2002 BMW 7 Series Review
Pros & Cons
- Advanced powertrains, sumptuous luxury, technology showcase.
- Toys can be distracting from the task at hand, odd styling details.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The new BMW 7 Series is probably the most technologically advanced passenger car in the world, but is it too complex?
Vehicle overview
Leaves change colors, birds fly south, and every few years, BMW must make changes to its cars. We didn't feel that the previous 7 Series was getting long in the tooth by any stretch of the imagination, but the wizards of Bavaria needed to showcase all the latest hoopla gadgetry in some form, so they chose their flagship sedan.
The new 7 will be available as a regular-wheelbase 745i or a long-wheelbase 745iL. Powering each model is a 4.4-liter V8 with bi-VANOS dual variable valve timing. This V8 makes 325 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque, and BMW says fuel economy is improved by 14 percent. A six-speed automatic transmission, the world's first, utilizes shift-by-wire technology and is controlled using a selector lever on the steering wheel. Initially, automanual shifting (Steptronic) will not be offered in the U.S. Acceleration to 60 mph is expected to take just over 6 seconds for the full-size 745i. About a year after the 745 debuts, a 760iL will land on our shores, sporting a 6.0-liter V-12 making 408 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque.
An all-aluminum suspension with Automatic Ride Stabilization (ARS) and continuously adjustable Electronic Damper Control (EDC) is standard. Both work to keep the car's cornering stance flat and control body roll as tightly as a girdle. The rear suspension features automatic load leveling. The driver may choose between comfort and sport settings. Safety is ensured by numerous airbags, including a head protection system for front and rear passengers. Front seats feature active headrests.
Optionally available is an Active Cruise Control (ACC) system. ACC works similarly to intelligent cruise control systems offered by Mercedes-Benz and Infiniti; it monitors the distance between the 7 Series and the car ahead and adjusts speed accordingly to maintain a safe distance.
While this is all well and good, the most important innovation contained in the new 7 is the iDrive system. All critical elements needed for driving are arranged on and around the steering wheel. iDrive controls the remainder of the new 7's gadgets, such as on-board telematics (including GPS navigation, Internet access and the new ASSIST emergency notification system), as well as climate and stereo functions. A stubby rotary push-button dial (dubbed The Controller) mounted in the center console and a control display screen mounted to the top-center of the dash allegedly allow the driver to operate these functions without taking his or her eyes away from the road. That remains to be seen, as we have not conducted a test drive of the new 7 Series yet.
According to BMW, iDrive will allow the development of a system called ConnectedDrive. What is ConnectedDrive? BMW says it "uses and links innovative technologies in the three areas of telematics, online services and driver assistance systems." By networking all of the new Seven's electronics systems together, BMW aims to provide as serene and safe a driving experience as is possible in a modern automobile by offering technologies that come very close to doing the driving for you.
Examples of what BMW has in the pipeline include the following: Adaptive Light Control (by consulting the navigation system, the headlights track curves before you see them), Active Steering Wheel (again using navigation, steering will help keep the car on the intended path, but the driver will easily be able to overcome the "assistance") and Active Gas Pedal (the accelerator will exert force against the driver's foot when the car determines that it would be prudent to slow down. Navigation mapping and road conditions would determine when this system engaged, but the driver could easily defeat it). Also coming is Bluetooth linking technology, allowing the new Seven to communicate with PDAs, computers and mobile phones.
There are too many technological details to go in-depth here; needless to say, the new 7 Series will be an interesting barometer to see where the future of driving is headed. Is it merely a means through which to be shuttled to and fro in a high-tech mobile office? Or will BMW stay true to its Ultimate Driving Machine heritage and not forego the qualities that made BMW an enthusiast's dream? Time will tell.
2002 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2002 BMW 7 Series.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the 7 Series
Related Used 2002 BMW 7 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3
- BMW Z4 2019
- 2021 BMW 7 Series
- 2020 X4
- 2020 Z4