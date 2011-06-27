  1. Home
1990 BMW 7 Series Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$830 - $1,782
Used 7 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

No changes for the 7-Series.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 BMW 7 Series.

5(80%)
4(10%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(10%)
4.5
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

BEST CAR EVER!?!
WHITELIONDSS,11/05/2002
THIS CAR IS SIMPLY THE BEST I'VE EVER DRIVEN...ALL ELECTRONICS STILL REIGN SUPREME! ONLY 158,000 MILES AND JUST BREAKING IN! HANDLES WELL AND THE ENGINE STILL LOOKS AND PERFORMS AS IF IT WERE READY TO TAKE ON THE AUTOBAHN! ALERTS YOU WELL IN ADVANCE OF ANY NEEDED MAINTENANCE! A TRUE DREAM! POWER, COMFORT AND SAFETY ALL ROLLED INTO ONE!
1990 750iL - Wow
Rich01810,08/19/2002
What a car! Here is a chance to purchase a car that went for over $70,000 for 10 cents on the dollar. The features this car has rivals current luxury cars and it's 12 years old. The pickup is tremendous for a car its size, and it is the most comfortable car I've ever owned. A pleasure to drive on multi hour trips. A must buy!!
Fine leather (reqs reg. care) everywhere
Bob,05/27/2005
I couldn't resist discounted price of 12 cents on dollar compared to new price for 12 yr. old BMW in almost perfect condition in/out, & only 106K miles on clock. Yes, gas is a downside with avg. of 16/22, but car makes you grin every time you drive. Handles like a dream, lane changes at speed are a trip!!! I do my own work on it, manual and multimeter in hand. Wish I had small hands, only minimal space under bonnet. Devil of time tracking cooling leak (hole in the coolant resevoir); A/C went 1 year after purchase; torque conv. crashed after 3 years, otherwise very few problems. Aftermarket parts abound with research, but still PRICEY. Styling is timeless. Luxury and POWER!!
best car yet
bmw spokesmen,08/04/2009
well first off i live this car best experience yet drives great for having so much mileage on the car had the car a few months maintenance was kept up to date. very fast car never have problems going around people on the high way.
See all 10 reviews of the 1990 BMW 7 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
296 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 1990 BMW 7 Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1990 BMW 7 Series

Used 1990 BMW 7 Series Overview

The Used 1990 BMW 7 Series is offered in the following submodels: 7 Series Sedan. Available styles include 750iL 4dr Sedan, 735iL 4dr Sedan, and 735i 4dr Sedan.

