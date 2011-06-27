More about the 1991 BMW 7 Series

Used 1991 BMW 7 Series Overview

The Used 1991 BMW 7 Series is offered in the following submodels: 7 Series Sedan. Available styles include 735iL 4dr Sedan, 750iL 4dr Sedan, and 735i 4dr Sedan.

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

