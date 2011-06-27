  1. Home
2013 BMW 7 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and powerful engines
  • supreme long-distance comfort
  • surprisingly agile handling
  • sublime seats.
  • Small trunk
  • cabin may be too similar to lesser BMWs
  • complicated iDrive interface.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 BMW 7 Series is no longer the athlete of the flagship luxury sedan class, but its blend of comfort, luxury and driver involvement give it wide appeal.

Vehicle overview

The 2013 BMW 7 Series does not offer a power footstool for its rear passengers. Shocking, we know. You can't even get a rear refrigerator or a Blu-Ray player, and worse yet, its cabin design is a little too similar to that of lesser BMWs. We're obviously being a wee bit sarcastic, but these non-issues are really all you've got to complain about when you're talking flagship luxury sedans like the 7 Series. Each model represents the pinnacle of its brand's capabilities, and with such a no-cost-spared approach, it's generally hard to declare this car better or another one worse. Each is merely different in its own unique way.

So how is the 7 Series different? Besides its styling, which has been slightly updated for 2013, the 7 sets itself apart with three different turbocharged engines, plus two additional ones that are reviewed separately (the Alpina B7 and ActiveHybrid7). For 2013, the six- and eight-cylinder power plants are more efficient thanks to a new eight-speed transmission, an automatic stop-start system and general engine design changes. The V8 gets a power boost as well.

The 7 is also a technological tour de force, from its long list of infotainment features to the myriad vehicle control systems that enable this enormous luxury limo to defy the laws of physics around corners. There are more acronyms within the 7 Series' list of features than there are within the Department of Defense's appropriations budget. Those vehicle control systems may help maintain the 7 Series' track record of being involving to drive, but they also contribute a certain artificial quality to the driving experience: one that leaves you feeling as if the car is doing most of the work. That will be appealing to some, but to others, the more athletic Jaguar XJ or Porsche Panamera will be more engaging.

In its favor, the 7 Series is more spacious and comfortable than both those cars, instead offering the larger dimensions of the less athletic Lexus LS and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The Audi A8 is similar in size and character. The 7 does lack some of these competitors' fancy, above-and-beyond extras we mentioned earlier, but its optional equipment basket is still overflowing with gadgets, gizmos and niceties fit for a Robin Leach Christmas special. In a way, the 2013 BMW 7 Series now seems like a sound middle-ground choice, straddling the lines of sportiness, comfort, opulence and restraint. Too bad about that Blu-Ray player, though.

2013 BMW 7 Series models

The 2013 BMW 7 Series is a full-size luxury sedan available in two wheelbase lengths. The long-wheelbase one is signified with the letter "L." There are three models -- 740, 750 and 760 -- that each correspond to a different engine type. Certain cars are labeled "xDrive," which signifies all-wheel drive.

The 740 model comes standard with 18-inch wheels, adaptive dampers, a self-leveling rear air suspension, adjustable drive settings, xenon headlights (automatic, adaptive and auto-leveling), LED foglamps, automatic wipers, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, a sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and keyless ignition/entry. Interior equipment includes four-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, heated power front seats with four-way lumbar adjustment and memory functions, leather upholstery and an auto-dimming mirror. Electronic features include the iDrive interface, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a navigation system, voice controls, real-time traffic, BMW Assist emergency communications and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, an iPod/USB audio interface, HD radio and digital music storage.

Besides its more powerful engine, the 750 model gets 19-inch wheels, power soft-closing doors, a power trunk lid, 14-way power "Multicontour" front seats with adjustable bolsters and four-way lumbar, upgraded leather upholstery, satellite radio and a 16-speaker sound system.

There are two versions of the Executive package. The 740 version essentially includes all the 750's extra items plus a head-up display and the BMW Apps suite of smartphone-connection services. The 750's version includes those items plus ventilated front seats, power rear and rear-side sunshades, ceramic-trimmed controls and extended leather interior trim.

