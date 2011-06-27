  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 7 Series
  4. Used 2016 BMW 7 Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

2016 BMW 7 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Well-mannered engines provide relentless acceleration
  • dizzying array of high-end luxury features
  • standard long wheelbase means more rear passenger space
  • standard adaptive air suspension enhances both comfort and control.
  • Limited powertrain offerings for now
  • lack of regular-wheelbase option may be a drawback for some.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
BMW 7 Series for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$34,995 - $47,888
Used 7 Series for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Have you been waiting for the BMW 7 Series to catch up to newer flagship luxury sedans? Your wait is over with the fully redesigned 2016 7 Series, which now boasts changes for even greater passenger comfort, and more technology than you can shake a smartphone at. Let's find out what else this new 7 Series has to offer.

Vehicle overview

The outgoing BMW 7 Series was an excellent car by most measures, but time waits for no executive sedan. Other rival models were getting better in one way or another, so BMW has reinvented its 2016 BMW 7 Series and is bringing about a number of intriguing upgrades.

Tops on that list is the newly standard long wheelbase. Following the lead of Mercedes-Benz, BMW won't even offer a short-wheelbase version of its executive cruiser in the U.S., so every 2016 7 Series comes standard with a stretched platform that measures 126.4 inches between the wheels — nearly 2 inches more than even the S-Class provides. That translates into copious rear legroom that makes the 7 Series fit for chauffeur duty right out of the box. Another first is the 2016 7 Series' standard adaptive air suspension with an available camera-based predictive program (Active Comfort Drive with Road Preview). Similar to the S-Class' "Magic Body Control" feature, it monitors road conditions in real time, changing the damper profiles in milliseconds to ensure the ride inside remains as smooth as possible.

The previous 7 Series' strongest aspect was arguably its engine lineup, so BMW has generally chosen to leave well enough alone. Initially, the 2016 7 Series will be offered in either rear-wheel-drive 740i or all-wheel-drive 750i xDrive trim, with the 740 running a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 and the 750 boasting a 4.4-liter turbo V8. Technically, the 740i's engine is a new design that's shared with the 340i (as well as many upcoming BMW models), trumping the old motor by 5 horsepower for a total of 320 hp; however, the 750i's 445-hp V8 is a straight carryover from 2015. BMW plans to phase in 740i xDrive and 750i models by the end of the year, as well as an intriguing 740e xDrive plug-in hybrid that promises to be the most innovative of the bunch.

There's plenty more innovation with regard to safety and cabin technology. The Driver Assistance Plus II package, for example, adds adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability, lane-departure intervention and a novel "traffic jam assistant" that automatically makes small low-speed steering adjustments as long as you have at least one hand touching the wheel. In terms of interior features, the 2016 7 Series comes standard with a Gesture Control system that uses an infrared camera to translate your midair finger movements into commands. Among the many options is a Touch Command Tablet that lets rear passengers control many vehicle functions — including an onboard "Vitality Programme" exercise function that prompts you to press your body into various areas of the seat for a workout on the go.

Of course, the primary bogey for the new 7 Series is the Mercedes S-Class, which offers a wider array of powertrain options this year and remains arguably the most prestigious car in the segment. The Porsche Panamera is due for replacement soon, but if you plan to drive your new executive sedan yourself, the Porsche is easily the most engaging option. The extroverted Jaguar XJ is an alluringly unconventional choice, while the understated Audi A8 is exceptionally well executed all around. But for now, at least, we're glad to see the 2016 BMW 7 Series once again in the mix with the latest and greatest.

2016 BMW 7 Series models

The 2016 BMW 7 Series is a full-size luxury sedan offered in 740i and 750i xDrive trims as of this writing. It comes in a single wheelbase specification that's equivalent to the long-wheelbase versions of other cars in this class.

The 740i comes standard with 18-inch wheels and run-flat tires, adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beams, automatic windshield wipers, LED foglights, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming, power-folding heated side mirrors, an adaptive air suspension, adjustable drive and suspension settings, front and rear parking sensors, power-closing doors, keyless entry and ignition (including a hands-free power trunk lid), a power-adjustable steering wheel, wood trim, four-zone climate control, leather upholstery, 10-way power-adjustable heated front seats (with four-way power lumbar), driver memory settings and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Standard tech-oriented features include a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, the iDrive infotainment system with a touchpad-enhanced controller and a 10.2-inch central display, a rearview camera, a number of features from the BMW ConnectedDrive portfolio (BMW Online with MyInfo and BMW Apps), Gesture Control, onboard Internet with WiFi hotspot capability, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, wireless phone charging and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, HD radio and dual USB ports.

The 750i xDrive adds 19-inch wheels, unique LED headlights, upgraded leather upholstery, 20-way multicontour power front seats (with four-way power lumbar), a head-up display and a power rear-window sunshade.

Options on both trims include the Autobahn package (variable-ratio steering and the camera-based Active Comfort Drive with Road Preview system that anticipates changing road conditions and adjusts the dampers accordingly) and the Cold Weather package (heated steering wheel and heated front and rear seats). The two trims also share a pair of safety packages, starting with the Driver Assistance Plus package (lane-departure warning, speed limit info, automated parking, blind-spot monitoring, frontal collision mitigation with automatic braking and a surround-view camera with driver-selectable camera views) and graduating to the Driver Assistance Plus II package (adaptive cruise control, lane-departure prevention and the above-mentioned Traffic Jam Assistant).

The Executive package for the 740i adds power rear side window shades with ambient pillar lighting, ventilated front seats and extended leather trim with contrast stitching, plus the head-up display and multicontour front seats. The 750i xDrive's Executive package includes those first three items plus massaging front seats. On both trims, the Interior Design package lets you select custom trim materials and accents, ranging from a synthetic suede headliner to wood-trimmed seatbelt covers (yep, really), while the M Sport package provides similar customization options with a sportier theme, plus lightweight 19-inch wheels, an aero body kit and (for the 750i xDrive) a sport exhaust. The Luxury Seating package with Cold Weather bundles the Cold Weather package with a heated armrest and power-adjustable ventilated rear seats with massage functions (plus the Executive package on the 740i).

Offered exclusively on the 750i xDrive is a Rear Executive Lounge Seating package that adds an upgraded rear passenger-side seat with a power-adjustable footrest and a foldable table, dual rear entertainment screens and the wireless, removable Touch Command Tablet with numerous infotainment system controls.

Stand-alone options include some of the above items plus 20-inch wheels, summer tires, a cabin perfume diffuser, a wood and leather steering wheel, an upgraded key fob with an embedded touchscreen and remote control parking capability (though the legal status and thus availability of this feature in the U.S. is presently unclear), a larger dual-pane sunroof with LED accents in a handful of selectable colors, a night-vision camera system and a Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound audio system.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 BMW 7 Series has been fully redesigned.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 BMW 740i is rear-wheel drive and comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 engine rated at 320 hp and 330 pound-feet of torque. According to the EPA, it should return 24 mpg combined (21 city/29 highway).

The 750i xDrive features all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic, as well as a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine that pumps out 445 hp and 480 lb-ft. EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 19 mpg combined (16 city/25 highway).

Further powertrain configurations will be introduced as the year goes on.

Safety

Every 2016 BMW 7 Series comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and active front head restraints. Also standard is the BMW Assist emergency communications system, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency response button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle recovery. The available surround-view camera system includes a wide panoramic view, a top view and a 3D view that features a computer-generated landscape of the car and its surroundings.

A number of additional safety technologies are available via the two above-mentioned Driver Assistance Plus packages. A night-vision camera system is a stand-alone option.

Driving

The base inline-6 should satisfy most shoppers with its seamless turbocharged thrust and laudable refinement, but the familiar V8 remains for this big sedan. BMW estimates a 0-60-mph sprint of just 4.3 seconds for the 750i xDrive, and although we haven't tested one yet, we find that number fully plausible based on our initial drive. Either way, the eight-speed automatic is one of the best in the industry, delivering buttery shifts right on time.

