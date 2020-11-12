  1. Home
2022 BMW iX

Coming Spring 2022
Estimated Price: Starting at $75,000 (estimated)
  • BMW's first electric SUV is comparable to the X5 in size
  • Estimated 500 horsepower and 300 miles of range
  • Electrochromatic sunroof and 30-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system on options list
  • Launches the first iX generation for 2022
2022 BMW iX Review
A 300-Mile Range Sounds Great, But You'd Still Have to Look at It Every Day
Cameron RogersbyCameron Rogers, Reviews Editor11/12/2020
What is the iX?

While BMW had experimented with the MiniE and ActiveE electric vehicle a few years prior, it was the introduction of the i3 hatchback and i8 sports car for the 2014 model year that illustrated the automaker's plans for an electrified future. But its EV plans languished for years, with no new vehicles introduced and few updates to the existing models. Now, BMW has finally unveiled the third car in the i portfolio. The 2022 BMW iX is an all-electric midsize SUV, and its specs suggest that the long wait was worth it. If you can look past the absolutely abhorrent bodywork, that is.

There are elements of the iX's exterior that are quite striking. The narrow head- and taillight enclosures look quite futuristic, while the blue highlights and floating roof effect provide a visual link to the i3. Unfortunately, the iX also sports the engorged kidney grille of modern BMWs that's made even more superfluous here, as the openings do not provide air to the battery pack. They instead conceal the electronics required for the car's advanced driving systems to work. We'd take an ungainly black square housing over this buck-toothed monstrosity any day.

What's under the iX's hood?

BMW is quick to point out that the iX is still in development, but currently the powertrain — which encompasses an electric motor at each axle — produces more than 500 horsepower. BMW says the iX can cover 0-60 mph in 5 seconds flat, which seems conservative given the output and immediate torque dump that electric motors provide.

The battery pack is said to offer a robust 100 kWh of capacity, which, combined with BMW's low consumption aims, should give the iX a maximum range somewhere around 300 miles. While we don't know the iX's architecture voltage, BMW says it can draw up to 200 kW using a DC fast-charging system capable of delivering that much electricity. The iX can't pull as much as a Porsche Taycan (270 kW) or Lucid Air (300 kW), but filling up the battery pack on a road trip should be a quick affair. According to BMW, DC fast charging can add up to 75 miles of range in 10 minutes, and charge the battery from 10% to 80% in about 40 minutes. Using a Level 2 charger at home will take about 11 hours to fully charge the iX from empty.

How's the iX's interior?

Like the i3 before it, the iX plays host to a selection of delightfully weird interior materials. The blue-and-black color scheme shown on some of the photos above is part of the Loft package, which treats the interior to textile and faux suede materials arranged in unusual, clashing patterns. BMW's imitation leather and real leather are also available, with the latter quilted and treated with olive leaf extract — another sustainable process pioneered by the i3.

The interior should be quite roomy, as BMW equates the iX's dimensions with those of the current X5. The absence of a center transmission tunnel should translate to a spacious back seat, even with an occupant in the middle. The four outboard seats have fixed headrests, which is the only aspect about the interior that gives us pause. Since there's no headrest adjustability, if you don't fit, you don't fit. Similar headrests in Volvo's cars essentially make them undrivable for some of our editors.

Interesting features abound in the iX's cabin. The panoramic sunroof is electrochromatic, allowing it to switch from transparent to opaque at the press of a button. BMW says it negates the need for a sunshade and thus increases the amount of headroom compared to a traditional sunroof. In addition to typical features like a heated steering wheel and a heated center armrest, the iX also adds heating elements to the glove compartment and door panels. On cold winter nights, front passengers will be able to slow-roast themselves from all angles.

How's the iX's tech?

The front passenger compartment features a pair of screens joined in a single enclosure. Both the 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and the 14.9-inch central display screen are angled toward the driver in what BMW calls the Curved Display — the first implementation of dual integrated displays in a BMW. The central display is controlled via touchscreen or BMW's traditional iDrive controller mounted on a panel between the front seats. The iDrive wheel surround features capacitive controls rather than traditional buttons, and it's finished in gloss black, with open-pore walnut available as an option.

An 18-speaker Harman Kardon audio system should have no problem overcoming noise pollution from the outside, but serious audiophiles might want to upgrade to the 30-speaker Bowers & Wilkins unit. It not only integrates speakers with the outboard headrests, but it also introduces a speaker for each front seat to amplify bass vibrations.

EdmundsEdmunds says

A truly passenger-friendly BMW EV has been a long time coming, but the 2022 BMW iX looks to be worth the wait. Aside from the ghastly front end, the iX stuns with a bold interior, unique features and a promised 300-mile range.