There are several packages available on both the 740 and 750 as options. The Cold Weather package includes heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel and a trunk pass-through ski bag. The Lighting package adds LED headlights and automatic high beams. The Driver Assistance package adds a blind-spot warning system, side- and top-view parking cameras and a speed limit display. Other options include an enhanced adaptive suspension (Active Roll Stabilization), rear steering (Integral Active Steering) and massaging front seats.

The 760 is available only in the long wheelbase and includes all of the above optional equipment. It also includes power-adjustable rear seats with four-way lumbar adjustment and ventilation. A massaging rear seat is an option unique to the 760Li.

Every 7 Series can be equipped with an M Sport package that includes 19- or 20-inch wheels, a sport steering wheel, unique exterior styling elements, a faux-suede headliner and an increased speed limiter (not 740). Note that the foglamps are deleted with this package. Other options include an automatic parking system, adaptive cruise control, a night-vision pedestrian detection system, a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system and a rear-seat entertainment system with dual screens and an iDrive controller.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the BMW 7 Series gets a number of changes -- the most notable of which reside under the hood. The 750's turbocharged V8 gets a power and fuel economy increase. The new turbocharged inline-6 is also more fuel efficient, though its power output remains the same. Both engines get an eight-speed automatic transmission, automatic stop-start and an EcoPro adjustable drive setting, all of which further aid fuel economy. The 7 Series also benefits from slight exterior revisions, the addition of the latest iDrive electronics interface and new features like LED headlights and a Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Performance & mpg

All 2013 BMW 7 Series models come standard with rear-wheel drive, an eight-speed automatic transmission and adjustable drive settings that alter throttle and transmission response. The 740 and 750 can be equipped with xDrive all-wheel drive and come standard with an automatic stop-start system that turns off the engine when the car is stopped to save fuel.

The 2013 BMW 740 is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 that produces 315 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque. In Edmunds testing, last year's 740i went from zero to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds, and we suspect the new engine and transmission may yield a tenth or two better. Regardless of configuration, the EPA estimates the 740 will get 19 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 22 mpg in combined driving.

The 750 gets a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 good for 445 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque. BMW estimates that a rear-drive model will go from zero to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds. EPA estimated fuel economy is 17/25/19.

The 760Li gets a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 that produces 535 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque. BMW claims that it will hit 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, but that result would no doubt be limited by the car's rear-wheel traction. It indeed feels more potent than the V8. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 13/20/15 mpg.

Safety

All models in the 2013 BMW 7 Series lineup come standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and active front head restraints. Also standard is the BMW Assist emergency communications system, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency response button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle recovery. Multiple parking cameras, a blind-spot warning system and a night-vision pedestrian detection system are available.

In Edmunds brake testing, the 740i stopped from 60 mph in 109 feet, which is outstanding for a car with all-season tires. The heavier 750i came to rest in an equally impressive 112 feet. The 750Li was about the same.

Driving

Despite its significant curb weight, the 2013 BMW 7 Series is deceptively quick. Even though it has just six cylinders, the 740i offers a prodigious swell of midrange torque. Of course, the 750 and 760 models are that much more impressive.

Once upon a time, the 7 Series was the go-to choice for those who wanted performance-oriented handling from their high-end luxury sedans. It still delivers plenty of driving engagement, but the Jaguar XJ, Maserati Quattroporte and Porsche Panamera offer more athletic handling, while the Audi A8 matches the 7 Series in most regards. Even the Lexus LS F Sport comes close. This is a result of new and/or improved competition, but the 7's driving controls also lack the communicativeness and responsiveness of past models.

Nevertheless, the 7 Series absolutely will not disappoint those looking for a confident, comfortable long-distance cruiser. The ride is comfortable yet composed, and the different drive settings allow each driver to set the car to reflect individual preferences.

Interior

As BMW's flagship, the 7 Series presents the automaker's leading edge of luxury, comfort and technology. In our experience, it doesn't seem quite as opulent or special as an Audi A8, Jaguar XJ or Mercedes-Benz S-Class, but supple leather, rich wood accents and other high-quality materials nevertheless assure a suitably premium feel.

