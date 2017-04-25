Used 2008 BMW 7 Series for Sale Near Me

1,067 listings
7 Series Reviews & Specs
  • 2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Black
    used

    2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    101,052 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,980

    $928 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Black
    used

    2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    151,462 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Silver
    used

    2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    63,872 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,995

    $590 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Dark Red
    used

    2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    118,875 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li
    used

    2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    80,868 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,999

    Details
  • 2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Black
    used

    2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    59,563 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $13,000

    Details
  • 2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Gray
    used

    2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    106,584 miles
    Frame damage, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li in White
    used

    2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    139,020 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,250

    Details
  • 2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li in White
    used

    2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    153,135 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,598

    Details
  • 2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Silver
    used

    2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    67,850 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,452

    Details
  • 2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Silver
    used

    2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    79,332 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2009 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Black
    used

    2009 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    91,500 miles
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $2,701 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Black
    used

    2009 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    87,932 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $12,477

    $1,023 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Gray
    used

    2009 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    144,718 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,991

    Details
  • 2009 BMW 7 Series 750Li in White
    used

    2009 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    74,448 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,950

    Details
  • 2007 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    147,276 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2007 BMW 7 Series 750i in Silver
    used

    2007 BMW 7 Series 750i

    96,442 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,397

    Details
  • 2009 BMW 7 Series 750Li in White
    used

    2009 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    77,140 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,975

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 7 Series

Overall Consumer Rating

4.5
20 Reviews
Bought it used but.
DocAceZ,04/25/2017
750i 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
I've had this for a few years now and it's holding up nicely, had the valve cover gaskets done as they were seeping and the lights all around the exterior of the vehicle seem to be burning out here and there lately. The FOB lose there memory capacity (seat, steering wheel and so on) as well. No funny noises either. The rear sun shades had an issue with the one jamming on the leather at the bottom of the sill. It got lose and hung up the shade as it went up pulling it off it's track. The outside holds up well as long as you take care of it as does the leather interior BUT YOIU HAVE TO TAKE CARE OF THE LEATHER. Otherwise you interior will fade and look horrible. Had to install a Bluetooth module in it for that to work with my devices - it came with none. Overall this is a really nice car, and I like it.
