2022 BMW 7 Series
MSRP range: $95,900
|MSRP
|$96,895
|Edmunds suggests you pay
Based on nearby sales up through July 5th
|$89,964
What Should I Pay
2022 BMW 7 Series Review
- Strong engine options, including a plug-in hybrid and a turbo V12
- Standard adaptive air suspension delivers a comfortable, controlled ride
- Exceptional rear passenger space
- Abundant standard equipment including safety tech
- No standard-wheelbase model available
- Not the driver-focused benchmark it once was
- Expensive options menu
- Remote control parking added as an option
- Part of the sixth 7 Series generation introduced for 2016
Also consider these sponsored cars
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 BMW 7 Series.
Helpful shopping links
People who viewed this also viewed
FAQ
Is the BMW 7 Series a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 7 Series both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW 7 Series fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 7 Series gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 7 Series has 14.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 7 Series. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 BMW 7 Series?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 BMW 7 Series:
- Remote control parking added as an option
- Part of the sixth 7 Series generation introduced for 2016
Is the BMW 7 Series reliable?
To determine whether the BMW 7 Series is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 7 Series. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 7 Series's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 BMW 7 Series a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 BMW 7 Series is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 7 Series is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 BMW 7 Series?
The least-expensive 2022 BMW 7 Series is the 2022 BMW 7 Series 745e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $95,900.
Other versions include:
- 745e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $95,900
What are the different models of BMW 7 Series?
If you're interested in the BMW 7 Series, the next question is, which 7 Series model is right for you? 7 Series variants include 745e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of 7 Series models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 BMW 7 Series info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Audi S3 2017
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2016
- Used Kia Rio 2012
- Used Toyota Yaris 2015
- Used Nissan GT-R 2012 for sale
- Used Audi A6 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2012
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Lamborghini Huracan 2017
- Used Ford Expedition 2013
- Used Mazda CX-7 2011
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen 2013
- Used Cadillac XTS 2016
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2011
- Used Jeep Liberty 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Wagon
- Used Dodge Sprinter Cargo
- Used Land Rover Discovery Sport
- Used Buick Envision
- Used Volvo S80
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse
- Used Lexus ES 300h
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- Used Cadillac CT4 for sale
- Used Pontiac G8
- Used Lexus RX 350 for sale
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW Z4 in Nashua, NH
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo in Hartford, CT
- Used BMW X2 in Myrtle Beach, SC
- Used BMW 3 Series in Cape Coral, FL
- Used BMW X5 M in Harrisburg, PA
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo in Salem, OR
- Used BMW X4 in Pasadena, TX
- Used BMW X5 M in Mountain View, CA
- Used BMW X3 M in Fairfax, VA
- Used BMW 7 Series for sale in Albuquerque, NM
Shop used model years by city
- Used BMW 7 Series 2019 for sale in Ashburn, VA
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2018 in Nashua, NH
- Used BMW 5 Series 2016 in Bronx, NY
Other models
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Davenport IA
- Used INFINITI EX35 Palmdale CA
- Used INFINITI G Sedan Salinas CA
- Used Audi A8 Sterling Heights MI
- Used Acura TLX Glendale CA
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 Cary NC
- Used Porsche 718 Cayman Yonkers NY
- Used Mazda CX-9 Chula Vista CA
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric Santa Clarita CA
- Used BMW M2 Denton TX
- Used Cadillac CTS Santa Clarita CA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Chula Vista CA
- Used Toyota Corolla iM Burlington VT
- Used Porsche 718 Cayman Aurora IL
- Used Buick Regal Sportback Yonkers NY
- Used Volkswagen Golf Kent WA
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Chula Vista CA
- Used Ram 2500 Littleton CO
- Used Ferrari 599 West Valley City UT
- Used Lincoln Continental Kent WA
- Used Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid Sunnyvale CA
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche Moreno Valley CA
- Used BMW i3 Moreno Valley CA
- Used Lexus RC 350 Carrollton TX
- Used McLaren 720S Spider Grand Prairie TX
- Used Cadillac XT4 Cary NC
- Used Subaru XV Crosstrek Henderson NV
- Used Jeep Patriot Chula Vista CA
- Used Ford Crown Victoria Santa Clarita CA
- Used Ford Edge Chula Vista CA