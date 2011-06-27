Vehicle overview

The outgoing BMW 7 Series was an excellent car by most measures, but time waits for no executive sedan. Other rival models were getting better in one way or another, so BMW has reinvented its 2016 BMW 7 Series and is bringing about a number of intriguing upgrades.

Tops on that list is the newly standard long wheelbase. Following the lead of Mercedes-Benz, BMW won't even offer a short-wheelbase version of its executive cruiser in the U.S., so every 2016 7 Series comes standard with a stretched platform that measures 126.4 inches between the wheels — nearly 2 inches more than even the S-Class provides. That translates into copious rear legroom that makes the 7 Series fit for chauffeur duty right out of the box. Another first is the 2016 7 Series' standard adaptive air suspension with an available camera-based predictive program (Active Comfort Drive with Road Preview). Similar to the S-Class' "Magic Body Control" feature, it monitors road conditions in real time, changing the damper profiles in milliseconds to ensure the ride inside remains as smooth as possible.

The previous 7 Series' strongest aspect was arguably its engine lineup, so BMW has generally chosen to leave well enough alone. Initially, the 2016 7 Series will be offered in either rear-wheel-drive 740i or all-wheel-drive 750i xDrive trim, with the 740 running a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 and the 750 boasting a 4.4-liter turbo V8. Technically, the 740i's engine is a new design that's shared with the 340i (as well as many upcoming BMW models), trumping the old motor by 5 horsepower for a total of 320 hp; however, the 750i's 445-hp V8 is a straight carryover from 2015. BMW plans to phase in 740i xDrive and 750i models by the end of the year, as well as an intriguing 740e xDrive plug-in hybrid that promises to be the most innovative of the bunch.

There's plenty more innovation with regard to safety and cabin technology. The Driver Assistance Plus II package, for example, adds adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability, lane-departure intervention and a novel "traffic jam assistant" that automatically makes small low-speed steering adjustments as long as you have at least one hand touching the wheel. In terms of interior features, the 2016 7 Series comes standard with a Gesture Control system that uses an infrared camera to translate your midair finger movements into commands. Among the many options is a Touch Command Tablet that lets rear passengers control many vehicle functions — including an onboard "Vitality Programme" exercise function that prompts you to press your body into various areas of the seat for a workout on the go.

Of course, the primary bogey for the new 7 Series is the Mercedes S-Class, which offers a wider array of powertrain options this year and remains arguably the most prestigious car in the segment. The Porsche Panamera is due for replacement soon, but if you plan to drive your new executive sedan yourself, the Porsche is easily the most engaging option. The extroverted Jaguar XJ is an alluringly unconventional choice, while the understated Audi A8 is exceptionally well executed all around. But for now, at least, we're glad to see the 2016 BMW 7 Series once again in the mix with the latest and greatest.