Consumer Rating
(48)
2005 BMW 7 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superb driving dynamics, world-class drivetrain, highly advanced safety systems, dizzying array of features, sumptuous furnishings.
  • Toys can be distracting from the task at hand, confusing secondary controls, odd styling details.
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

A brilliant luxury sedan scarred by senselessly complicated interior controls and awkward exterior styling.

2005 Highlights

Park distance control and adaptive headlights are now standard on all models. Comfort Access is a new option, and allows the driver to lock and unlock the doors without pressing any remote buttons. Also new this year is a Rear Entertainment package that includes a rear-seat iDrive controller and screen, as well as a trunk-mounted six-disc DVD changer.

5(83%)
4(11%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.8
48 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

BMW 745 is an amazing car!
Jim ,08/26/2007
745i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 6A)
I just purchased a 2005 BMW 745 and I am very pleased. It replaces a Mercedes S430. The exterior design is gorgeous in my opinon, the interior has some of the Rolls beauty that BMW makes but misses the mark of equisite that I think the new S class has. I like the husky roomy bold look of the 745, and because I am a tall man, it is much more comfortable to drive than the benz. The seats are the best of any luxury car if you get the comfort seats with heated/cooled seats with 20 way adjustments & massager.You can even adjust the side bolsters in & out to fit your sides & adjust the lumbar up & down as well as inflate more or less! Drives like a BMW! New blue tooth module allows for new cells!
3 years with no problems
IA,10/24/2007
My 3-year lease on this car is about to end and I am a very happy customer. This is a great car and I am still extremely happy with it. For all the time the car has been flawless. So far I only took it to the dealership for scheduled service and once to fix a flat tire. Style, performance, comfort, fun to drive... all exceeded my expectations. Everyone who can afford this car should own it at least once!
2004 bmw 745 i
Egon,10/23/2004
I just love that car 26000 miles and I have had no problems .
What are they talking about
bimmerman375,10/01/2005
After driving this car for the last few weeks, I can't imagine what troubles critics initally had with it. First and foremost, this machine drives beautifully; though it is large, the steering is incredibly light, especially at parking lot speeds. It has great interior and exterior designs and the comfort features (for example, ventilated seats and automatic closing trunk) are, though unnecessary, quite amazing. Idrive is also not very complicated - after 3 hours or so, I was able to master most features. Additionally, BMW still gives you the option of controlling most things (like the radio) from dedicated buttons on the wheel or center stack. This is a great car, indeed.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
13 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
438 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
438 hp @ 6000 rpm
Used 2005 BMW 7 Series Overview

The Used 2005 BMW 7 Series is offered in the following submodels: 7 Series Sedan. Available styles include 745Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 6A), 745i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 6A), 760Li 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl 6A), and 760i 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl 6A).

