The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Special Order Paint Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Lexus of Cerritos has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2008 BMW 7 Series. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW 7 Series 750Li. Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. More information about the 2008 BMW 7 Series: BMW's 2008 7-Series is by no means cheap, but it offers smooth, powerful, and sophisticated powertrains, top technology features, and the opportunity to add traditional luxury features and distinct interior trims. Especially in long-wheelbase form, it offers just as much room and comfort as other prestige luxury sedans, yet it has the nimble handling and sharp responses of smaller, lighter sport sedans. This model sets itself apart with exclusivity (especially 760 and Alpina B7)., overall performance, roomy interior (L), comfortable ride, and High-technology features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAHN83528DT78932

Stock: 8DT78932

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-17-2020