels with performance tires
- Faux suede headliner
- Laminated glass for a quieter interior
- Massaging, heated and ventilated front seats
- Power-adjustable heated rear seats
Optional Packages
The 7 Series is available with a number of option packages that bundle additional features together.
Autobahn package
- Rear-wheel steering for better handling and a tighter turning circle
- Upgraded adaptive suspension that preemptively adjust to match road conditions
Driving Assistance Professional package
- Adaptive cruise control with enhanced highway driving aids
- Improved lane-keeping assist system
Luxury Rear Seating package
- Power-adjustable ventilated rear seats
- Massaging rear seats
- Rear-mounted tablet for control media and more
Features & Specs
|740i 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$86,800
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5500 rpm
|750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$103,000
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|523 hp @ 5500 rpm
|740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$89,800
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5500 rpm
|M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$157,800
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|601 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 7 Series safety features:
- Collision Mitigation
- Alerts the driver if a collision is imminent and can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
- Side Collision Prevention
- Applies automatic steering input to guide the car away from potential side impacts.
- Daytime Pedestrian Protection
- Warns the driver and can automatically apply the brakes if a pedestrian suddenly appears in front of the car.
BMW 7 Series vs. the competition
BMW 7 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been the benchmark for the large luxury sedan segment for decades. It's loaded with Mercedes' latest and greatest tech and driver aids, though what's available in the BMW is generally comparable. It offers nearly identical passenger and cargo space as the 7 Series, though you should expect to pay slightly more for the Benz. We rate the S-Class slightly higher than the 7 Series, but it's hard to go wrong with either car.
BMW 7 Series vs. Audi A8
The Audi A8 was recently redesigned, helping it look and feel a little more fresh than the 7 Series. We like the Audi's comfortable, handsome and well-crafted interior as well as its surprisingly engaging handling, though we feel the ride quality is a bit too soft at high speeds and too bumpy around town. It also lacks the 7 Series' available engine lineup and falls short of the BMW in interior and cargo space.
BMW 7 Series vs. Porsche Panamera
It should come as no surprise that the Panamera is easily the best-driving vehicle in its segment. It's available with a wide array of engines, including a twin-turbocharged V8 plug-in hybrid model. It's not as spacious inside as the 7 Series, but the standard hatchback and available wagon variant mean there's a huge amount of cargo space. The Panamera lacks some of the 7 Series standard features, and options can quickly send the price much higher than the BMW.
FAQ
Is the BMW 7 Series a good car?
What's new in the 2021 BMW 7 Series?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 BMW 7 Series:
- No significant changes for 2021
- Part of the sixth 7 Series generation introduced for 2016
Is the BMW 7 Series reliable?
Is the 2021 BMW 7 Series a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 BMW 7 Series?
The least-expensive 2021 BMW 7 Series is the 2021 BMW 7 Series 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $86,800.
Other versions include:
- 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $86,800
- 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $103,000
- 740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $89,800
- M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $157,800
- 745e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $95,900
What are the different models of BMW 7 Series?
2021 BMW 7 Series Overview
The 2021 BMW 7 Series is offered in the following submodels: 7 Series Sedan, 7 Series Hybrid, 7 Series M760i xDrive. Available styles include 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A), and 745e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).
