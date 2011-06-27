Vehicle overview

The 2013 BMW 7 Series does not offer a power footstool for its rear passengers. Shocking, we know. You can't even get a rear refrigerator or a Blu-Ray player, and worse yet, its cabin design is a little too similar to that of lesser BMWs. We're obviously being a wee bit sarcastic, but these non-issues are really all you've got to complain about when you're talking flagship luxury sedans like the 7 Series. Each model represents the pinnacle of its brand's capabilities, and with such a no-cost-spared approach, it's generally hard to declare this car better or another one worse. Each is merely different in its own unique way.

So how is the 7 Series different? Besides its styling, which has been slightly updated for 2013, the 7 sets itself apart with three different turbocharged engines, plus two additional ones that are reviewed separately (the Alpina B7 and ActiveHybrid7). For 2013, the six- and eight-cylinder power plants are more efficient thanks to a new eight-speed transmission, an automatic stop-start system and general engine design changes. The V8 gets a power boost as well.

The 7 is also a technological tour de force, from its long list of infotainment features to the myriad vehicle control systems that enable this enormous luxury limo to defy the laws of physics around corners. There are more acronyms within the 7 Series' list of features than there are within the Department of Defense's appropriations budget. Those vehicle control systems may help maintain the 7 Series' track record of being involving to drive, but they also contribute a certain artificial quality to the driving experience: one that leaves you feeling as if the car is doing most of the work. That will be appealing to some, but to others, the more athletic Jaguar XJ or Porsche Panamera will be more engaging.

In its favor, the 7 Series is more spacious and comfortable than both those cars, instead offering the larger dimensions of the less athletic Lexus LS and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The Audi A8 is similar in size and character. The 7 does lack some of these competitors' fancy, above-and-beyond extras we mentioned earlier, but its optional equipment basket is still overflowing with gadgets, gizmos and niceties fit for a Robin Leach Christmas special. In a way, the 2013 BMW 7 Series now seems like a sound middle-ground choice, straddling the lines of sportiness, comfort, opulence and restraint. Too bad about that Blu-Ray player, though.