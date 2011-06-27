  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 7 Series
  4. Used 2000 BMW 7 Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(50)
Appraise this car

2000 BMW 7 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Beautiful, powerful and luxurious.
  • High price tag.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
BMW 7 Series for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,718 - $3,750
Used 7 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

If money was no object and we needed a spacious, impressive set of wheels, the 7 Series would be our first choice.

Vehicle overview

BMW's 7-Series seals power and luxury tightly together and throws a heap of style right on top. All this, added to the vehicle's reputation for sophistication and snob appeal, make the 7-Series the pinnacle of prestige for those who desire the absolute snazziest ultra-luxury sedans.

The stellar 7-Series lineup consists of the 740i, 740iL and 750iL. Also available are two new trim levels: the 740iL Protection and 750iL Protection. Powered by incredibly smooth V8 and V12 engines, these 7-Series super-luxury sedans are quite possibly the finest of their kind, providing exceptional comfort, rich appointments and rewarding performance. Those who must have it all will want to check out the amazingly appointed V12 750iL. Want a stereo that sounds better than a symphony hall? Check. Want an anti-theft security system that can put Fort Knox to shame? Check. Want a heated steering wheel? Check. Want 41 inches of rear legroom? Check. Shelling out nearly 100 grand for the supreme BMW will get you a fully outfitted luxury car with only two available options: side-impact rear airbags and break-resistant security glass.

Those on a budget (ha, ha), should take a look at the 740i. Tens of thousands of dollars less than its big brother, the 740i is geared towards buyers who are merely wealthy instead of obscenely rich. This car has almost everything one could desire, but there are a few items on the option sheet that buyers may want to check out.

Nestled snugly between the 750iL and the 740i is the 740iL-a vehicle that offers amazing relaxation with its 16-way front Comfort Seats. The 740iL provides all of the space of the 750iL, but leaves enough money in the checking account to send your pride and joy to Stanford for one year.

For those who may be living dangerously, two new Protection trim levels debut this year, providing light armor that protects against handguns, bullet-resistant glass and run-flat tires.

The 2000 7-Series' long list of standard and optional features includes an integrated cellular phone, all-season traction control, Dynamic Stability Control, Dynamic Brake Control, rain-sensing windshield wipers, rear side airbags and extra-thick window glass. The optional Cold Weather Package now includes heated rear seats; 740 shoppers also will be able to take advantage of the optional Adaptive Ride Package that provides Electronic Damping Control (EDC) and a Self-Leveling Suspension. Personal safety features include double locked doors, coded drive-away protection, two-step unlocking, and front, side and head airbags.

The 740i and 740iL receive the Premium Package standard this year, and it consists of the navigation system, Xenon headlights, premium audio system with digital sound processing and a six-disc CD changer. Also new for 2000 are the Active Comfort Seats-standard on the 750iL and optional on the other models. Eighteen-inch alloy wheels are optional as well. Despite these upgrades, 7-Series prices remain the same as last year.

It is always difficult to choose the "best" in a class of outstanding competitors and, with super-luxury entries from Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Lexus and Infiniti, it seems flippant to say that one of these vehicles is superior to the others. Still, we know which one we would buy if we won the Lotto. BMW has a tradition of improving on excellence and the 2000 7-Series cars are no exception. If you have the money and need an impressive set of wheels, this is the car for you.

2000 Highlights

The Premium Package is standard on the 740i and 740iL and the Cold Weather Package now includes heated rear seats. Two new "Protection" trim levels are also available that provide light armor, bullet-resistant glass and run-flat tires.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 BMW 7 Series.

5(72%)
4(24%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
50 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 50 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not what you'd think
steven67,03/17/2012
First, this will most likely be one of the very best cars that you'll ever own. Every aspect of this car is absolutely amazing. The engine is plenty powerful, and the ride is great. The first night that I drove it I didn't want to stop driving. This car has all the features that one could desire. Now it's true that BMW's aren't the most reliable cars on the planet and when it comes time to fix them it usually wont be cheap. DON'T TAKE A BMW TO THE DEALER, or you're an idiot. Either find a BMW mechanic in your area or do the work yourself, it's very easy. If I, being a 19 year-old college student, can afford to keep this car running, you can too. (continued below)
My 2000 740il
Michael Lucero,09/17/2010
I purposely bought this year because I loved the exterior styling. I did not like the newer ones and I bought in 2007. This is a large car and has the best back seats and legroom EVER. I have fit 5 back there, yes illegally during a Vegas run and had no complaints. They actually had enough room to sit on the floor!! Bought my car with 70,000 miles on it for $18,000.00 plus $2,600.00 for an extended warranty that last 2 years or 100,000 mile, whichever came first. First, thank god I did get the warranty. Second, thank god this was a great warranty and company to purchase from. Here is a list of what was done before the car hit 100,000 miles. All handled without question, although an inspector
Great car for those who appreciate the dynamics, general drivers may want to steer clear.
mike_petersen,07/26/2012
This is my 5th BMW, and also my favorite. Ive owned several 3 series and 5 series. All great cars but the 7 series of this E38 generation is truly special. The powertrain is strong by the standard of the 00, for 99% of your driving the power is more than adequate. The lines are classic, I still think the best of all BMW and the car continues to turn heads like no other. Clean, taught, uncluttered, and purposeful. The true sport package on the 740i is tighter than most would like, would recommend the non-sport for most people. If you are not mechanically included, or do not have a mechanic you trust and dependent on the BMW dealership, you may want to step with caution.
2000 BMW 740iL
mroseberry1,09/26/2012
The overall charistics of this car are fantastic. I purchased this car 6 months ago for 8500.00 and it has 74k miles. Its hard to find this much cart for this kind of money. Great value. I own a Corvette and Hot Rod shop and have driven many many car of all ages and types. This 740iL is on my top 10 list of best overall car!
See all 50 reviews of the 2000 BMW 7 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
282 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
326 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
282 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
282 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2000 BMW 7 Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2000 BMW 7 Series

Used 2000 BMW 7 Series Overview

The Used 2000 BMW 7 Series is offered in the following submodels: 7 Series Sedan. Available styles include 740iL 4dr Sedan, 750iL Protection 4dr Sedan, 740iL Protection 4dr Sedan, 740i 4dr Sedan, and 750iL 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 BMW 7 Series?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 BMW 7 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 BMW 7 Series for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 BMW 7 Series.

Can't find a used 2000 BMW 7 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 7 Series for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,298.

Find a used BMW for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,761.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 7 Series for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,855.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $25,326.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 BMW 7 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW 7 Series lease specials

Related Used 2000 BMW 7 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles