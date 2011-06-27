  1. Home
2022 BMW 7 Series

MSRP range: $95,900
BMW 7 Series 745e xDrive Sedan Exterior
MSRP$96,895
$89,964
2022 BMW 7 Series Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Strong engine options, including a plug-in hybrid and a turbo V12
  • Standard adaptive air suspension delivers a comfortable, controlled ride
  • Exceptional rear passenger space
  • Abundant standard equipment including safety tech
  • No standard-wheelbase model available
  • Not the driver-focused benchmark it once was
  • Expensive options menu
  • Remote control parking added as an option
  • Part of the sixth 7 Series generation introduced for 2016
2022 BMW 7 Series pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 BMW 7 Series.

Helpful shopping links

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$95,900
MPG & Fuel
N/A City / N/A Hwy / 22 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 12.1 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: all wheel drive
Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
Inline 6 cylinder
Horsepower: 389 hp @ N/A rpm
Torque: 443 lb-ft @ N/A rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 207.4 in. / Height: 58.2 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 85.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: 74.9 in.
Curb Weight: 4848 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 14.8 cu.ft.
FAQ

Is the BMW 7 Series a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 7 Series both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW 7 Series fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 7 Series gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 7 Series has 14.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 7 Series. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 BMW 7 Series?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 BMW 7 Series:

Is the BMW 7 Series reliable?

To determine whether the BMW 7 Series is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 7 Series. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 7 Series's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 BMW 7 Series a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 BMW 7 Series is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 7 Series is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 BMW 7 Series?

The least-expensive 2022 BMW 7 Series is the 2022 BMW 7 Series 745e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $95,900.

Other versions include:

  • 745e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $95,900
What are the different models of BMW 7 Series?

If you're interested in the BMW 7 Series, the next question is, which 7 Series model is right for you? 7 Series variants include 745e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of 7 Series models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 BMW 7 Series

2022 BMW 7 Series Overview

The 2022 BMW 7 Series is offered in the following submodels: 7 Series Sedan, 7 Series Hybrid, 7 Series M760i xDrive. Available styles include 745e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), 740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A), and 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). BMW 7 Series models are available with a 3.0 L-liter hybrid engine or a 3.0 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 389 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 BMW 7 Series comes with all wheel drive, and rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 BMW 7 Series comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 BMW 7 Series?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 BMW 7 Series and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 7 Series.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 BMW 7 Series and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 7 Series featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 BMW 7 Series?

2022 BMW 7 Series 745e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

The 2022 BMW 7 Series 745e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $96,895. The average price paid for a new 2022 BMW 7 Series 745e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $6,931 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,931 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $89,964.

The average savings for the 2022 BMW 7 Series 745e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 7.2% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 BMW 7 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 BMW 7 Series for sale near. There are currently 16 new 2022 7 Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $93,345 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 BMW 7 Series. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,190 on a used or CPO 2022 7 Series available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2022 BMW 7 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new BMW for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,045.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 BMW 7 Series?

2022 BMW 7 Series 745e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
22 compined MPG,

2022 BMW 7 Series 740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
23 compined MPG,
20 city MPG/27 highway MPG

2022 BMW 7 Series 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
29 compined MPG,
22 city MPG/25 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG22
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement3.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase126.4 in.
Length207.4 in.
Width74.9 in.
Height58.2 in.
Curb Weight4848 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 BMW 7 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials

