Used 2015 BMW 7 Series for Sale Near Me
- 70,069 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,687$3,203 Below Market
Pasadena Pre-Owned - Pasadena / Maryland
Visit us at www.pasadenapreowned.com to view your free CarFax or call us today at 410-360-0400.2015 BMW 7 Series 740Li xDrive NAVIGATION, LEATHER, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, BLINDSPOT, USB, HEATED SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER LIFTGATE, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, REAR PARKING SENSORS, FRESH OIL CHANGE, POWER SEAT.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 4509 miles below market average! 19/28 City/Highway MPG 19/28 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Refined engines deliver relentless acceleration; newly available fuel-efficient diesel option; superb seat comfort; comprehensive technology. Source: Edmunds * Take a look at the 2015 7 Series and marvel at the apex of BMW's signature design. The distinctive front end reveals its road conquering heritage with style, from the wider-spaced kidney grille to the all new carbon fiber body. Expressive chrome elements highlight the vehicle's powerful stance. At night, new LED headlights brilliantly light up the path ahead, with LED foglights at the ready to supply even more luminescence. Start with what's under the hood: a choice of several TwinPower Turbo engines. One is a sporty inline six-cylinder, also used in the ActiveHybrid7; another is a thundering V-8; and the third is a fire breathing V-12, a mighty 3.0-liter diesel engine, and the trendy plug-in hybrid variant. A wealth of stunning interior options await, all designed to inspire confidence.. You'll find luscious, expertly fitted leather upholstery in exquisite colors. Rich wood trims range from deep and dark to light and bright. With BMW Assist, you have an emergency switchboard, 3D map system, and information service, all integrated in a 10.2 inch screen. The top and side view cameras provide an assist for parking and maneuvering tight spaces. BMW Night Vision allows drivers to see animals and pedestrians over 900ft ahead in the dark utilizing infrared technology. The 7 Series is equipped with the innovative Bang & Olufsen high-end Surround Sound system with no less than 16 speakers. Other features include a Heads-Up display which projects travel information, Active Cruise Control, and Lane Departure Warning and Blind Spot Detection. Using BMW Apps you can extend the communication and entertainment of your vehicle with tailor-made applications. Upgrade to the Rear Seat Entertainment Package featuring an iDrive Controller and two 9.2 inch screens. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryWe proudly serve Pasadena, Glen Burnie, Severna Park, Annapolis, Gambrills, Odenton, Fort Meade, Severn, Anne Arundel County and beyond. It takes more than just one happy Pasadena customer to earn the trust of drivers throughout central Maryland... It takes a friendly and energetic staff just like the one at Pasadena Pre-Owned. Let us help you find the perfect car at the perfect price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 7 Series 740Li xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYF4C52FGS99391
Stock: P2240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,410 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$28,995$3,952 Below Market
Priority Chevrolet Newport News - Newport News / Virginia
AWD, Black Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Cruise Control, Active Driving Assistant, Active Front Seats, Adaptive Drive w/Active Roll Stabilization (ARS), Adaptive suspension, Aerodynamic Kit, Anthracite Alcantara Headliner, Anthracite Headliner, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Ceramic Controls, Delay-off headlights, Driver Assistance Plus, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Executive Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front Ventilated Seats, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heads-Up Display, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Increased Top Speed Limiter, M Sport Package, M Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Multi-Contour Seats, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Windowshades, Rain sensing wipers, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Side & Top View Cameras, Speed Limit Info, Speed-sensing steering, Sport Package, Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 19' x 8.5' M Light Alloy (Style 302M), Without Lines Designation Outside. Odometer is 15758 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2015 Mineral White Metallic BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive 4D Sedan AWD 8-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 32V Twin Turbocharged
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYB6C52FD965951
