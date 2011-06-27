  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

2014 BMW 7 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined engines deliver relentless acceleration
  • superb seat comfort
  • capable handling
  • comprehensive technology
  • great brakes.
  • Small trunk
  • no diesel option.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 BMW 7 Series isn't a standout full-size luxury sedan anymore, but it's still one of the most technologically advanced cars on the road.

Vehicle overview

The 2014 BMW 7 Series is the rare high-end luxury car that's just kind of there. Its quiet performance doesn't get our pulses racing, although the available V8 and V12 engines make it phenomenally fast. Its competent handling fails to excite despite technically high limits. Its interior, while certainly well-equipped and lavishly trimmed, is nonetheless rather plain for the executive class. Same goes for its inoffensive exterior styling.

In other words, the "gotta-have-it" force isn't particularly strong with this one, at least not anymore. Still, we can see how a rational shopper might identify the 7 Series as a compelling choice. After all, the engines really are great, the seats are stellar and the technology offerings are both comprehensive and clever. That's a trifecta that's tough to top, and for longtime BMW fans, the Ultimate Driving Machine mystique may add some nostalgic appeal to the mix.

If it's style or excitement you're after, though, you're better off with the 2014 Jaguar XJ or Porsche Panamera these days, and even the Audi A8 strikes us as more nimble and involving. Meanwhile, the new 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class takes this segment's opulence to a completely new level. It's odd to think of BMW's iconic luxury cruiser as an also-ran, but the current 7 has been around for a while now, and its adversaries have never been better. Perhaps this generation's time has simply come and gone.

But that's not to say we'll feel sorry for you if you end up with a 2014 BMW 7 Series. Putting aside its various rivalries, the 7 remains one of the best cars in the world, and there's no denying the force of that feeling when you're behind the wheel.

2014 BMW 7 Series models

The 2014 BMW 7 Series is a full-size luxury sedan. Each of the three available models -- 740, 750 and 760 -- offers a unique engine and standard equipment roster. The 740 and 750 are available in two wheelbase lengths: "i" for normal and "Li" for long. The 760 is offered only with the long wheelbase. Note that the ActiveHybrid 7 and Alpina B7 are reviewed separately.

The 740 comes standard with a six-cylinder engine, 18-inch wheels, adaptive dampers, a self-leveling rear air suspension, adjustable drive settings, xenon headlights (automatic, adaptive and self-leveling), LED foglamps, automatic wipers, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, a sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and keyless ignition/entry.

Inside the 740, you'll find four-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery and heated power front seats with four-way lumbar adjustment and memory functions. Technology features include the iDrive interface with touchpad functionality, a central widescreen display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a navigation system, voice controls, BMW Assist emergency communications, BMW Apps smartphone integration and a 12-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, an iPod/USB audio interface, HD radio, satellite radio and 20 GB of digital music storage.

The 750 gets a V8 engine, 19-inch wheels (18s are a no-cost option), power-closing doors, a power trunk lid with a foot sensor, 16-way power multicontour front seats (with adjustable side bolsters and four-way lumbar), upgraded leather upholstery and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system.

Both the 740 and 750 are eligible for the Executive package. The 740's version includes most of the 750's extra standard features plus ventilated front seats and a head-up display. The 750's version adds power rear and rear-side sunshades, ceramic-trimmed controls and extended leather interior trim.

There are several packages available on both the 740 and 750 as options. The Cold Weather package includes heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel and a trunk pass-through ski bag. The Lighting package adds LED headlights and automatic high beams. The Driver Assistance Plus package adds blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning, a drowsiness monitor, side- and top-view parking cameras and a speed limit display. Other options include an enhanced adaptive suspension (Active Roll Stabilization), rear steering (Integral Active Steering) and massaging front seats.

The 760Li includes all of the above optional equipment. It also includes power-adjustable rear seats with four-way lumbar adjustment and ventilation (optional on 740Li and 750Li).

Optional on all long-wheelbase 7 Series models are upgraded rear seats with power adjustments, ventilation and a massage function.

Every 7 Series can be equipped with an M Sport package that includes 19- or 20-inch wheels, a sport steering wheel, unique exterior styling elements, a faux-suede headliner (760 only) and a higher top speed. Note that the foglamps are deleted with this package. Other options include the "Individual Composition" luxury trim package, a self-parking system, adaptive cruise control, a night-vision pedestrian detection system, a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system and a rear-seat entertainment system with dual screens and an iDrive controller.

