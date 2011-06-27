  1. Home
1999 BMW 7 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Beautiful, powerful, and luxurious.
  • High price tag.
BMW 7 Series for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The big news for this year is the addition of more standard luxuries to this sophisticated autobahn cruiser and, for those with a bent to environmentalism, the declaration that all 7-Series models are now Low Emission Vehicles.

The 7-Series sedans come in three flavors. Those who must have it all will want to check out the amazingly appointed V12 750iL. Want a stereo that sounds better than a symphony hall? Check. Want an anti-theft security system that can put Fort Knox to shame? Check. Want a heated steering wheel? Check. Want forty-one inches of rear legroom? Check. There weren't many features in the automotive marketplace missing on this car, yet they still managed to add a bunch of new standard equipment this year: Xenon headlights, full body-colored bumpers, five-speed Steptronic automatic transmission, infra-red reflecting windshield (which keeps the car's interior cool), new alloy wheels, car and key memory, "Brilliant Optics" dual glass-covered headlamp design, door-mounted puddle lights, full Nappa leather interior, clear lens rear light clusters, twin kidney grille with chrome, and the biggie, the popular On-board Navigation System. What's not to love (besides the price)?

Those on a budget (ha, ha), should take a look at the 740i. Thirty thousand dollars less than its big brother, the 740i is geared towards buyers who are merely wealthy instead of obscenely rich. This car has almost everything one could desire, but there are a few items on the option sheet that buyers may want to check out, particularly the brand new Sport Package. Springing for the package will buy you a five-speed Steptronic automatic transmission, 3.15 rear axle ratio and higher-stall speed torque converter, 18-inch alloy wheels, high performance tires and a sport suspension.

Nestled snugly between the 750iL and the 740i is the 740iL. The 740iL offers all of the space of the 750iL, but leaves enough money in the checking account to send your pride and joy to Stanford for one year. Many of the styling changes mentioned above that are new to the 750iL can also be found on the 1999 740iL, such as the infra-red reflecting windshield, full body-color bumpers, "Brilliant Optics" headlamps and new grille design.

The 7-Series' long list of standard and optional features includes an integrated cellular phone, all-season traction control and extra-thick window glass. Personal safety features include double locked doors, coded drive-away protection, two-step unlocking and the elimination of the passenger door locks; with a car this fine, be prepared for some unwanted attention.

It is always difficult to choose the "best" in a class of outstanding competitors and, with super-luxury entries from Audi, Mercedes, Jaguar, Lexus and Infiniti, it seems flippant to say that one of these vehicles is superior to the others. Still, we know which one we would buy if we won Lotto. BMW has a tradition of improving on excellence and the 1999 7-Series cars are no exception. If you have the money and need an impressive set of wheels, this is the car for you.

1999 Highlights

All 7 Series engines achieve low emission vehicle (LEV) status. Revised standard and optional equipment add to the cars' appeal.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 BMW 7 Series.

5(87%)
4(9%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Junk to Hunk
gregskipa,07/01/2015
740i 4dr Sedan
I bought my 740i for $800. It had an issue with the timing chain guide that I am told is common for this model. It was sitting all alone on a dealer's lot, just waiting for the right person to come along. This car LOOKED great, no major cosmetic issues other than the driver's seat looked like it had been to hell and back and the headliner was starting to come down. I figured AT WORST I'd get my money out of it in parts. After buying the 'special' tools, I replaced the timing chain and guides, just to see what I REALLY had. Let me tell you, when they say 'Ultimate Driving Machine', they ain't kidding! With the variable valve timing, 282 BHP, and anti-roll suspension, this big thing STICKS!
110K miles of first owner experience.
Peter Judar,06/26/2008
Purchased this vehicle new at 74 miles with sport package and I can tell you everything about this car. You will replace the radiator like a clockwork every 35K miles, about $400. Transmission failed at 73k miles. Extended warranty covered all but $100. While I loved the sport package wheels, I got sick of paying $250 per tire every 17k miles, put 17 inch BMW wheels on with Michelins for $150 each now get 35k miles per tire with a way better ride, less the look, oh well! Still get 14/21 mpg city/hwy. Recently replaced both front rubber mounts/arms for $400. Car tracks and steers like new! Rear/right window regulator replaced $600. Fan blew up at 80k miles and went through belt/hood
Still an Ultimate Driving Machine
Ezzyme,03/01/2010
I just bought this with 115,000 miles on it. The paint is a 7 - swirl marks and a couple of minor dings. But the interior is a 9, even after 11 years and 115,000 miles. The back seat looks like no one has sat their. The driving experience is exceptional.
Most fun/value among used luxury cars
solution,09/18/2004
I bought my 740IL when it was 5 years old with 1 year of CPO warranty left. It was love by first sight. It looks gracful on the outside, and unblieveably spacious in the inside, much more than the 96 Deville it replaced. 10 months passed, it has been smooth running and problem-free. With it, I have been looking forward to my daily one-hour and a half commute. So much fun and comfort.
See all 23 reviews of the 1999 BMW 7 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
282 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
326 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
282 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 1999 BMW 7 Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1999 BMW 7 Series