Stock: 20CN5791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 76,422 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,966$1,554 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Feel right at home behind the wheel of this BMW 7-Series 750Li Automatic M-PACKAGE. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. With only 76,422 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. The complete SERVICE HISTORY is available as well, so you can be sure that it has had all required maintenance and servicing since it was new. We performed a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION on this and every vehicle that we offer for sale to assure your complete satisfaction. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This BMW 7-Series 750Li Automatic M-PACKAGE is equipped with a 4.8L V8 DOHC 32V engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. With the 4.8L V8 DOHC 32V engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. Have fun enjoying the great outdoors with this off-road suspension. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this car. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this BMW 7-Series 750Li Automatic M-PACKAGE. From bumper to bumper this car has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. We have made sure that this BMW has kept its same faultless beauty as when it first rolled out the factory doors. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. Want a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. Wondering how many owners this car has had? Don't take our word for it, simply read the CARFAX One Owner report. Ask about getting a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We take great pride in being an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. We can reassure you that every car has been throughly inspected and comes with an AutoCheck history report. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. Leave your credit worries at the door and shop at ease with the knowledge that we offer true GUARANTEED FINANCING. We get you approved! Let us make your car buying experience a little easier by getting you the lowest monthly payment possible. Want a great deal? This car has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYF8C57FD655259
Stock: 655259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,937 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,990$3,581 Below Market
Arrowhead BMW - Glendale / Arizona
Leather.Recent Arrival! 2015 BMW 7 Series 740Li 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo 8-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 7 Series 740Li with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYE4C58FD946753
Stock: X20533B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 77,042 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,890$1,784 Below Market
Sheehan Cadillac - Pompano Beach / Florida
Sheehan's believing 70 years strong!!! Here we GROW again! The ALL NEW Sheehan Cadillac in Beautiful Pompano Beach, FL is proud to offer you this STUNNING 2015 BMW 7 Series equipped with the 740Li xDrive Trim Package and beautifully finished in Jet Black over Oyster w/Nappa Leather Upholstery in the cabin AND its ready for your APPROVAL! AWD, Oyster w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, Aerodynamic Kit, Anthracite Headliner, Concierge Services, Front Ventilated Seats, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Increased Top Speed Limiter, M Sport Edition, M Sport Package, M Steering Wheel, Multi-Contour Seats, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Tailgate, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Sport Package, Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles, Wheels: 19' x 8.5' M Light Alloy (Style 302M), Without Lines Designation Outside. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 19/28 City/Highway MPG WELCOME TO THE ALL NEW SHEEHAN CADILLAC WHERE SHEEHANS BELIEVIN 70 YEARS STRONG!!!! Cadillac is once again a leader in quality, design and style which has made Cadillac an icon of luxury. The Sheehan Automotive Group of dealerships are among the most successful Family-Owned dealerships of its kind in the United States. We continue to be among the leaders in the top tier markets. We believe the principal ingredient of this success is the quality of our people and their commitment to exceed our customers expectations in quality of service. The excellence of their work and their professional attitude are what will set Sheehan Cadillac apart from the rest and motivates our customers to come back again and again.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 7 Series 740Li xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYF4C52FGS99357
Stock: Z173296C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 104,001 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,990$2,666 Below Market
Route 4 Auto Exchange - Elmwood Park / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYF8C53FD655484
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,667 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$30,100$3,706 Below Market
BMW of Fort Wayne - Fort Wayne / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYF8C57FD654628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,143 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$27,991$1,947 Below Market
Kerry Nissan - Florence / Kentucky
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! Space Gray Metallic 2015 BMW 7 Series 740Li xDrive AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo AWD, Platinum/Black Leather. Reviews: * Refined engines deliver relentless acceleration newly available fuel-efficient diesel option superb seat comfort comprehensive technology. Source: Edmunds * Take a look at the 2015 7 Series and marvel at the apex of BMW's signature design. The distinctive front end reveals its road conquering heritage with style, from the wider-spaced kidney grille to the all new carbon fiber body. Expressive chrome elements highlight the vehicle's powerful stance. At night, new LED headlights brilliantly light up the path ahead, with LED foglights at the ready to supply even more luminescence. Start with what's under the hood: a choice of several TwinPower Turbo engines. One is a sporty inline six-cylinder, also used in the ActiveHybrid7 another is a thundering V-8 and the third is a fire breathing V-12, a mighty 3.0-liter diesel engine, and the trendy plug-in hybrid variant. A wealth of stunning interior options await, all designed to inspire confidence.. You'll find luscious, expertly fitted leather upholstery in exquisite colors. Rich wood trims range from deep and dark to light and bright. With BMW Assist, you have an emergency switchboard, 3D map system, and information service, all integrated in a 10.2 inch screen. The top and side view cameras provide an assist for parking and maneuvering tight spaces. BMW Night Vision allows drivers to see animals and pedestrians over 900ft ahead in the dark utilizing infrared technology. The 7 Series is equipped with the innovative Bang Olufsen high-end Surround Sound system with no less than 16 speakers. Other features include a Heads-Up display which projects travel information, Active Cruise Control, and Lane Departure Warning and Blind Spot Detection. Using BMW Apps you can extend the communication and entertainment of your vehicle with tailor-made applications. Upgrade to the Rear Seat Entertainment Package featuring an iDrive Controller and two 9.2 inch screens. Source: The Manufacturer Summary 19/28 City/Highway MPG Proudly Serving: Cincinnati, Dayton, Lexington, Louisville, Hamilton, Florence, Alexandria, Beavercreek, Springdale, West Chester, Monroe, Fairfield, Kenwood, Newport and all of greater Cincinnati Ohio and Northern Kentucky. In the event a vehicle is listed at an incorrect price due to typographical, photographic, or technical error or error in pricing information received from our suppliers, the dealership shall have the right to refuse or cancel any orders placed for vehicle listed at the incorrect price. Incentives based on retail purchase special/low APR and lease incentives may vary, see dealer for details. Price does not include Tax, Title, License, Documentation Fee or any dealer added accessories.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 7 Series 740Li xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYF4C55FD874066
Stock: 12055A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 38,106 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,990$875 Below Market
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 38,106 Miles! 750Li xDrive trim. NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, ENHANCED USB & BLUETOOTH PLUS SMARTPH... M SPORT EDITIONKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive. BMW 750Li xDrive with Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Black Nappa Leather interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 445 HP at 5500 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESM SPORT EDITION Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles, ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, active cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, pedestrian warning and city collision mitigation, Without Lines Designation Outside, Wheels: 19" x 8.5" M Light Alloy (Style 302M), V-spoke design, Speed Limit Info, Ceramic Controls, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Front Ventilated Seats, Increased Top Speed Limiter, M Steering Wheel, Anthracite Alcantara Headliner, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Windowshades, Sport Package, Active Blind Spot Detection, Aerodynamic Kit, Side & Top View Cameras, LUXURY REAR SEATING PACKAGE Rear Ventilated Seats, Massaging Rear Seats, Rear Comfort Seats, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Rear Seats, Ski Bag, Heated Steering Wheel, ENHANCED USB & BLUETOOTH PLUS SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION.VEHICLE REVIEWSKBB.com explains "While the BMW 7 Series is great to be driven in, thanks to the roomy Li long-wheelbase models with their extra rear-seat room, all 7 Series BMWs are even better from the driver's seat.".SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYF8C58FD655352
Stock: D655352A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 66,135 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,500
Drive A Dream - Marietta / Georgia
This 2015 BMW 7 Series 4dr 750Li with Driving Assist Plus, Executive, Rear Entertainment & features a 4.4L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Sapphire Metallic with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Graphic Equalizer, Premium Amplifier, Streaming Audio, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Body-Colored Rear Bumper, Cornering Lights, Body-Colored Front Bumper with Chrome Bumper Insert, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Colored Front Windshield Trim and Body-Colored Rear Window Trim, Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Lowith High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps with Washer and Delay-Off, LED Brakelights, Wheels with Silver Accents, Chrome Grille, Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Door Auto-Latch, Clearcoat Paint, Body-Colored Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors with Power Folding, Tires: P245/45R19 Run-Flat AS, Head-Up Display, Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Bench Front Facing Rear