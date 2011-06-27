  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 7 Series
  4. Used 1991 BMW 7 Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

1991 BMW 7 Series Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$711 - $1,526
Used 7 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No changes for the 7-Series.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 BMW 7 Series.

5(62%)
4(38%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
8 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

BMW 735il
NCBMW Driver,05/28/2009
A good value in a used luxury car. Keep in mind that this is a high end luxury car and fairly complicated at that. It requires more maintenance than a Japanese car, but the owner will be rewarded with a great car. Plan on spending at least $1000 per year on maintenance. Mileage is not bad for a car of this size. I get around 18 in town and 22 on the highway. Sleek, comfortable and powerful. It is great on the highway or on a twisty road. Cheap to get into, but can be humbling to your wallet to keep it running.
91 for the money
KH,06/11/2007
Mine now has 210k on it and it feels like it will go for eternity. Had a few normal repairs over the last 4 years that would go with a car that is 16 yrs old. The car is very comfortable and drives smooth. Very happy with this vehicle and would do it again if I could.
Great car
psy,08/20/2002
Brought it at 105,000 miles, put another 65,000 in 6 years. Had of put about $1000/year into the car but a great, fun and comfort car to drive. Great car to pass on the freeway. Smooth at high speed and taking corners.
Mike's 750IL
Mike inNC,10/12/2002
Wonderful ride. Handles well for its size and weight. Amazing acceleration and performance. 16mpg mixed driving. No inexpensive repairs. Have recently replaced heater core, radiator and ac compressor.
See all 8 reviews of the 1991 BMW 7 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
296 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 1991 BMW 7 Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1991 BMW 7 Series

Used 1991 BMW 7 Series Overview

The Used 1991 BMW 7 Series is offered in the following submodels: 7 Series Sedan. Available styles include 735iL 4dr Sedan, 750iL 4dr Sedan, and 735i 4dr Sedan.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 BMW 7 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW 7 Series lease specials

