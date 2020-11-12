The interior should be quite roomy, as BMW equates the iX's dimensions with those of the current X5. The absence of a center transmission tunnel should translate to a spacious back seat, even with an occupant in the middle. The four outboard seats have fixed headrests, which is the only aspect about the interior that gives us pause. Since there's no headrest adjustability, if you don't fit, you don't fit. Similar headrests in Volvo's cars essentially make them undrivable for some of our editors.

Interesting features abound in the iX's cabin. The panoramic sunroof is electrochromatic, allowing it to switch from transparent to opaque at the press of a button. BMW says it negates the need for a sunshade and thus increases the amount of headroom compared to a traditional sunroof. In addition to typical features like a heated steering wheel and a heated center armrest, the iX also adds heating elements to the glove compartment and door panels. On cold winter nights, front passengers will be able to slow-roast themselves from all angles.