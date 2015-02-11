Used 2015 BMW 7 Series for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

Feel right at home behind the wheel of this BMW 7-Series 750Li Automatic M-PACKAGE. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. With only 76,422 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. The complete SERVICE HISTORY is available as well, so you can be sure that it has had all required maintenance and servicing since it was new. We performed a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION on this and every vehicle that we offer for sale to assure your complete satisfaction. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This BMW 7-Series 750Li Automatic M-PACKAGE is equipped with a 4.8L V8 DOHC 32V engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. With the 4.8L V8 DOHC 32V engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. Have fun enjoying the great outdoors with this off-road suspension. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this car. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this BMW 7-Series 750Li Automatic M-PACKAGE. From bumper to bumper this car has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. We have made sure that this BMW has kept its same faultless beauty as when it first rolled out the factory doors. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. Want a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. Wondering how many owners this car has had? Don't take our word for it, simply read the CARFAX One Owner report. Ask about getting a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We take great pride in being an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. We can reassure you that every car has been throughly inspected and comes with an AutoCheck history report. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. Leave your credit worries at the door and shop at ease with the knowledge that we offer true GUARANTEED FINANCING. We get you approved! Let us make your car buying experience a little easier by getting you the lowest monthly payment possible. Want a great deal? This car has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAYF8C57FD655259

Stock: 655259

Certified Pre-Owned: No