Seat, Front And Rear Cigar Lighter(s), Driver Foot Rest, Front And Rear Map Lights, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Full Cloth Headliner, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Residual Heat Recirculation Auxiliary Rear Heater Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts, Voice Recorder, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Delayed Accessory Power, Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert Aluminum/Genuine Wood Console Insert Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard, Rear Cupholder, Digital/Analog Display, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access, Seats with Leather Back Material, 4 12V DC Power Outlets, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination and Illuminated Rear Visor Mirror, Air Filtration, Valet Function, Power Rear Windows, Outside Temp Gauge, Systems Monitor, Cargo Area Concealed Storage, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Tracker System, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather Door Trim Insert, Driver Seat, Perforated Nappa Leather Upholstery, Rear HVAC with Separate Controls, Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Full Floor Console with Locking Storage Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets, Passenger Seat, Engine Immobilizer, Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Front Cupholder, Interior Lock Disable, Cargo Space Lights, Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Steering Wheel and Head Restraints, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest with Storage, Illuminated Glove Box, Ashtray, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Engine: 4.4L 32V Twin Turbocharged V8, 21.1 Gal. Fuel Tank, Rear-Wheel Drive, Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension, Automatic with Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension, Multi-Link Rear Suspension with Air Springs, Engine Oil Cooler, Double Wishbone Front Suspension with Coil Springs, 3.46 Axle Ratio, 70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery, Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator, Back-Up Camera, Side Impact Beams, Forward Collision Warning, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point and Pretensioners, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Rear Child Safety Locks, First Aid Kit Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Bill Dangra at 770-835-5000 or driveadream1106@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 7 Series 750Li with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYE8C5XFD781716
Stock: FD781716-70
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 55,849 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,964
Classic Ford - Galveston / Texas
Luxury is redefined for a new era. Power takes its place alongside innovation. And driving becomes more than a necessity...welcome to the BMW 7 Series. Flagship is a term reserved for the absolute and undisputed ruler of the BMW world. It is not a term that is chosen lightly, of all the powerful, incredible, and successful vehicles BMW creates, only the 7 Series embodies the term. It is the vehicle on which our reputation rides ??? and when you experience one, you will understand why. It is more than just the sum of its parts...groundbreaking engine power and efficiency, gorgeous design, intelligent driving and convenience technologies, elegant comfort and exquisite personality. It's also a vehicle that tells the story of our heritage. With every 7 Series, BMW extends its legacy by reimagining, refining and redefining each and every aspect of the vehicle. From its compelling performance and distinctive flair, to its unmatched grace and bar-setting luxury, the 7 Series is the ideal representation of all things BMW.The BMW 7 Series... a masterful creation of class-leading performance and elegance. The updated 7 Series brings the most inspiring BMW engineering and peerless luxury to the fore, in a way that easily trumps the competition. Three innovative Twin Power Turbo engine options. An 8 -speed automatic transmission. BMWs xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive. A host of design elements recast in the name of visual harmony. A symphony of technologies working together for improved comfort and convenience. Ample room for five to experience pure driving enjoyment. When the most advanced 7 Series ever created gets even better, superlatives fall short.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYB6C55FD225312
Stock: 225312G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-04-2019
- 74,788 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,221$2,417 Below Market
Capital Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Indian Trail - Indian Trail / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! Capital Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Indian Trail is delighted to offer this great-looking 2015 BMW 7 Series Black Sapphire Metallic 750Li with the following features: LEATHER**, HEATED SEATS**, NAVIGATION / GPS**, BACK UP CAMERA**, SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE**, PUSH BUTTON START**, PRICED TO SELL**, RECENT LOCAL TRADE**, Canyon Brown Leather, Navigation System.We offer Market Based Pricing. What that means for you, 1. Hassle-Free Experience 2. Faster Buying Process 3. Confidence in Not Overpaying and 4. We do the Research for you. Please call (877) 455-1134 to check on the availability. ~ENJOY A WORLD CLASS BUYING EXPERIENCE AT CAPITAL CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM OF INDIAN TRAIL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 7 Series 750Li with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYE8C5XFD781991