Out in the wild, the 2016 7 Series is a more capable handler than its size suggests, if not a full-fledged performance car like the Panamera. The Autobahn package's predictive suspension helps produce an impressively flat cornering attitude, yet the ride is very supple on virtually all surfaces. There are five selectable drive settings in the 7 Series — Eco Pro, Adaptive, Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus — but if it were our car, we'd just leave it in Sport, which strikes a winning balance by gracefully soaking up bumps while keeping body motions disciplined. Road and wind noise are held to a minimum, allowing passengers full enjoyment of their various entertainment options.

Interior

While the outgoing 7 Series' cabin design was pretty conservative, the new 2016 model goes all-in on the latest technology. The overall dashboard design does have a familiar BMW look, but we could fill an entire review with the redesigned 7's various features and innovations. A standard LED "light carpet" illuminates your entry as you approach the car. Once inside, you're greeted by ambient LED lighting and the latest version of iDrive ("iDrive 5," to be precise), which notably adds touchscreen functionality and the Gesture Control system discussed above. The latter strikes us as more of a gimmick than anything else, but you'll certainly impress your passengers when you turn up the volume by moving your fingers through the air.

BMW has clearly gone in an upmarket direction this time around in order to challenge the decidedly fancy S-Class. The 7 Series' standard long wheelbase affords truly copious rear legroom and is complemented by an unprecedented array of rear-seat luxuries, including the optional and very cool tablet-based infotainment system that'll have you feeling as if you're in a sci-fi movie. Bespoke touches like the wood-trimmed seatbelts suggest that a page has been taken from Porsche's highly successful ultra-luxury playbook. Of course, it's not a bad thing to be up front, either, what with the sublime available multicontour seats and nifty heated armrests. No matter where you are in the 2016 7 Series' cabin, it's a sublime place to be.

The 7's trunk is suitably grand for an executive sedan, measuring 18.2 cubic feet. Additionally, a standard cargo pass-through allows longer items to poke into the rear seat via an opening in the rear seatback measuring 8 inches wide and 9.5 inches high.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 BMW 7 Series.

