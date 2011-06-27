The vehicle has a short block issue. The car run good at high speed, but performs badly at stand still. Idle is low due to a leak down engine problem. The problem was well noted by BMW and 180,000 units were affected. The Engine is this car does not do well with American gas due to a Nakusil material that the short block is made of. There's material on the web that supports this claim. The car is no good for that year. I wonder if the BMW engineer was terminated. The dealer sold me the car knowing that it had a problem that they could not fix. As a consumer it only to me one day to late to figure that out.