There's little to lament in regard to comfort, as the available 14-way front seats adjust to an absurd degree to ensure comfort for virtually any body type. Yao Ming, step right up. The rear seats similarly accommodate taller adults, and the extended-wheelbase versions of the 7 Series offer even more legroom (by about 6 inches) and slightly increased headroom. Available rear seats that can heat, cool and even massage occupants should satisfy even the fussiest passengers, though the 7 does lack the sort of extra-mile adjustments and features available in the Lexus LS and Mercedes S-Class. In terms of luggage space, the 7 offers 14 cubic feet, an underwhelming figure for this class of car.

The cockpit is more user-friendly than that of the outgoing model, and should be an amenable fit even for technophobic drivers. The iDrive controller provides a large amount of customization of the car's features, though we think Mercedes' COMAND system is still a little easier to use overall.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 BMW 7 Series.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

OMGGGGGGG!
miniluvr,08/15/2013
Woooow, what an improvement over the 2012 model. The 2013 750i has not only BMW's new larger twin turbo V8 (which is also more fuel efficient), but also the next gen iDrive. The new iDrive is much quicker to respond, better screen quality, and easier to use. The ride is amazing (as it should be for $100K). I test drove the 2012 last year and liked it, but didn't buy. I told myself I was going to wait, and I am soooo glad I did. This car is also very comfortable for 4 6 footers on a long trip.
The Executive over the M Sport
David Dreyer,04/03/2016
740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Love the looks, feel and responsiveness so far although only 3 weeks into ownership. The Pirelli's are for enhancing the sport driving, not my cup of tea as a mature (> 55) exec. The trade-off of harmonic road contact noise at 0 - 40mph and braking action is not worth it when you prefer Comfort+ over Sport mode. I'll be replacing with Goodyear Eagle Sport All-Season for a quieter, softer ride once I run the Pirelli's down. I'll also look to enjoy 35-45K mi over the 10 - 15K for the performance tires. The price was great per Edmunds and TruCar estimates, with both Executive and MSport Packages included. BMW of Lancaster great to work with, no hassle, good advice and services. I will never pay $85K for a new one, but $40K for only 33.8K miles and a beautifully maintained, one-owner executive lease? Absolutely!
Surprised!
Jonah,06/04/2018
760Li 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
From the title, you can probably surmise that surprised is a theme, and in a good way. I am extremely surprised at how well this car handles and the comfort. Ok, comfort at the original price point is expected but the sharpness in handling wasn’t expected. The steering is just so responsive, even in comfort mode. I’ve owned a 335IS and an X5 M, and those were extremely great handling vehicles so I expected a drop off when moving to the 7 series and albeit quite different, there was no drop off. The car is amazing, the jury is still out on reliability but I’ve driven it 3K miles thus far with no issues. As far as the other categories, it’s what you’d expect from the 7 series. Egressing the car for the front driver is a bit different, but nothing too crazy. The fuel economy for the V12 is also better than advertised.
2013 BMW 750i x-drive
Nagesh Sridharan,12/15/2015
750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
See all 4 reviews of the 2013 BMW 7 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
445 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
445 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2013 BMW 7 Series features & specs

More about the 2013 BMW 7 Series

Used 2013 BMW 7 Series Overview

The Used 2013 BMW 7 Series is offered in the following submodels: 7 Series Sedan. Available styles include 750Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 740Li 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 750Li xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 740Li xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and 760Li 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 BMW 7 Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 BMW 7 Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 BMW 7 Series 740i is priced between $17,299 and$17,299 with odometer readings between 93839 and93839 miles.
  • The Used 2013 BMW 7 Series 760Li is priced between $40,262 and$40,262 with odometer readings between 36542 and36542 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 BMW 7 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 BMW 7 Series for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2013 7 Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,299 and mileage as low as 36542 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 BMW 7 Series.

