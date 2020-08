Used 2007 BMW 7 Series for Sale Near Me

DCH Ford of Eatontown - Eatontown / New Jersey

NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Onboard Communications System, Rear Air, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, DARK ASH INTERIOR WOOD TRIM, COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM, SATELLITE RADIO, PREMIUM SOUND PKG, LUXURY SEATING PKG KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Rear Air, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats BMW 750Li with Monaco Blue Metallic exterior and Natural Brown Nasca Leather interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 360 HP at 6300 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: LUXURY SEATING PKG heated steering wheel, pwr rear & side window sunshades, front ventilated seats, active driver seat w/gentle massage, ski bag, heated rear seats, PREMIUM SOUND PKG AM/FM stereo, 6-disc in-dash CD changer, MP3 capability, LOGIC7 sound system, (13) speakers w/(2) subwoofers, digital sound processing (DSP), radio data system (RDS), COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM, SATELLITE RADIO, DARK ASH INTERIOR WOOD TRIM. Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Parking Aid, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com's review says "Typical BMW traits of spirited acceleration, communicative steering and agile handling that make it feel like a car two-thirds its size.". WHY BUY FROM US: The main goal at DCH Ford of Eatontown is to ensure you have a successful and enjoyable car-buying experience. Whether you are searching for a new or used Ford vehicle, or maybe a quality pre-owned car, truck or SUV, DCH Ford of Eatontown is ready to assist. We are ready to exceed expectations while delivering customer happiness. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 BMW 7 Series 750Li with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAHN83517DT70450

Stock: 7DT70450T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020