Stock: 13D9979A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 74,066 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,498$1,322 Below Market
MaxKar Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Visit Maxkar Motors online at maxkars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 540-370-8888 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYF8C51FD653944
Stock: 3944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,519 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$27,483
Passport Motors - Plano / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 7 Series 750Li with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYE8C52FD781371
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,125 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,000$278 Below Market
Napleton's Valley Hyundai - Aurora / Illinois
2015 BMW 7 Series 740Li xDrive in Silver, AWD, Black Leather, Power Sunroof, Navigation, Heads up Display, Power Seats, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Ventilated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, BluetoothConnection, Climate Control, Keyless Start, Lane Departure Warning, Rain Sensing Wipers,Rear A/C, Rear Parking AidSatellite Radio, Seat Memory, Tire Pressure Monitor, Woodgrain Interior Trim.Napleton's Valley Hyundai also offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represent the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure. Our all-new staff is dedicated to the highest customer service in sales, parts and service departments. We have over 50 loaner vehicles and offer free carwashes for life! All of our pre-driven vehicles undergo a complete, thorough inspection and if we feel they meet our standards we then fully recondition and detail them to sell to our valued customers.This dealer group has 58+ stores and is committed to the highest service. We have served all of Chicagoland including Aurora, Naperville, Yorkville, Sandwich, Plainfield, Joliet, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Palos, Oak Brook, Hinsdale, Lombard, Schaumburg, Palatine, Barrington, Elgin, Wheaton, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Elmhurst, Oak Park, Chicago, Norridge, Evanston, Northbrook, Winnetka, Wilmette, Kenilworth, Glencoe, Highland Park, Lake Forest, Lake Bluff and anywhere in the United States For Over 30 Years! 1 Block South of Fox Valley Mall west of Rt. 59 on Ogden Ave.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 7 Series 740Li xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYF4C52FGS99021
Stock: P14011
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 70,710 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,588$271 Below Market
Haims Motors - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES **CLEAN CARFAX*** EXCELLENT CONDITION*** CLEAN LEATHER SEATS** NAVIGATION****360 BACKUP CAMERA*** SOFT DOORS CLOSER*** VENTILATED FRONT SEATS*** VERY CLEAN*** BLOWOUT PRICES!!!! Bad or no credit we get you approved. Like New 2015 BMW 740xi . Like New!! Equipped with Navigation System and Backup Camera. Bluetooth. Push to start ignition. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. All wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained, This BMW is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales LL at 954-308-8580 or sales2@haimsmotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 7 Series 740Li xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYF4C53FGS99111
Stock: S99111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 70,413 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,989
Porsche Austin - Austin / Texas
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Buy from the First and Best Porsche dealership in Central Texas! The best prices and biggest discounts on CPO Porsche, used Porsche, and other Exotic performance vehicles. Call Internet sales for the lowest price 512-371-1155 or see all of our inventory at www.PorscheAustin.com* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages due to errors with our third party website provider.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYB6C51FD225484
Stock: W11293K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-11-2020
- 38,575 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$31,981$1,024 Below Market
Germain Kia of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
Very nice and well maintained. Recently traded in on New Telluride. Accident Free History Report, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, GPS / Navigation Syetem, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof / Moonroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Multi-Contour Seats, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD/Satellite w/In-Dash Single CD, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. Clean CARFAX.Alpine White AWD 8-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 32V Twin TurbochargedRecent Arrival! Odometer is 26442 miles below market average!2015 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYF8C5XFD654266
Stock: KFD654266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 7 Series
- 5(63%)
- 4(25%)
- 2(13%)
