1990 BMW 7 Series Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$830 - $1,782
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
No changes for the 7-Series.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 BMW 7 Series.
Most helpful consumer reviews
WHITELIONDSS,11/05/2002
THIS CAR IS SIMPLY THE BEST I'VE EVER DRIVEN...ALL ELECTRONICS STILL REIGN SUPREME! ONLY 158,000 MILES AND JUST BREAKING IN! HANDLES WELL AND THE ENGINE STILL LOOKS AND PERFORMS AS IF IT WERE READY TO TAKE ON THE AUTOBAHN! ALERTS YOU WELL IN ADVANCE OF ANY NEEDED MAINTENANCE! A TRUE DREAM! POWER, COMFORT AND SAFETY ALL ROLLED INTO ONE!
Rich01810,08/19/2002
What a car! Here is a chance to purchase a car that went for over $70,000 for 10 cents on the dollar. The features this car has rivals current luxury cars and it's 12 years old. The pickup is tremendous for a car its size, and it is the most comfortable car I've ever owned. A pleasure to drive on multi hour trips. A must buy!!
Bob,05/27/2005
I couldn't resist discounted price of 12 cents on dollar compared to new price for 12 yr. old BMW in almost perfect condition in/out, & only 106K miles on clock. Yes, gas is a downside with avg. of 16/22, but car makes you grin every time you drive. Handles like a dream, lane changes at speed are a trip!!! I do my own work on it, manual and multimeter in hand. Wish I had small hands, only minimal space under bonnet. Devil of time tracking cooling leak (hole in the coolant resevoir); A/C went 1 year after purchase; torque conv. crashed after 3 years, otherwise very few problems. Aftermarket parts abound with research, but still PRICEY. Styling is timeless. Luxury and POWER!!
bmw spokesmen,08/04/2009
well first off i live this car best experience yet drives great for having so much mileage on the car had the car a few months maintenance was kept up to date. very fast car never have problems going around people on the high way.
Features & Specs
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
296 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5700 rpm
