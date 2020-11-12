While BMW had experimented with the MiniE and ActiveE electric vehicle a few years prior, it was the introduction of the i3 hatchback and i8 sports car for the 2014 model year that illustrated the automaker's plans for an electrified future. But its EV plans languished for years, with no new vehicles introduced and few updates to the existing models. Now, BMW has finally unveiled the third car in the i portfolio. The 2022 BMW iX is an all-electric midsize SUV, and its specs suggest that the long wait was worth it. If you can look past the absolutely abhorrent bodywork, that is.
2022 BMW iX
- BMW's first electric SUV is comparable to the X5 in size
- Estimated 500 horsepower and 300 miles of range
- Electrochromatic sunroof and 30-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system on options list
- Launches the first iX generation for 2022
BMW is quick to point out that the iX is still in development, but currently the powertrain — which encompasses an electric motor at each axle — produces more than 500 horsepower. BMW says the iX can cover 0-60 mph in 5 seconds flat, which seems conservative given the output and immediate torque dump that electric motors provide.
Like the i3 before it, the iX plays host to a selection of delightfully weird interior materials. The blue-and-black color scheme shown on some of the photos above is part of the Loft package, which treats the interior to textile and faux suede materials arranged in unusual, clashing patterns. BMW's imitation leather and real leather are also available, with the latter quilted and treated with olive leaf extract — another sustainable process pioneered by the i3.
The front passenger compartment features a pair of screens joined in a single enclosure. Both the 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and the 14.9-inch central display screen are angled toward the driver in what BMW calls the Curved Display — the first implementation of dual integrated displays in a BMW. The central display is controlled via touchscreen or BMW's traditional iDrive controller mounted on a panel between the front seats. The iDrive wheel surround features capacitive controls rather than traditional buttons, and it's finished in gloss black, with open-pore walnut available as an option.
A truly passenger-friendly BMW EV has been a long time coming, but the 2022 BMW iX looks to be worth the wait. Aside from the ghastly front end, the iX stuns with a bold interior, unique features and a promised 300-mile range.
Related 2022 BMW iX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals