Used 2007 BMW 7 Series for Sale Near Me

  • 2007 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    147,276 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2007 BMW 7 Series 750i in Silver
    used

    2007 BMW 7 Series 750i

    96,442 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,397

    Details
  • 2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Black
    used

    2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    101,052 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,980

    $928 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Black
    used

    2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    151,462 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Silver
    used

    2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    63,872 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,995

    $590 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Dark Red
    used

    2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    118,875 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li
    used

    2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    80,868 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,999

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Black
    used

    2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    123,331 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,777

    Details
  • 2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Black
    used

    2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    59,563 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,000

    Details
  • 2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Gray
    used

    2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    106,584 miles
    Frame damage, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 7 Series 750i
    used

    2006 BMW 7 Series 750i

    122,723 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li in White
    used

    2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    139,020 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,250

    Details
  • 2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li in White
    used

    2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    153,135 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,598

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 7 Series 750i in Black
    used

    2006 BMW 7 Series 750i

    114,969 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,980

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li
    used

    2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Silver
    used

    2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    106,634 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,550

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Black
    used

    2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    137,649 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 7 Series 760Li in Black
    used

    2006 BMW 7 Series 760Li

    106,370 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details

  • 5
    (74%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (5%)
The Nightmare Continues...
Hollywood,11/26/2007
I just traded my '06 750Li lemon for an '07...and got another lemon. The '06 was continually in the shop for transmission problems, which after 4 attempts and a new transmission was never fixable. The new '07 has the same problems (I know, "fool me once..."). BMW as a company has been horrific to deal with. The mechanics say that BMW is well aware of the faulty transmissions, but no fix is available. Apparently BMW's policy is "let the buyer beware". Yikes. I now have an attorney instead of a drivable vehicle. Oh well, live and learn! I guess there is good reason why the A8 and the S-class have passed up the 7 series in reviews over the past several years.
