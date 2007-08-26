Used 2005 BMW 7 Series for Sale Near Me

I just purchased a 2005 BMW 745 and I am very pleased. It replaces a Mercedes S430. The exterior design is gorgeous in my opinon, the interior has some of the Rolls beauty that BMW makes but misses the mark of equisite that I think the new S class has. I like the husky roomy bold look of the 745, and because I am a tall man, it is much more comfortable to drive than the benz. The seats are the best of any luxury car if you get the comfort seats with heated/cooled seats with 20 way adjustments & massager.You can even adjust the side bolsters in & out to fit your sides & adjust the lumbar up & down as well as inflate more or less! Drives like a BMW! New blue tooth module allows for new cells!

