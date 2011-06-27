Vehicle overview

If you're shopping for a large luxury sedan, it's pretty much obligatory to check out the 2015 BMW 7 Series. The 7 Series has been a popular choice for decades, thanks to its mix of performance, driver involvement and cosseting luxury. But because of some newer, flashier rivals, the big BMW may not feel as special as it once did.

Certainly, there's nothing wrong with what's under the hood. The six-cylinder (740i) and V8 (750i) engines are strong, and BMW has further expanded the 7 Series line for 2015 with the addition of a turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel inline-6 engine. Available only in long-wheelbase, all-wheel-drive 740Ld xDrive trim, the diesel is capable of an EPA-estimated 26 mpg combined. Another strength is the BMW iDrive infotainment system, which is easy to use, has clear graphics and requires less driver attention than some competing systems. If you plan on spending most of your time in the backseat, there's an optional iDrive system for the rear passengers, too.

Lately, though, the 7 Series has started to seem a bit dated. The cabin may be exquisitely trimmed and generously equipped, but its design is hardly groundbreaking by current standards. Also, most of the 7's interior touches can be found in the smaller, less expensive BMW 5 Series, which takes a bite out of the bigger car's exclusivity. In terms of handling, the 7 Series is no longer a class leader, having been eclipsed by multiple performance-oriented rivals. And you may have to pack light for road trips, as the trunk measures a relatively measly 14 cubic feet.

If you're shopping around, you'll find that the innovative 2015 Mercedes S-Class is the most luxurious (and arguably most prestigious) in this segment. On the other end of the spectrum, the 2015 Porsche Panamera outdoes the 7 Series with stunning handling abilities and a comparable selection of engines. Both the extroverted 2015 Jaguar XJ and the understated 2015 Audi A8 are also a bit more involving, and the Audi has a particularly well-executed interior.

It's hard to call the 2015 BMW 7 Series disappointing by any measure, as it is still a truly amazing car, but some newer flagship luxury sedans may get your heart beating a bit faster.