2014 Highlights

Standard on all 2014 7 Series models are a touchpad iDrive controller with handwriting recognition, a dynamic instrument cluster that customizes the display based on driving mode, Bluetooth audio connectivity, BMW Apps and BMW Online Internet-based services. Also, the available power trunk lid now features a foot sensor for convenient hands-free operation.

Performance & mpg

All 2014 BMW 7 Series models come standard with rear-wheel drive, an eight-speed automatic transmission and adjustable drive settings that alter throttle and transmission response. The 740Li and both 750 models can be equipped with xDrive all-wheel drive, while all 740 and 750 models feature an automatic stop-start system that turns off the engine when the car is stopped to save fuel.

The 740 is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine that produces 315 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque. In Edmunds testing, an earlier 740i with slightly less power accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds. EPA fuel economy estimates are 22 mpg combined (19 mpg city/29 mpg highway) for the 740i/Li and a virtually identical 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway) for the 740Li xDrive.

The 750 gets a 4.4-liter turbocharged V8 engine that pumps out 445 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque. BMW estimates that the 750i will hit 60 mph in a fleet 4.7 seconds. The 750i checks in at 20 mpg combined (17 mpg city/25 mpg highway), while the 750Li drops to 19 mpg combined (16 mpg city/25 mpg highway). Both xDrive versions get 19 mpg combined (16 mpg city/24 mpg highway).

The 760Li boasts a 6.0-liter turbocharged V12 that produces 535 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque. BMW claims that it will hit 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, which is barely quicker than the 750i, but in real-world driving, the V12 feels more potent than the V8. Fuel economy drops precipitously, however, to just 15 mpg combined (13 mpg city/20 mpg highway).

Safety

All 7 Series models come standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and active front head restraints. Also standard is the BMW Assist emergency communications system, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency response button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle recovery. Multiple parking cameras, a blind-spot warning system, a lane-departure warning system, a drowsiness monitor and a collision mitigation system with automatic braking are available (mainly via the Driver Assistance Plus package).

In Edmunds brake testing, the 740i stopped from 60 mph in 109 feet, which is outstanding for a car with all-season tires. The heavier 750i came to rest in just 112 feet; the 750Li was about the same.

Driving

Even the base 2014 BMW 740i is a quick car. The turbocharged inline-6 provides a prodigious swell of midrange torque, and its sub-6-second sprint to 60 mph would have been the envy of many executive sedans not too long ago. But times have changed, and that's where the otherworldly V8 (750) and V12 (760) come in. When the turbos spool up in either car -- and it doesn't take long -- it's as if a gale-force wind from the car gods has suddenly hit your sails. The V12 wins on sheer coolness, but it's only available in pricey and somewhat awkward-looking long-wheelbase trim; fortunately, the more fuel-efficient V8 makes for an excellent consolation prize. Regrettably, there's no diesel option to compete with hypermilers like the A8 TDI.

Back in the day, the 7 Series was the default choice if you wanted a driver's car in this class, but again, times have changed. BMWs have become heavier and more comfort-oriented in recent years, a trend that began with the previous-generation 7. The current car remains an accomplished handler by the numbers, but it's just not especially communicative or engaging, whereas rivals like the XJ, Panamera and Maserati Quattroporte seek to draw you into the driving experience.

The main point of a big luxury sedan, however, is arguably to cosset its occupants over long distances, and by this measure the 7 verges on a perfect 10. It glides down the highway with quiet confidence, making any speed you select seem too slow. The adjustable drive settings are a significant asset here, subtly changing the car's character to suit surface and pace.

Interior

Perhaps we're being too hard on the 7 Series' conservative cabin. To be fair, BMW has almost always resisted the latest trends in dashboard design, sticking instead with classic gauges and an understated center stack that cants toward the driver. The real issue for us is the lack of differentiation between the 7 Series and the ostensibly lesser 5 Series. The dashboards aren't identical, but they're pretty close, and that's one fewer reason to consider the 7 Series special. Even the iDrive infotainment system's slick new touchpad with fingertip-scribble recognition isn't an exclusive feature; it's standard on many other BMWs this year, too.