5(53%)
4(17%)
3(12%)
2(18%)
1(0%)
4.1
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A car by any other name isn't
Atlcarguy,12/08/2016
750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
a BMW. This truly is the best car I have ever owned. I have previously had MB, Jag, Audi, Jeep, Acura, etc. I went into this thinking it was going to be an S Class or a Model S. (Both great cars in their own right) However, after driving the S I couldn't shake the feeling that it felt old. Anyone who chose that car got a great one it just wasn't for me, and this is after aspiring to an S my whole life. I drove the Tesla Model S and loved the acceleration and Auto Pilot, but it felt very cramped and the materials are not even close to 5 series quality let alone the 7. I liked the Tesla but feared I would get tired of the tradeoffs. I drove the 7 and knew I had to have it. It is extremely fast, very comfortable, and has a decent percent of the autonomous capabilities of the then Model S. After 8,000 miles, I can honestly say I still love it. I'm getting about 19 mpg around town and 29-30 when I do long highway hauls. Pretty darned impressive for a dual turbo V8 that will haul A*% when needed.
Great Car
Rlee.mcccullar@gmail.com,07/16/2016
750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
I have owned my 750 for a few weeks and LOVE it! Had been a Porsche guy for a long time, but nothing matches the ride/ engine of the big 7! Wife has a Range Rover....not even close. This is a great luxury ride that offers more room, more exhilarating performance, and better handling than Benz S Class. Not hating them, I have an SL550, but the BMW is un paralleled as a daily driver or on a trip. I had a BMW before and hated iDrive, but love the new system. The air conditioner is excellent, the new interface is more friendly, and visibility in the car is excellent. Give one a try....you will be glad you did!
2016 750i xDrive (G12 Platform)
JW,04/21/2016
750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
After having a less than acceptable ownership and service experience with my 2015 MBZ S63 AMG Sedan (Transmission failures less than 8k miles), I decided to try the new 7. I would have opted for the Alpina B7 had it been avail but due to timing I opted for a 750i xDrive. Although not quite as fast as the much more expensive Benz I traded, this car is far more engaging and athletic to drive. The 4.4L V-8 is silky smooth and the transmission programming is spot on. On a car with as much technology as these high-end sedans have, I much prefer the interfaces and user-friendliness of BMW's approach to controls, infotainment, and gizmos (exception of the seat controls.... MBZ has the best placement for seat controls). The drive settings provide a cadre of options ranging from pillow soft to firm. Perhaps I haven't discovered how yet but I'd like the car to stay in the mode I last drove it in (defaults to comfort every time I start it up). In all drive settings the car performs admirably on road trips over varied pavement. I do notice more dramatic pitch from the front suspension than I am used to in a BMW under hard braking or hard acceleration. I don't opt for the 21" wheels based on other's reviews that they are overly harsh. I am running the 20" M-Sport 5-Spoke wheels on Pirelli Run-Flats and they seem to be a good compromise. I am sure, as with all other BMW's I've owned, performance comes partly at the price of accelerated tire wear. This being a long wheelbase all-wheel drive 7-series, I expect 12-15K miles out of a set of tires tops.... The Bowers & Wilkins Stereo is worth the coin and far superior to the top of the line Burmester Audio in the Benz (Speakers in my AMG were poorly designed/installed and housings began resonating badly very soon after purchase). My initial impressions on the new 7 series are positive and my hope is I still enjoy my seat time in this car in year 2, 3, and beyond. I believe BMW's biggest strengths in this segment are in it's general user-friendliness of high end features and general quality implementation and refinement of all systems. For me, BMW has done a far superior overall job to MBZ and Audi and worth noting, Tesla (Sorry Tesla, If I want to open my sunroof, I don't want to browse through menus on a big screen to get there....).
Adaptive Cruise Control issues with 2016 BMW 740i
Annonymous,02/22/2017
740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The adaptive cruise control misses to adapt speed or stop or detect a vehicle in front requiring driver intervention to avoid a collision. I have seen multiple symptoms of this problem occurring. The problems seem to be more persistent when ACC is turned on with no car in view Symptom 1: Vehicle BMW with adaptive cruise control is tracking another vehicle (showing in cockpit) and adapting speed however for unknown reason it later fails to start the process of slowing down and collision alarm is sounded Symptom 2: Vehicle BMW is tracking another vehicle and adapting speed on lane 1; upon BMW switching lanes to another clear lane, car tracked in cockpit disappears, the BMW accelerates to reach target speed and though it later it detects another vehicle in front it fails to start slowing down. Driver intervention is required to brake and slow down. Symptom 3: Same as driving condition in symptom 2 except that upon lane switch the BMW fails completely to detect a vehicle parked in the second lane and keeps going on at same speed. Driver intervention is required to stop the BMW Symptom 4: When two lanes merge and another vehicle is moving in from the of the BMW either from the front right or the front left the BMW fails to detect the vehicle merging in front and fails to adapt speed. Driver intervention is required.
See all 17 reviews of the 2016 BMW 7 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
445 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
445 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2016 BMW 7 Series features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 BMW 7 Series

Used 2016 BMW 7 Series Overview

The Used 2016 BMW 7 Series is offered in the following submodels: 7 Series Sedan. Available styles include 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 BMW 7 Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 BMW 7 Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive is priced between $34,995 and$47,888 with odometer readings between 23995 and58880 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 BMW 7 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 BMW 7 Series for sale near. There are currently 10 used and CPO 2016 7 Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,995 and mileage as low as 23995 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 BMW 7 Series.

Can't find a used 2016 BMW 7 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 7 Series for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,331.

Find a used BMW for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,884.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 7 Series for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $10,051.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,732.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 BMW 7 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW 7 Series lease specials

Related Used 2016 BMW 7 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles