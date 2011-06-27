1999 BMW 7 Series Review
Pros & Cons
- Beautiful, powerful, and luxurious.
- High price tag.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
The big news for this year is the addition of more standard luxuries to this sophisticated autobahn cruiser and, for those with a bent to environmentalism, the declaration that all 7-Series models are now Low Emission Vehicles.
The 7-Series sedans come in three flavors. Those who must have it all will want to check out the amazingly appointed V12 750iL. Want a stereo that sounds better than a symphony hall? Check. Want an anti-theft security system that can put Fort Knox to shame? Check. Want a heated steering wheel? Check. Want forty-one inches of rear legroom? Check. There weren't many features in the automotive marketplace missing on this car, yet they still managed to add a bunch of new standard equipment this year: Xenon headlights, full body-colored bumpers, five-speed Steptronic automatic transmission, infra-red reflecting windshield (which keeps the car's interior cool), new alloy wheels, car and key memory, "Brilliant Optics" dual glass-covered headlamp design, door-mounted puddle lights, full Nappa leather interior, clear lens rear light clusters, twin kidney grille with chrome, and the biggie, the popular On-board Navigation System. What's not to love (besides the price)?
Those on a budget (ha, ha), should take a look at the 740i. Thirty thousand dollars less than its big brother, the 740i is geared towards buyers who are merely wealthy instead of obscenely rich. This car has almost everything one could desire, but there are a few items on the option sheet that buyers may want to check out, particularly the brand new Sport Package. Springing for the package will buy you a five-speed Steptronic automatic transmission, 3.15 rear axle ratio and higher-stall speed torque converter, 18-inch alloy wheels, high performance tires and a sport suspension.
Nestled snugly between the 750iL and the 740i is the 740iL. The 740iL offers all of the space of the 750iL, but leaves enough money in the checking account to send your pride and joy to Stanford for one year. Many of the styling changes mentioned above that are new to the 750iL can also be found on the 1999 740iL, such as the infra-red reflecting windshield, full body-color bumpers, "Brilliant Optics" headlamps and new grille design.
The 7-Series' long list of standard and optional features includes an integrated cellular phone, all-season traction control and extra-thick window glass. Personal safety features include double locked doors, coded drive-away protection, two-step unlocking and the elimination of the passenger door locks; with a car this fine, be prepared for some unwanted attention.
It is always difficult to choose the "best" in a class of outstanding competitors and, with super-luxury entries from Audi, Mercedes, Jaguar, Lexus and Infiniti, it seems flippant to say that one of these vehicles is superior to the others. Still, we know which one we would buy if we won Lotto. BMW has a tradition of improving on excellence and the 1999 7-Series cars are no exception. If you have the money and need an impressive set of wheels, this is the car for you.
1999 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1999 BMW 7 Series.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the 7 Series
Related Used 1999 BMW 7 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3
- BMW Z4 2019
- 2021 BMW 7 Series
- 2020 X4
- 2020 Z4