Still, you're not exactly slumming it in this BMW. The 7's supple leather, rich wood accents and other high-quality materials assure a suitably premium feel. Comfort is pretty much beyond reproach, especially if you opt for the multicontour front seats with their incredible support and range of adjustments. The rear seats are plenty spacious by default, but the extra 6 inches of length in the Li models comes in handy if you want to cross your legs. Available power rear seats with heating, cooling and massage provide further incentive to let someone else ride shotgun, though you'll find even more rear-seat accoutrements in rivals like the S-Class.

The 7's trunk measures 14 cubic feet, an unimpressive figure for this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 BMW 7 Series.

5(66%)
4(16%)
3(18%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Beautiful car but...
Paul,02/04/2019
740Li 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I've owned my 2014 740 Li for 19 months now coming out of a 2009 Mercedes E350. Overall, the car is comfortable, enough power for a 6 CYL, beautiful to look at, handles well. When I bought the car with 30,000 miles, the warranty still had a year left on it. Soon as the warranty expired, I had to have the handle to close my door replaced because it was basically melting away. It was like that when I bought it however, I always thought it was just sweat and crap from my hand. I tried to clean it one day and realized that the gooey stuff just wouldn't come off. It was getting worse. Thats when I realized that the plastic behind the wood grain that you grab to close the door was melting. Apparently, it's a common problem for BMW. I know a girl with a 325 and she said both her front ones are melting. BMW says its "normal wear and tear." They did give me BMW courtesy by supplying the parts (you literally have to replace the entire door panel which costs $1,700) but I had to pay $300+ in labor for a piece of plastic. Soon after that, I had a leak. Dealer said it was the tranny. I had that fixed too with BMW assistance. Still cost me $300. Go back home, car still leaks. Wasn't the tranny. Turns out its the valve covers PLUS the oil filter housing. BMW told me to pound sand. Mind you, I'm out of the 4 year warranty time frame but UNDER the 50,000 mileage. Plus, the car was certified by the dealer to the last owner but because I bought the car from a NON BMW dealer, the certification didn't transfer. When I called around to a German Auto repair center to quote the oil leaks, they said that the valve cover leaks are VERY common in those cars. So common that its not a matter of if, but when! Approx $1,400 to pair for the leaks. Overall, its a nice car but BMW needs to work on their service and their reliability. Doubtful I'll buy another BMW. I've had much less headaches with my 2 Mercedes and much better service.
Velvet Rocket is turned into a beast!
wjbii58,12/18/2016
750Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
She is always ready to go! Always look forward to driving this wonderful machine. It makes you look forward to it. The power the power the power did I say the power.... 450 HP twin turbo 4.5 sec to 60MPH! It outruns most sports cars all the while surrounded in luxury. That's all but the very fastest models. Its doubles as a stealth ship sedan most of the time while waiting for its victims then the velvet rocket turns in the BEAST. Makes you never want to get on a plane again as you'd miss the opportunity to fly there and back. Example: Dallas, Tx to Baton Rouge LA 484 miles in 5 hours flat 100MPH average. Several times 137 many times 120-125, 100 seemed slow.! Privilege to own this car. Update, no issues just a solid car. I drove a newer model and don't like it as much? That's never happened before. So it's 5 years old and no reason to get rid of it!
My BMW 750 li
Reggie,05/18/2018
750Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
overall my experience after owning 2 years has been positive. Best road car I have ever driven. Driving in town for everyday trips it is a pretty big car to navigate around in. Big turn radius, particularly for a u turn. Trunk space is small, considering the size of the car. I have been pleased with gas mileage. The voice commands, specifically for navigation, needs to be improved upon. But I like all of the other electronic features. So far I have not had any maintenance issues. I purchase the car as certified pre owned.
Luxurious and reliable
Alex K,02/22/2018
750Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Very specious and powerful. I wanted the L version but noe that I have it I see its too much space in the back and hard to reach over to kids etc. The 750 comes with staggered wheels and its a bit costly due to rear tires wear out much faster. Other than that all is wonderful
See all 6 reviews of the 2014 BMW 7 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
445 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
445 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2014 BMW 7 Series features & specs

More about the 2014 BMW 7 Series

Used 2014 BMW 7 Series Overview

The Used 2014 BMW 7 Series is offered in the following submodels: 7 Series Sedan. Available styles include 750Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 740Li 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 750Li xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 740Li xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 760Li 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 BMW 7 Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 BMW 7 Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive is priced between $19,997 and$29,966 with odometer readings between 61888 and98957 miles.
  • The Used 2014 BMW 7 Series 750Li is priced between $23,499 and$25,966 with odometer readings between 82032 and82032 miles.

