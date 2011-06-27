  1. Home
Used 1997 BMW 7 Series Consumer Reviews

5(61%)4(27%)3(7%)2(5%)1(0%)
4.4
41 reviews
Seriously Amazing car. I love this car <3

gdwhip, 04/17/2015
740i 4dr Sedan
Super positive this car is the best. Bought this car in 2010 and I've had it for 5 years. I would recommend it to anyone. Girls love the roomy bmw. The leather luxurious interior makes you feel like a boss from the way the steering wheel heats your hands up to the wood grain and super comfortable seats. Everyone that sits inside the car compliments it. I've had numerous people offer to buy it but I would never sell it. The car grows on you. I took out the sound system and installed a beautiful nav gps with aux cord and it get better sound than any vehicle I've ever sat inside. The whole look and feel of this car is the perfect balance of cool and classy.

This is a car to haul dignitaries around.

Gregory Massey, 07/21/2016
740iL 4dr Sedan
Finally we own an excellect automobile

wmsnodgras, 05/15/2005
After a three month search on line for the perfect E38'-- I was prepared to drive up to 1500 miles to get the right car--I found "my" vehicle 6 miles from home. It has been running flawlessly, except for a short circuit in a wiring harnace which BMW of El Paso seems to have fixed at no charge. Car is total pleasure to own and drive. mileage in town is 14.5 MPG. On the highway, I'm getting 25 MPG all day @75 mph using the recommended mid-grade gasoline.

Wonderful car

7series, 04/09/2005
This is a truly wonderful car. The ride is smooth and the build quality is great. I haven't owned a car that was built with more attention to detail. One must treat it with utter care, and go very easy on the car and all its amenities and it will last you. From new, mine has almost 110,000 miles. The only work done was the brakes, at 100,000 miles, the navigation dvd stopped working at about that time, too, and there seems to be a strange clicking noise coming from the dash. It could be the computer or navigation, or just a leaf in the a/c. Bar those mishaps, this is one of the most beautiful cars inside and out. My only complaint is that it doesn't have an electronic sport suspension setting.

1997 Bmw 740iL Luxury Luxury And Performance

bmwenthusiast7, 09/08/2014
I recently bought a 1997 Bmw 740iL Luxury Sedan with 154,000 original miles. I bought it for $1,500 and all it needed was a hood latch. Then I finished it off with fifteen inch chrome and black wheels and a premium navigation system. The power is amazing and it has all the options to make it considered a luxury vehicle. It is simply five out of five stars.

